Betinia Casino has a lot going on. There are thousands of games to choose from, regular promotions and you can do your sports betting on the same site, which is easy to navigate. Here’s what you should know about Betinia Casino.

Pros

Large selection of games

Casino and sportsbook available on one platform

24/7 live chat support

Cons

Withdrawal processing times can vary

What Is Betinia Casino?

Betinia is an online casino Canada focused brand which offers casino games as well as sports betting. Casino players get access to a large collection of slots, table games, jackpot titles and live dealer games. Its game library includes titles from many familiar software providers, so there’s a pretty decent amount of choice.

Games and Software Providers

There’s lots to browse here, with thousands of games from providers such as Pragmatic Play, Playtech, NetEnt, Red Rake, Betsoft, Spinomenal and many more. Slots make up a large part of the library, but table game fans have options as well. You can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or head to the live casino.

The filters come in handy if you’re not sure what to play. You can sort games by provider or category, look for new releases and jackpots and save favourites to your account. It’s a small feature, but will save you time if you’re someone who tends to go back to the same games.

Live Casino and Sports Betting

Betinia offers more than slots and traditional casino games. Its live casino section features games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat with real dealers, giving players another way to enjoy the casino experience.

The site also has a sportsbook where you can bet on different sports and events. Depending on the event, betting options can include pre-match markets and live in-play betting. Some sporting events are available to watch through live streaming directly on the betting screen, so you can follow along while keeping track of your bets. Having casino games and sports betting available through one account makes Betinia a convenient option for players interested in both.

Bonuses and Promotions

Betinia has offers for both new and existing players. There is a generous welcome bonus for new players. This is in addition to a variety of other promotions, which can be available at any time, including weekly cashback, free spins and a weekend reload deal.

Betinia lists the sportsbook promotions separately, which also includes a sports welcome bonus, weekly reload bonus, cashback bonus, boosted odds and parlay boosts. Again, these promos can vary and can be available at any time. Plus, they have their own eligibility rules and aren’t the same as the casino bonuses.

Before you accept any offer, read Terms & Conditions and make sure to check the minimum deposit, expiry date, eligible games and withdrawal rules.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Betinia supports several payment methods, including Interac, Visa, Mastercard and Skrill.

Minimum deposits and processing times vary by payment method. Deposits are usually instant, but withdrawals take a bit more patience. The processing time is typically one to three business days, with the exact time depending on the payment method and account checks. You might also be required to withdraw via the same method you used to make your deposit.

Worth a Try?

Betinia has a lot of games to choose from, plenty of familiar providers, a sportsbook alongside its casino offering, and customer support available 24/7 through live chat and email. The platform also offers deposit limits and self-exclusion, but the requests have to go through customer support.

If you care about game selection and like having casino games and sports betting on the same platform, Betinia is definitely worth a look. Just be sure to check the terms and set a budget before the games start.