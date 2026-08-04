Not having enough parking in a city is a big deal. New lifting systems like car stackers safely stack vehicles to double parking capacity. But using a smart lifting lift correctly is essential to protect your assets from accidental dents. This guide will help you run your car stackers confidently every day.

1. Checking the Area and Platform Before You Start

Check the lift area before pressing any buttons on your machine. Loose toys, tools, or small pets should not block the moving metal parts. You can’t use anything to jam the lift or damage your system in any way.

Take a close look at the lower parking tray to see if it’s completely free of obstacles. You should also check that the lifting chains and metal tracks are clean and free of heavy dirt. Scanning the space in 30 seconds will make everyone safer.

2. Driving Your Vehicle onto the Metal Tray Carefully

Slowly move your car in the centre of the lift platform to place your tyres in the slot. If your car is crooked, back up slowly and try again to align the wheels. You need to make sure you get it on straight so that when it moves up, it doesn’t tilt.

Once your car is in the right place, you need to lift your handbrake up tightly so the wheels can’t move. Before leaving, switch off the engine, close the windows and lock the doors. Parking is simple with the use of car stackers, but ensure your car is safe before raising it.

3. Move Your Vehicle to a Higher Space

Insert the master key in the slot to activate the system and then move to the power wall. Press and hold the up button very firmly for the metal platform to smoothly rise into the air. You have to keep your eyes on the vehicle at all times when it is moving to catch any problems.

If you hear a strange loud noise or see the car lean slightly, release the button immediately. Once the lift reaches its top safety stop, it will click into place and sit still. Remove your key from the panel so no one can mess with the controls when you are away.

4. Parking a Second Vehicle on the Ground Level

Since the first platform is locked high up, the ground level is open. You can slowly drive your second car into the empty lower bay without any worry. Make sure this car is parked straight and does not stick out past the safety lines.

Pull the emergency brake on this lower car as well to make sure it stays fully still. Check that your doors can open wide enough for you to step out without hitting the metal frame columns. The smart setup lets you double your home parking space in the same floor area.

5. Lowering the Upper Platform Safely Back Down

When you need to get your top vehicle back, you should completely drive the lower car out. Never try to lower the top tray when there is still a vehicle parked directly beneath it. Once the lower space is empty, put your control key back into the power wall.

Press and hold the down button to lower the upper vehicle back to the main concrete floor. Don’t let anything get caught in the tray when it comes down. Wait until the lift has come to a complete stop before trying to open the car doors or drive away.

6. Basic Maintenance to Keep the Lift Running Well

Remove dried mud, salt, and stray leaves from metal trays with a broom. The residue can hold moisture and rust heavy steel parts.

Check for squeaks or rough sounds during the week when the machine is up and down. If the lines are stiff, you’re likely to call in a pro technician to apply new grease. The parking machine itself will run well for many years to come if you take good care of it.

Master Your Parking System Routine

A car stacker is a quick and easy way to maximise your property space. Checking tracks, parking straight, and using safety keys keep your cars in top shape. Proper maintenance is the best way to avoid costly breakdowns and keep your parking routine safe. If you keep your system well-maintained, you will have a great time parking every day.