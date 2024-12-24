Hi everyone! As we move into the next phase of Triad City Beat, we’re conducting a readership survey so we can better understand the kinds of stories and coverage you want from us. To help us create a reader-centric newsroom, take this short survey now!
Want to help contribute to TCB’s fundraiser? Go here.
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply