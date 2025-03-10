Hi everyone!

It’s been a little while. We’re back to send you the promised update about where you will be able to find local reporting. We miss you lots but promise to keep up the rigorous reporting that TCB was known for. It might look a little different but the passion is still there!

Thanks for reading, Sayaka.

Later this month, TCB‘s Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka and City Beat Reporter Gale Melcher will both be starting new jobs as Greensboro reporters for The Assembly, a statewide news outlet.

The move comes a few weeks after Triad City Beat‘s closure and will ensure that the two reporters will be able to continue to offer rigorous reporting and journalism in Greensboro.

The Assembly, which started in 2021, is an award-winning, statewide, digital news outlet that operates across North Carolina. The organization has grown over the past four years to include bureaus and partnerships from the mountains to the coast.

Both Matsuoka and Melcher will be working as part of the Assembly‘s new Greensboro bureau, which began last year. As part of the bureau, they will be working with longtime reporter Joe Killian, who is the bureau’s editor.

Matsuoka has already been working with the Assembly for some time as a contributor. In the past, she has written pieces about the repatriation of Japanese WWII flags and an organization that cleans the homes of overwhelmed mothers for free.

While some of the stories that the Assembly tackles may be different than stories that Triad City Beat pursued, the level of excellence and care for the Greensboro community will be the same.

Both Matsuoka and Melcher are excited to continue to be able to do deep, community-focused reporting that has an impact in the city.

To reach them, you can email them at their new email addresses at [email protected] and [email protected].

Learn more about the Assembly at theassemblync.com.