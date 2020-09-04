Triad City Beat staffers have been nominated for three Altweekly Awards, chosen by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia every year.

Senior Editor Jordan Green garnered two nominations this year — his fourth and fifth. One, in the Investigative Reporting category, was for his work on United Youth Care Services and other organizations who were helping people falsify positive drug tests so they could qualify for free housing. Parts I, II and III and here.

Associate Editor Sayaka Matsuoka was nominated for Arts Criticism, for this piece about the Frida Kahlo mural in Midtown Greensboro.

The AAN is comprised of more than 100 member papers in the US and Canada. TCB was in competition with papers from Boston, New Orleans, Austin and other larger markets, with bigger staff and more resources. TCB has been nominated for seven AAN awards since we were accepted by the association in 2015 — last year Publisher/Editor Brian Clarey won First Place in the Political Columns category (Green placed third).

Other North Carolina alts fared well — the INDY in the Triangle scored six nominations, and Asheville’s Mountain Express, Charlotte’s Queen City Nerve and Greensboro’s Yes Weekly got one nomination apiece.

Award winners will be announced on Sept. 25, when the Altweekly Awards Show will be held online for the first time ever.