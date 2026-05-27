The prospect of stepping back into the workforce after months or years away may be intimidating. Whether you walked away to raise children, care for sick or aging loved ones or focus on your own health and well-being, you’re far from alone. According to the 2023 U.S. Census, 3.6 million parents stopped working in 2022–2023 to care for their children full-time.1 That figure doesn’t even include people who left jobs to care for other family members or for different reasons altogether, like education or travel.

The truth is, professional lives fluctuate all the time. Career breaks don’t have to hold you back. When you’re ready to return to the workforce, a solid plan can help you navigate the transition and start your next chapter with confidence.

Prepare your finances

Before you begin planning for your next career move, take the time to review your budget. You might need a strategy to tackle your debts, especially if you’ve had to use multiple loans or credit cards during your time away.

A debt consolidation loan can help you simplify by combining multiple bills into a single predictable monthly payment. That way, you won’t have to worry about keeping track of multiple due dates while you’re preparing to start a new job.

Determine what you want out of a job

As you begin scanning job listings and tweaking your resume, take a moment to reflect on your career goals. You may want to pick up where you left off, or you might prefer to pivot to something new. The following guiding questions may help you find the right fit:

What are your priorities? What do you want most from a new job? Has that answer shifted since your last experience in the workforce?

What do you want most from a new job? Has that answer shifted since your last experience in the workforce? What work schedule makes sense? Are you hoping for 40 hours a week or a part-time schedule? Do you value a regular routine or more flexibility?

Are you hoping for 40 hours a week or a part-time schedule? Do you value a regular routine or more flexibility? What work environment are you looking for? Do you want a remote, in-person or hybrid job? Do you like to be on your feet or behind a desk?

Do you want a remote, in-person or hybrid job? Do you like to be on your feet or behind a desk? What are your long-term goals? Where do you want to be in a few years? Are you focused on advancement in your industry or finding your footing in a new field? Are you hoping for stability? Excitement?

You don’t need to know all the answers before you get started, but keeping those reflective questions in mind may help you find direction.

Understand what you bring to the table

Many people experience apprehension about finding and retaining a job after stepping away. While stigma around career gaps appears to be going down, 38% of participants in the MyPerfectResume 2025 Career Gap Report expressed concern that a career break would negatively impact their job prospects.2 However, the perspective you gain outside of the traditional workforce may become an asset as you make your return.

Framing your experiences positively helps hiring managers see the broader perspective and maturity you bring to their teams. For example, say you’ve been caring for aging parents for several years. You might highlight the following responsibilities and skills:

Overseeing a household budget

Managing complex calendars and schedules

Coordinating logistics for appointments and travel

Demonstrating empathy and emotional intelligence under pressure

Advocating for a person’s needs

Using creative problem-solving to address challenges with multiple stakeholders

Whether you’ve been caring for loved ones, managing your household, furthering your education, traveling or taking care of your physical and mental health, your experiences have value.

Build your skills

As you compare current job listings to your background, you might identify a few skill gaps or new areas of interest. Technologies have evolved rapidly in many industries, especially following the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Brushing up on the latest tools and trends in your field may give you a competitive edge. Free online courses, webinars and podcasts can help you get caught up on new developments.

If you feel like you need some additional guidance, you might consider taking a course at a community college or seeking an industry certification. A personal loan may help you manage your household expenses while you focus on professional development. You may want to use a personal loan calculator to find an option with affordable monthly payments during this transitional period in your professional life.

Whether you find a helpful online resource or enroll in a course, showing that you are committed to continuous learning can reassure employers that you’re ready to jump back in.

Reenter the workforce with confidence

Returning to the workforce after a break doesn’t have to be daunting. When you tell your story confidently, you showcase the unique skills and experiences you have to offer potential employers. By pursuing your goals, taking stock of your strengths and sharpening your skills, you can set the stage for a rewarding career comeback.

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