As a print publication, often the first thing readers see if our cover. Here are some of our favorites from the last decade.

Media War (Feb. 26, 2014): Depicted the cover story in which Brian Clarey chronicled this history of news in the Triad.

Playing with Numbers (Nov. 11, 2015): A graphic design by Jorge Maturino which accompanied a story about how Yes! Weekly’s distribution numbers were off.

Aug. 10, 2016: PAYDAY: One of TCB’s first Salary Guides in which we outline who makes what in the Triad cities from garbage collectors to police to city council.

Nov. 9, 2016: God help us: In the aftermath of the 2016 election, a collage of Donald Trump with other leaders like Richard Nixon, Joe McCarthy, Jesse Helms and, um, Hitler, under the slug “God help us.” It cost us some advertising, but history has vindicated us.

Jan. 24, 2019: No Pain No Gain: A photo by Todd Turner depicting a kink-themed fitness class out of High Point graced the cover that week.

Aug. 12, 2019: Where’s Bartsy?: In 2019, a mysterious graffiti artist started painting Bart Simpson all over Winston-Salem. So we worked to map the works.

March 19, 2020: We’ll get through this: Our first issue of the pandemic.

Aug. 13, 2020: DeJoy Ride: An illustration by Rob Paquette depicting Greensboro’s own Louis DeJoy as Sid from Toy Story. DeJoy had just been named the Postmaster General by former President Trump’s administration.

Nov. 3, 2022: Blue and Gold: This shot by Todd Turner exemplified what GHOE feels like in the Triad.

June 8, 2023: FIRED: One of designer Aiden Siobhan’s first cover designs for TCB featured disgraced firefighter Dustin Jones — shot by Todd Turner — engulfed in rainbow-colored flames.