Ten years ago I pitched an idea to Brian about doing a weekly photo series in the paper and I’m not sure either of us imagined we’d make it this long! I’m so thankful to TCB for the support and absolute creative freedom they’ve given me in my photographic exploration of where we live. Teaming up with our writers to tell the stories of our community has been a great joy. From election night parties to street protests to presidential visits to meeting people in their living rooms, our small but mighty team has been there. Here’s to 10 more!

April 19, 2017: When Good Friday gets real (West Market Street, Greensboro)

May 24, 2018: Steamy nights have arrived (Walker Avenue, Greensboro)

Oct. 25, 2018: Representative John Lewis of Georgia greets supporters at a Get Out the Vote rally for Kathy Manning at Bennett College. (E. Washington Street, Greensboro)

Feb. 21, 2019: Retail life (Randleman Road, Greensboro)

Sept. 12, 2019: The NCA&T Cold Steel Drumline kicks off the NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro. (North Elm Street, Greensboro)

July 30, 2020: Sunny Gravely Foushee and Marsharee Neely put finishing touches on the new “Say It Loud” street mural. (E. Lindsay Street, Greensboro)

May 5, 2022: Stormtrooper sighting in Dunleath neighborhood. (Chestnut Street, Greensboro)

June 9, 2022: Kelly Gould of Rhodes Academy of Irish Dance based in Virginia, competes in the Greensboro Feile Rince Feis. Gould went on to win the 267 Open Championship for 18 & over. Hundreds of Irish dancers from all over the East Coast gathered in downtown Greensboro for the competition. (North Greene Street, Greensboro)

July 21, 2022: Donnie Heath and Michelle Woolverton take advantage of a summer lunch break. Health, who lives and works in the Southeastern Building, has elevated his parking spot to a whole new level. (East Market Street, Greensboro)

July 28, 2022: Supporters toast Mayor Nancy Vaughan at the end of a nail-biter election night in Greensboro on Tuesday. Vaughan, who has been mayor since 2013, beat District 3 city council member Justin Outling by 425 (at press time). (North Greene Street, Greensboro)