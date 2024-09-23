This story was first published by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

September 22, 2024

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson returns to the campaign trail Monday with the hopes of refocusing his faltering gubernatorial campaign on the issues.

The Republican nominee has spent the past four days denying a CNN report about lewd and offensive online posts, and by Sunday some top members of his campaign had resigned.

Last Thursday, CNN aired an investigative report that unearthed several online accounts and comments in which Robinson allegedly said, “slavery is not bad” and referred to himself as a “black NAZI” and a “perv.”

The more graphic and lewd posts dated back years before Robinson entered politics, but fellow Republicans have been quick since the CNN report to distance themselves from the NCGOP’s nominee for governor.

Robinson emphatically denied the story last week. But he notably did not share the stage with former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Wilmington. Trump who has previously called the lieutenant governor “better than Martin Luther King, Jr.” did not mention him once at the crowded rally.

The Robinson campaign arranged instead for him to attend a meet-and-greet at the Fayetteville Motor Speedway coinciding with the Carlton Lamm Memorial Race.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that Robinson spoke for about two minutes and offered a prayer before the race.

“We’re going to focus on the issues that you are concerned with while everybody else wants to focus on the garbage and the trash.”

Most in attendance on Saturday evening were there to watch auto racing on a dirt track not talk politics — an apt venue for a candidate working out their own end-of-race strategy.

Republicans leave Robinson to make the case by himself, staffers resign

Ninety-three miles to the south in Wilmington on Saturday, U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) avoided any mention of Robinson, instead focusing on the closeness of the races in a battleground state.

“In the last election, 19% of Republicans didn’t even vote,” Budd told the Trump audience. “That’s not going to happen again. Make a plan to vote and take 10 friends with you.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who is vying to become the state’s first Republican attorney general since 1896, used his time in the national spotlight to blame Democrats and a “complicit media” for abusing their investigative and prosecutorial power. Rep. Erin Paré called the allegations regarding Robinson completely “abhorrent and indefensible.” (Photo: NCGA)

“They think by demoralizing us, they’ll defeat us just like 1898. We will not let this happen,” pledged Bishop. “Perhaps they will stop one of us…but they will not stop all of us.”

State Rep. Erin Pare (R-Wake) spent the weekend canvassing in her own district. She called the allegations regarding Robinson completely “abhorrent and indefensible.”

“Mark has told the public these allegations are false, and it is his responsibility to prove that to North Carolina voters,” said Pare in a social media post.

Former Republican governor Pat McCrory offered his own prediction.

“I think what’s going to happen as people are deserting him, people that used to beg him to be on the same podium as him, are now just going to walk away,” McCrory told CNN’s Boris Sanchez.

By Sunday evening, those walking away were trusted staff members. Departing Robinson’s campaign are senior campaign manager Chris Rodriguez, deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk, senior adviser Conrad Pogorzelski III, and Heather Whillier, the campaign finance director.

Both WUNC and CNN reported that additional employees on the Robinson campaign have also stepped away.

An announcement on new staff will be forthcoming from the campaign soon, according to a Sunday press release.

Top of the ticket has no plans to appear with Robinson

The matter has become such a distraction for the party, Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance was asked about the Robinson allegations in an interview with NBC Philadelphia.

“I don’t not believe him, I don’t believe him,” said Vance. “I just think that you have to let these things sometimes play out in the court of public opinion.”

Vance, who returns to North Carolina on Monday, said the ticket has no plans to appear with Robinson in the battleground state.

While Vance will be in Charlotte to deliver remarks on the economy, Lt. Gov. Robinson has scheduled a 9:00 am appearance at Vernon’s Cake Carousel in Wilkesboro followed by a 2:30 pm meet-and-greet at the Blue Ridge Diner in Watauga County.

