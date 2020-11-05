As we learn the results of state and federal elections, it was on this day Susan B. Anthony “unlawfully” cast her vote for the 1872 Presidential election in her home state of New York. The vote was in violation of state laws that only allowed men to vote. Her subsequent trial brought national attention to women’s suffrage, a cause Anthony would dedicate the rest of her life to.

THURSDAY Nov. 5

Shop the Block @ Downtown Winston-Salem (W-S)

It’s time to get started on holiday shopping. Until Nov. 8, Shop the Block introduces a downtown shopping experience with exclusive deals offered by local retailers. To view a list of participating stores, visit the event page. *Be sure to check with retailers for hours of operation.

Music Bingo: Classic Rock @ Joymongers Barrel Hall (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

Joymongers is hosting a night of music bingo. Classic rock songs will play and the first to five in a row on their board will win Joymongers merch. The event is first come, first serve so arrive early.

FRIDAY Nov. 6

Virtual LGBTQ Job Fair @ Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center (GSO) 9 a.m.

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center is hosting a job fair exclusively for LGBTQ job seekers. Interviews with 10-12 local companies dedicated to inclusive policies will be held over Zoom. Visit Eventbrite to register.

Dine at the Diamond @ High Point Rockers Baseball (HP) 11 a.m.

Pitchin’ Kitchen at Truist Point invites you to enjoy “great food with a great view.” To learn more, visit Pitchin’ Kitchen’s Instagram page.

Winter Wonderlights @ Greensboro Science Center (GSO) 5:30 p.m.

Winter Wonderlights is Greensboro Science Center’s new holiday light show. The zoo will be surrounded by shimmering lights in addition to more surprises. To purchase tickets and view future dates, visit GSO Science Center’s website.

SATURDAY Nov. 7

Fall Harvest Pancake Breakfast To-Go @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO) 8 a.m.

Alex and Tim Amoroso from Cheesecakes by Alex will be preparing your choice of cinnamon apple or pumpkin spice pancakes for patrons to pick up and enjoy at home. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the curb market’s website.

Free Farmer’s Market @ the Farm at New Garden Park (GSO) 10 a.m.

The goal of this farmer’s market is for any Guilford County resident experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic to receive up to $30 worth of locally-grown, fresh produce at no cost. Donations to the market are also welcome.

SUNDAY Nov. 8

Pre-Holiday Pop Up Market @ Sabrina McGowens Art Gallery (HP) 1 p.m.

Artsy People of Color in partnership with Sabrina McGowens Art Gallery is hosting a pre-holiday outdoor market giving patrons the opportunity to shop with local vendors specializing in skincare, clothing and more. To view participating vendors, visit the event page.

Grand Opening @ Renaissance Cheesecakes (GSO) 2 p.m.

The staff of Renaissance Cheesecakes is excited to share their baked goods with you. Check out the event page for more info.

The Lion King @ Carolina Theater (GSO) 2 p.m.

Carolina Theater will be showing a screening of The Lion King. Only 100 tickets are available to allow for social distancing so head to the theater’s website to purchase yours.