Triad City Beat is hosting its first election event of the season!
Join us for this donation-based event in which the Triad’s election directors will explain the voting process, what happens behind the scenes and answer your questions! RSVP today!
Want to know how and when your vote is counted? Want to know about the absentee or mail-in ballot process? Have questions about voter ID? What about the timeline for election results?
The Triad’s county election directors Charlie Collicutt (Guilford County) and Tim Tsujii (Forsyth County) will be onsite to demystify the voting process. Ask your questions and feel empowered!
Where: Nussbaum Center @ 1451 S. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
When: Sept. 30 @ 7 p.m.
This event will be donation-based. Free for First Amendment members!
Hope to see you there!
