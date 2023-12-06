In Winston-Salem, city council meetings will run a bit differently next year.

On Monday night, city councilmembers adopted next year’s calendar in which City Manager Pat Pate said that this new schedule will “provide a better flow for the agenda process.”

Meetings won’t be designated as zoning or general government meetings anymore, the way these meetings have previously been ordained. Currently, zoning meetings are held on the first Monday of the month, followed by committee meetings on the second Monday and Tuesday, while general government meetings are held on the third Monday. Many of the items that are discussed during the committee meetings go on to be placed on the general government meeting agenda, where they are officially approved or denied by councilmembers. After the council makes their decisions, a public comment period is held. The city is required to hold at least one public comment period per month.

Right now, council votes on zoning items early in the month and general government items later on.

“For the most part, it will flip those,” Pate said, so that general government meetings will be held first and zoning meetings will be held last.

Pate said that they are dropping the designations for each of the two meetings in order to provide “opportunities for public comments before the committee items come to council.”

This will also “provide flexibility in meeting outside application deadlines so that we can have items on the agenda as quickly as possible,” Pate said.

Pate said that in general, this change means that during the first council meeting of the month — on the first Monday of the month — they’ll vote on general government items. Committee meetings will continue to be scheduled on the second Monday and Tuesday of every month. However, during the second council meeting — the third Monday of the month — they will vote on zoning items as well as hold a public comment period.

This gives the public a chance to comment on committee items before they go on the next month’s agenda, Pate said, adding that this new schedule will give city staff time to respond to concerns or questions from the council and community that may come up before those meetings.

According to the city’s website, there will only be one city council meeting this month. Monday night had a public comment period scheduled, but no one spoke that evening.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Scheduling changes coming to Winston-Salem city council in 2024', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/scheduling-changes-coming-to-winston-salem-city-council-in-2024/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Scheduling changes coming to Winston-Salem city council in 2024', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/scheduling-changes-coming-to-winston-salem-city-council-in-2024/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">In Winston-Salem, city council meetings will run a bit differently next year.</p> <p>On <a href="https://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&clip_id=4035">Monday night, city councilmembers adopted</a> next year’s calendar in which City Manager Pat Pate said that this new schedule will “provide a better flow for the agenda process.”</p><div class="tcb-a95c065fe733bf79f7a2c3aa061b0433 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-a95c065fe733bf79f7a2c3aa061b0433"></div> <p>Meetings won’t be designated as zoning or general government meetings anymore, the way these meetings have previously been ordained. Currently, zoning meetings are held on the first Monday of the month, followed by committee meetings on the second Monday and Tuesday, while general government meetings are held on the third Monday. Many of the items that are discussed during the committee meetings go on to be placed on the general government meeting agenda, where they are officially approved or denied by councilmembers. After the council makes their decisions, a public comment period is held. The city is required to hold at least one public comment period per month.</p> <p>Right now, council votes on zoning items early in the month and general government items later on.</p> <p>“For the most part, it will flip those,” Pate said, so that general government meetings will be held first and zoning meetings will be held last.</p><div class="tcb-18ce7588012983ccda975f3b029d1e6b tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-18ce7588012983ccda975f3b029d1e6b"></div> <p>Pate said that they are dropping the designations for each of the two meetings in order to provide “opportunities for public comments before the committee items come to council.”</p><div class="tcb-d22bcc6aa4799d505d88a68bc783ece1 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-d22bcc6aa4799d505d88a68bc783ece1"></div> <p>This will also “provide flexibility in meeting outside application deadlines so that we can have items on the agenda as quickly as possible,” Pate said.</p> <p>Pate said that in general, this change means that during the first council meeting of the month — on the first Monday of the month — they’ll vote on general government items. Committee meetings will continue to be scheduled on the second Monday and Tuesday of every month. However, during the second council meeting — the third Monday of the month — they will vote on zoning items as well as hold a public comment period. </p> <p>This gives the public a chance to comment on committee items before they go on the next month’s agenda, Pate said, adding that this new schedule will give city staff time to respond to concerns or questions from the council and community that may come up before those meetings.</p> <p>According to the <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx">city’s website</a>, there will only be one city council meeting this month. Monday night had a public comment period scheduled, but no one spoke that evening.</p> <div class="tcb-b72316d77cfd4d6e35b747f6a1c23a9e tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-b72316d77cfd4d6e35b747f6a1c23a9e"></div><div class="tcb-ae5732dbc9c3fd3693c174abfab2d147 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-ae5732dbc9c3fd3693c174abfab2d147"></div><div class="tcb-39109822ff602d1fac9bbfafa63b3c79 tcb-real1" id="tcb-39109822ff602d1fac9bbfafa63b3c79"></div> Click to copy