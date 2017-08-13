Survivors: From the Greensboro massacre to the Charlottesville terror attack

Greensboro and Charlottesville, Va. share a macabre commonality: In 1979, militant leftists were violently attacked by white supremacists, leaving five dead. On Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, leftists were attacked by a weaponized car in Charlottesville, resulting in one fatality and 19 injuries.

Matthew Casella, a member of International Socialist Organization from Greensboro, was comforted by Joyce Johnson, a survivor of the 1979 Greensboro massacre, as he recounted the carnage in the immediate aftermath of the car-ramming in Charlottesville.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and others also spoke at a vigil for Charlottesville that took place in Greensboro on Sunday evening.

“When I looked at the TV yesterday and say the horror unfold, I thought to myself: We are not this,” Vaughan said. “But the more I thought about it, the more I thought: Yes, we are. We are a community very similar to Charlottesville. And if it can happen there, it can happen anywhere. We have to stand strong against neo-Nazism, against white supremacy.”