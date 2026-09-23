Springbok Casino has been part of South Africa’s online gaming since 2012. It also remains one of the few platforms built entirely in ZAR for a good reason. Every deposit, withdrawal, and bonus is processed in Rand. This cuts out the currency conversion headache most offshore sites create.

The Springbok Casino bonus range covers new players with no-deposit codes, a welcome package worth up to R11,500, and ongoing promos to keep players coming back. This guide is for SA players who want to know exactly what is on offer and how to claim it.

Springbok Casino at a Glance

Bonus Code What You Get TEST-SPRINGBOK R250 free, no deposit required. Maximum payout R1,250 PLAY500 R500 free, no deposit required. Maximum payout R500, 60x wagering 100SPINS 100 free spins on Asgard SPRINGBOK100 100% match up to R1,500 on first deposit SPRINGBOK50 50% match up to R5,000 (valid on 2nd and 3rd deposits) SPRINGBOK300 300% match up to R9,000 on any deposit Lucky 7 Code 100% up to R777 monthly, first 77 players only

Springbok Casino Overview

Springbok Casino has been operating under Quadgreen N.V. since 2012. The company holds a Curaçao eGaming Commission permit. Every game is powered by Real Time Gaming (RTG) software and independently tested and certified by Gaming Labs International. This makes gaming fairness verifiable. The lobby has over 350 games, including slots, video poker, progressive jackpots, and many more.

The site has an instant-play browser version that lets it work on iOS and Android without any visible drop in quality. Banking is handled entirely in South African Rand, and supported methods include Visa, Mastercard, BetterEFT, InstantEFT, Bitcoin, Diners Club, and Payz. Minimum deposits start from R51 on BetterEFT and R71 on InstantEFT, which is low enough to suit most players. I tested the support team via live chat and had an agent respond within two minutes.

Thunderbolt Casino is worth a review if you want an alternative with a similar setup. It is a sister site to Springbok, runs on RTG technology, and is ZAR-focused. The welcome package of up to R10,000, game library, and payment options are closely matched. That makes it easy to switch if you want a different look.

Springbok vs Thunderbolt Casino

Casino Banking method and Minimum Deposit Welcome Package Springbok Casino BetterEFT (R51), InstantEFT (R71), Visa/MC (R150), and Bitcoin (R250) Up to R11,500 plus R250 free chip Thunderbolt Casino Capitec, EasyEFT, Visa, Mastercard, Crypto. Minimum R57 via Lightning Bitcoin. Up to R10,000 plus R350 free chip

Promotions and No Deposit Bonus Codes at Springbok Casino

This is where Springbok Casino pulls ahead of many local competitors. The Springbok Casino bonus has offers for new players, depositing players, and regulars who stick around for monthly promos. Here is a clear breakdown of what you get.

R250 Free No Deposit Bonus (Code: TEST-SPRINGBOK)

New players can claim R250 in free credit just by registering and entering this code at the cashier without depositing anything. The maximum cashout from this bonus is R1,250. It is one of the better ways to explore the platform for free before using real money.

R500 No Deposit Bonus (Code: PLAY500)

This is the higher-value option among the Springbok R500 no deposit bonus codes available to new SA players. You can enter the code PLAY500 at the cashier when registering, and R500 in free credit is added instantly. The playthrough requirement is 60x the bonus, and the cashout cap is R2500. But the code is for new players only. If your previous session used a free bonus, deposit before claiming this one.

R11,500 Welcome Package (3 Deposits)

The main deposit package runs across your first three deposits using Springbok Casino coupons:

100% match up to R1,500 using code SPRINGBOK100 on the first deposit.

50% match up to R5,000 using code SPRINGBOK50 on the second and third deposit.

That gives a combined value of R11,500 across three deposits. All deposit bonuses come with a 30x rollover requirement and require a minimum deposit of R20.

300% Match Bonus (Code: SPRINGBOK300)

This one applies to any deposit of up to R9000, not just your first. Deposit R200 and you have R800 in total to play with. It is the highest percentage match Springbok currently lists, and it applies without any deposit-order restriction.

100 Free Spins (Code: 100SPINS)

Springbok runs periodic 100 free spins tied to specific releases. For example, the 100SPINS code gives 100 free spins on Asgard with no deposit needed. Each spin is valued at R1.50. These Springbok R500 no deposit bonus codesand free spin offers rotate. So, check the casino message centre and your email regularly for the latest active codes.

Lucky 7 Bonus (Monthly)

The first 77 players get a code to receive a 100% bonus up to R777 on the 7th of each month. The code appears in registered players’ email inboxes and the in-casino message centre on that date. It is first come, first served.

How to Claim No Deposit Bonuses at Springbok Casino

Redeeming a free bonus at Springbok takes about five minutes if you have a verified account. Here is the process:

Click Sign Up on the site and fill in your details. These include your name, email address, and phone number. Make sure you are 18 or older and agree to the terms. Check your email for a verification link and click it to activate your account. This step is required before you can fully access the cashier. Go to the banking or cashier section once inside the lobby. Click “Redeem Coupon” and enter your chosen code. This can be PLAY500 for the R500 free bonus or SPRINGBOK100 for the first deposit match. Your bonus credit will be loaded immediately. Before spinning, check the permitted games list in the bonus terms, since using a no-deposit bonus on a restricted game can void any winnings.

One thing to note is that if your last session used a free bonus, you must make a real money deposit before claiming another free code. This applies to all free offer codes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I check before claiming a Springbok Casino bonus?

Look at the rollover figures, the eligible titles, and the cashout limit. Free offers usually carry a 60x playthrough requirement on the given amount. The TEST-SPRINGBOK code has a R1,250 maximum cashout. Also, remember to make an actual deposit between two free codes.

How long does Springbok take to process payout requests?

Bitcoin cashouts came through in less than a day during my testing. BetterEFT and InstantEFT took closer to 48 hours, as listed on the banking page. Wire transfers can take up to two business days from when the request is processed. Springbok also requires you to submit identity documents for KYC verification before your first withdrawal, so have them ready early.

How do I withdraw my winnings from a bonus at Springbok Casino?

The winnings convert to withdrawable cash once you meet the rollover terms on a bonus. Go to the cashier, choose your preferred payment method, and enter the amount. The minimum withdrawal is R500 for Bitcoin and wire transfer. Note that bonuses with a maximum cashout limit, such as the free no-deposit codes, will cap your payout even if your account balance is higher.

How can I get comp points at Springbok Casino?

You are enrolled in the comp points program automatically when you register. Every R10 played on real money games earns 1 Comp Point. When you accumulate 100 points, they equal R1 in real cash. Redeem them anytime through the “Redeem Comps” section in the cashier. There is no minimum amount required to earn them and no time limit on when you must use them.

Conclusion

Springbok Casino ticks the key boxes for South African players seeking a site that runs entirely in ZAR, with no-deposit entry via TEST-SPRINGBOK or PLAY500, a R11,500 welcome package, and 100 free spins offers. The Springbok R500 no deposit bonus codes available to new players make it easy to start without risk. If you want a ZAR casino with a solid track record and well-structured Springbok Casino coupons, register a free account and use PLAY500 to try it first.