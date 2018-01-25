A twist on chicken and doughnuts

Scratch Donuts and Fried Chicken fits neatly into Greensboro’s unique and ever-growing list of restaurants. And though it has only been a few short months since its inception, exciting new creations and crazy doughnut flavors continue arriving every day. While the savory and sweet classic of chicken and waffles remains popular among Southern kitchens, Scratch has brought a new twist for those seeking to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Jimmy Chhay, the North Carolina native who owns Scratch, developed the idea of a crossover eatery starting out of a food truck.

“I wanted to bring something new to the area,” Chhay said. “I saw the popularity of chicken and waffles, and I wanted to play up to that.”

Located on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, Scratch opened in November with a knack for creativity, and it is all made in-house from scratch, as the name presupposes.

While classic doughnut flavors like vanilla- and chocolate-glazed and sprinkles can be found, other featured items include the Elvis Donut, a banana-cream-filled pastry topped with peanut butter and bacon. The maple-bacon doughnut topped with bits of bacon comes with its own vial of maple-syrup drizzle. There are strawberry fritters, and even a Fruity Pebbles-and-cream doughnut. Beyond the sweets, Scratch’s fried chicken and specialty-doughnut sandwich menu includes single or double-fried Nashville hot chicken, Sriracha-honey chicken and breakfast sandwiches enclosed in a variety of doughnut flavors, along with more straightforward items like the Californian sandwich, topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato and ranch. One of Scratch’s latest creations is its take on the Monte Cristo, complete with ham, Swiss cheese and raspberry jam on a glazed doughnut.

Beyond its food, Scratch’s restaurant breathes flavorful air into its modern yet homey dining room, with freshly fried food permeating the atmosphere. Though it seems a fitting establishment to hole up with a snack and laptop, the tables are almost always filled and the line to order remains steady during operating hours, making it less than optimum for a quiet meal, though the menu makes up for any hint of disappointment.

Visit Scratch Donuts and Fried Chicken Tuesdays-Sundays, 7 am.-7 p.m. at 1220 Battleground Ave. (GSO)

Chhay is no stranger to the food business. Having been the chef at Chai’s Noodle Bar and Bistro in Durham for several years, he also currently operates Buddhalicious Food Truck and Catering. Though it is a long commute from Durham to the Triad, Chhay said he has been watching Greensboro’s increasing growth and decided to make the Gate City home to his latest establishment.

Scratch’s creative blending of savory and sweet has potential to become a Triad favorite, continuously expanding their menu and refashioning old recipes to make brand new, unique flavors. While classic pastry and doughnut still remain, Scratch has brought something new to the Triad. And when it comes to their menu, it is clear that change is good.

