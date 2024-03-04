Featured photo: Triad City Beat restarts its Mobile Newsroom at Krankies (Winston Salem) on February 29, 2024. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Triad City Beat hosted its first Mobile Newsroom of the year at Krankies Coffee in Winston-Salem.

The idea of the mobile newsroom is for TCB’s staff to make ourselves available to the public in a direct way by meeting people where they are. We posted on social media ahead of time and let readers know through newsletters that we would be at the coffee shop for a few hours that afternoon to answer questions about what we do, freelance opportunities and more.

As a result, a few prospective writers approached TCB about writing for the paper. A representative for a local organization also stopped by to talk about the work that they do. An unexpected side effect? Other journalists from outlets that don’t have a physical newsroom came to hang out with the TCB team.

“It’s a great way for us to get out into the community, further our name awareness and also create camaraderie with fellow journalists,” said managing editor Sayaka Matsuoka. “We highly recommend the idea to other newsrooms looking for an easy way to connect with readers.”

In the future, TCB will host other mobile newsroom events in Greensboro and High Point, their other two coverage areas. Stay tuned by signing up for our free newsletters or following us on social media.