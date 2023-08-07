Triad City Beat is looking to widen its freelancer pool!

We are currently looking for writers who are interested in writing about culture in the Triad.

Please note, this is not a full-time or part-time salaried position. Freelancers get paid per article.

Stories can include food, art, theater, music and more! We love stories that are people focused and dig into how culture intersects with race, gender, class.

For starters, please take a look at our freelancer guidebook to get an idea of the kinds of stories we are looking for as well as pay and process. Please also take a look at our past culture pieces here to get an idea of the kinds of stories we are looking for.

We adhere to a narrative journalism style of writing that strongly focuses on storytelling and show vs. tell type of writing. More on that can be found in the guidebook.

Once you read the guidebook, please reach out to Sayaka at [email protected] with any outstanding questions you have, send past clips if you’ve got them and you can start pitching stories!

A good pitch includes an interesting subject, an idea of who you might interview, a timeline, as well as a why (why is this interesting?)

Thanks and hope to hear from you soon!

