Most people have an old phone sitting in a drawer somewhere. It may have been replaced by a newer model, kept as a backup, or simply forgotten after an upgrade. While an unused phone can seem like little more than old technology, it may still have value.

Choosing to sell old phones can be a practical way to recover some money while also giving unwanted electronics another useful life. The process can be straightforward, but it pays to prepare the device properly and understand what can affect its value.

1. Check the Phone’s Condition

One of the biggest factors affecting a phone’s value is its physical and working condition.

Start by checking the screen, buttons, cameras, charging port, speakers, microphone, and other key functions. Look for scratches, dents, cracks, or signs of water damage.

A phone that works properly and has only minor cosmetic wear may be more attractive to buyers than a device with significant damage. However, a damaged phone should not automatically be considered worthless. Some services accept phones in a range of conditions, including older or damaged devices.

2. Find the Exact Model

Knowing the exact phone model is important when getting a valuation. Two devices from the same product range can have very different values depending on their storage capacity, version, age, and condition.

Check the device settings or original packaging for details such as the model name, storage capacity, and other identifying information.

This is especially useful when comparing offers because a general description such as “old iPhone” or “Samsung phone” does not provide enough information to determine its potential value.

3. Check the Storage Capacity

Storage can influence the resale value of a smartphone. A model with greater internal storage may be worth more than the same model with a smaller capacity, depending on market demand.

Before requesting a quote, check how much storage the phone has. This information is usually available in the device’s settings.

Providing accurate details helps ensure that any initial valuation is based on the correct version of the phone.

4. Protect Your Personal Information

Before selling an old phone, protecting your personal information should be a priority.

Back up photos, contacts, messages, documents, and other important information you want to keep. Sign out of accounts and remove personal information from the device.

You should also follow the appropriate process for removing security locks and accounts associated with the phone. Once everything important has been transferred, perform a factory reset according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Do not simply hand over a phone containing personal accounts, photographs, passwords, or other private information.

5. Gather Accessories If Available

Original accessories are not always necessary when selling a phone, but having items such as the original box, charger, or compatible accessories may be useful depending on the buyer or service.

If you still have these items, keep them together while preparing the phone. However, do not assume that missing accessories automatically make an otherwise useful device unsellable.

The condition and specifications of the phone itself are usually important considerations.

6. Compare Your Selling Options

There are several ways to sell an old phone. You could sell it privately, trade it in, or use an online device-buying service.

Private sales can sometimes allow sellers to set their own price, but they may require more effort. This can include creating listings, communicating with potential buyers, arranging payment, and organising collection or delivery.

Trade-in services can be more convenient, particularly when purchasing another device. Online selling platforms may provide another option by allowing you to enter your phone’s details and receive a valuation.

The right choice depends on how much time you want to spend and how important convenience is to you.

7. Be Honest About the Phone’s Condition

When requesting a valuation, it is important to describe the phone accurately.

Mention cracks, scratches, battery problems, faulty buttons, camera issues, water damage, or other defects. An offer based on inaccurate information may change after the device is inspected.

Being upfront about its condition creates more realistic expectations and can make the selling process smoother.

8. Consider Timing

The value of smartphones can change as newer models enter the market. Older devices generally become less valuable over time, although demand can vary between models.

If you already know that you are unlikely to use an old phone again, leaving it unused for several more years may not necessarily improve its value.

Selling or recycling an unwanted device sooner can also free up storage space and prevent the phone from becoming completely forgotten.

9. Think Beyond Smartphones

The same principle can apply to other unwanted technology. Some device-buying services also accept tablets, smartwatches, computers, and gaming equipment.

This can be useful if you are clearing out a collection of older electronics rather than dealing with just one phone.

Instead of allowing unused technology to accumulate, checking whether it still has resale value can turn unwanted devices into useful funds.

10. Give Old Technology Another Purpose

Selling an old phone is not only about making money. Reusing devices can also keep functioning technology in circulation for longer.

A phone that no longer suits one person’s needs may still be useful to someone else. Devices that cannot be resold may sometimes be suitable for recycling, helping recover materials and reducing unnecessary electronic waste.

This makes responsible disposal an important part of the process, particularly when a device has reached the end of its practical life.

Conclusion

If you have an old phone sitting unused, it may be worth checking whether it still has resale value. Start by identifying the exact model, checking its condition, protecting your personal information, and comparing different selling options.

Whether you choose to sell old phones online, trade them in, sell them privately, or recycle them, taking a few simple steps beforehand can make the process easier. Instead of leaving unwanted technology forgotten in a drawer, you may be able to turn it into useful value while helping extend the life of the device.