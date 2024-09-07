Featured photo: A view of 207 N. Spring St. (Photo by Gale Melcher)

Winston-Salem’s city council has given the go-ahead to local activists aiming to set up a housing co-op downtown at 207 N. Spring Street in the Northwest Ward.

Spring Street Co-op, the nonprofit facilitating the renovation of five units in the white horseshoe-shaped building that sits on the property, will be purchasing it from Partners for Homeownership. In 2002, Partners for Homeownership used a loan from the city to buy the corner of real estate on Spring Street, and the building was used by AIDS Care Service of Forsyth County until 2016. But in the years since then, it has sat vacant.

Before the property could be transferred to Spring Street Co-op, however, Partners for Homeownership’s remaining debt to the city in the form of a $156,870 loan needed to be addressed. Neither Partners for Homeownership nor Spring Street Co-op can reasonably afford to add that to their bills; the building’s renovations will cost around $200,000.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilmembers voted 6-1 to forgive the loan; the Northwest Ward’s council representative Jeff MacIntosh cast the sole vote against it.

Before that, the loan forgiveness request came before councilmembers at the Aug. 12 Community Development, Housing and General Government committee meeting, where councilmembers DD Adams, Annette Scippio and Kevin Mundy voted in favor of it while Robert C. Clark abstained. Requests will often come before one or more of the council’s four committees before going to the full city council for approval.

During the Aug. 12 meeting, MacIntosh brought up a plethora of concerns, stating that he would “abstain on this when it gets to full council,” MacIntosh said.

However, rather than abstaining on Tuesday, MacIntosh voted against the loan forgiveness.

Additionally, city staff recommended that the non-profit adhere to some additional conditions in exchange for the loan forgiveness.

On Tuesday, Adams commended the group on their efforts to collaborate on increasing the city’s affordable housing stock. Addressing limited housing options isn’t just a city or and county issue, it’s an “everybody issue,” and unless the municipality collaboratively works with the private sector, banks, businesses and nonprofits, “this deal is not going to get better,” Adams said.

What’s next?

Assistant Neighborhood Services Director Samuel Hunter explained that the purchase of the property and clear transfer of the deed must be completed within the next 12 months. Additionally, the nonprofit must place restrictive covenants on the deed that will set in stone tenants’ area median income requirements. Spring Street Co-op has previously stated that they will offer the units to tenants who make 30-50 percent of the area median income. Winston-Salem’s AMI for a single person is $54,195, so qualifying tenants can make no more than $27,000 per year.

The nonprofit must also make repairs and renovations and secure a certificate of occupancy within 24 months of the purchase of the property. That’s “with no other financial investment from the city,” according to official documents.

The idea for Spring Street Co-op sprung from the minds of activists with Housing Justice Now, a local tenant-advocacy group. One of the non-profit board members Dan Rose stated to Triad City Beat that he would need to speak with his lawyer before commenting to the press.

Tenants of 207 N. Spring St. will pay a monthly fee that covers the cost of property rehabilitation and maintenance. Part of that fee will go into savings, so if a tenant decides to leave, they’ve built up some wealth that they can take with them.

The National Association of Housing Cooperatives estimates that there are around 65,000 established in the US, and the revolutionary concepts that housing co-ops bring to the table intrigued Adams.

“We are going to make an effort, intentionally, all of us, to work together, and respect when people bring diverse, new, innovative ideas to this council that we’ve never heard or never seen,” she said.

Clark, who abstained from voting on the matter last month, changed his tune with a yes vote on Tuesday, saying, “I think it’s got a lot of challenges, particularly the fact that it hasn’t been lived in for so long, but if you folks want to take a stab at it, go at it.”

“I’m excited to see how this goes in the next phase,” Adams said, congratulating the group.

“I wish you nothing but success,” she added.

Learn more about the project here.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'A neglected building in downtown Winston-Salem will have a fresh start as the city’s first housing co-op', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/spring-street-coop-in-winston-salem/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'A neglected building in downtown Winston-Salem will have a fresh start as the city’s first housing co-op', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/spring-street-coop-in-winston-salem/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: A view</em> of <em>207 N. Spring St. (Photo by Gale Melcher)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Winston-Salem’s city council has given the go-ahead to local activists aiming to set up a <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/housing-co-op-winston-salem/">housing co-op downtown</a> at 207 N. Spring Street in the Northwest Ward.</p><div class="tcb-ee623a89e1b369d06de48491c883a4a0 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-ee623a89e1b369d06de48491c883a4a0"></div> <p>Spring Street Co-op, the nonprofit facilitating the renovation of five units in the white horseshoe-shaped building that sits on the property, will be purchasing it from Partners for Homeownership. In 2002, Partners for Homeownership used a loan from the city to buy the corner of real estate on Spring Street, and the building was used by AIDS Care Service of Forsyth County until 2016. But in the years since then, it has sat vacant.</p> <p>Before the property could be transferred to Spring Street Co-op, however, Partners for Homeownership’s remaining debt to the city in the form of a $156,870 loan needed to be addressed. Neither Partners for Homeownership nor Spring Street Co-op can reasonably afford to add that to their bills; the building’s renovations will cost around $200,000.</p> <p>During <a href="https://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&clip_id=4145&meta_id=670908">Tuesday’s city council meeting</a>, councilmembers voted 6-1 to forgive the loan; the Northwest Ward’s council representative Jeff MacIntosh cast the sole vote against it. </p><div class="tcb-b11ab8c789ce5838c37b2411a7c7bb69 tcb-tcb-signup-widget" id="tcb-b11ab8c789ce5838c37b2411a7c7bb69"></div> <p>Before that, the loan forgiveness request came before councilmembers at the <a href="https://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&clip_id=4141&meta_id=668030">Aug. 12 Community Development, Housing and General Government committee meeting</a>, where councilmembers DD Adams, Annette Scippio and Kevin Mundy voted in favor of it while Robert C. Clark abstained. Requests will often come before one or more of the council’s four committees before going to the full city council for approval.</p> <p>During the Aug. 12 meeting, MacIntosh brought up a plethora of concerns, <a href="https://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&clip_id=4141&meta_id=668030">stating that he would</a> “abstain on this when it gets to full council,” MacIntosh said. </p><div class="tcb-7b615557979618a192b1ed30bab0eddf tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-7b615557979618a192b1ed30bab0eddf"></div> <p>However, rather than abstaining on Tuesday, MacIntosh voted against the loan forgiveness.</p> <p>Additionally, city staff recommended that the non-profit adhere to some additional conditions in exchange for the loan forgiveness.</p> <p>On Tuesday, Adams commended the group on their efforts to collaborate on increasing the city’s affordable housing stock. Addressing limited housing options isn’t just a city or and county issue, it’s an “everybody issue,” and unless the municipality collaboratively works with the private sector, banks, businesses and nonprofits, “this deal is not going to get better,” Adams said.</p><div class="tcb-084868f2efe5b6dc05c874e6d1a76cf4 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-084868f2efe5b6dc05c874e6d1a76cf4"></div><div class="tcb-572349345ea785e64ca241ec910d6c6f tcb-empowerlocal-compact-flipp" id="tcb-572349345ea785e64ca241ec910d6c6f"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>What’s next?</strong></h2> <p class="has-drop-cap">Assistant Neighborhood Services Director Samuel Hunter explained that the purchase of the property and clear transfer of the deed must be completed within the next 12 months. Additionally, the nonprofit must place restrictive covenants on the deed that will set in stone tenants’ area median income requirements. Spring Street Co-op has previously stated that they will offer the units to tenants who make 30-50 percent of the area median income. <a href="https://data.census.gov/profile/Winston-Salem_city,_North_Carolina?g=160XX00US3775000#income-and-poverty">Winston-Salem’s AMI</a> for a single person is $54,195, so qualifying tenants can make no more than $27,000 per year. </p> <p>The nonprofit must also make repairs and renovations and secure a certificate of occupancy within 24 months of the purchase of the property. That’s “with no other financial investment from the city,” according to official documents. </p> <p>The idea for Spring Street Co-op sprung from the minds of activists with Housing Justice Now, a local tenant-advocacy group. One of the non-profit board members Dan Rose stated to <em>Triad City Beat </em>that he would need to speak with his lawyer before commenting to the press.</p> <p>Tenants of 207 N. Spring St. will pay a monthly fee that covers the cost of property rehabilitation and maintenance. Part of that fee will go into savings, so if a tenant decides to leave, they’ve built up some wealth that they can take with them. </p><div class="tcb-05ee87b479efd39664643613f0ce0120 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-05ee87b479efd39664643613f0ce0120"></div> <p>The <a href="https://coophousing.org/what-is-cooperative-housing/">National Association of Housing Cooperatives</a> estimates that there are around 65,000 established in the US, and the revolutionary concepts that housing co-ops bring to the table intrigued Adams.</p> <p>“We are going to make an effort, intentionally, all of us, to work together, and respect when people bring diverse, new, innovative ideas to this council that we’ve never heard or never seen,” she said.</p> <p>Clark, who abstained from voting on the matter last month, changed his tune with a yes vote on Tuesday, saying, “I think it’s got a lot of challenges, particularly the fact that it hasn’t been lived in for so long, but if you folks want to take a stab at it, go at it.”</p> <p>“I’m excited to see how this goes in the next phase,” Adams said, congratulating the group.</p> <p>“I wish you nothing but success,” she added.</p> <p><em>Learn more about the project </em><a href="https://opencollective.com/spring-street-co-op"><em>here</em></a><em>.</em></p> <div class="tcb-e968043b2ef06dcc5f6e2aceabc7f486 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-e968043b2ef06dcc5f6e2aceabc7f486"></div><div class="tcb-9a3c5c554fc92c0d974e28e9ba45b306 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-9a3c5c554fc92c0d974e28e9ba45b306"></div><div class="tcb-9aab0220e44fa8fb6f2d73579b263a92 tcb-real1" id="tcb-9aab0220e44fa8fb6f2d73579b263a92"></div> Click to copy