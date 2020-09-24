The 2020 short session of the North Carolina Legislature was marked by the emergence of the coronavirus in our state. From the moment they convened, almost all legislation concerned the virus itself, responses to the economic damage it has wrought and disbursement of federal funds to our counties, with a few other nuggets tucked in there just to keep the wheels on the bus.

As in the 2019 session, at the outset Republicans held majorities in both the House (65-55) and Senate (29-21), and a Democrat governor attempted to hold them in check.

The Senate passed 70 bills into law this session, the House 54. Four House Bills failed to override a governor’s veto; three of his vetoes held in the Senate. And almost all of the drama concerned Republicans pressuring Gov. Cooper to “reopen” the state before he was comfortable doing so.

Like most members of the General Assembly, Guilford and Forsyth representatives put in a lot of hasty work this session as the global emergency took shape.

FORSYTH HOUSE

Rep. Debra Conrad/ Wes Schollander (R) District 74 (Note: Rep. Conrad resigned on July 31; Rep. Schollander was appointed on Aug. 19)

Wes Schollander

Debra Conrad

Terms: 4/1

4/1 About the district: As currently drawn, District 74 forms a horseshoe around the northern half of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem. (The reconfigured district for the November election covers the southwest corner of the county, including Lewisville and Clemmons)

As currently drawn, District 74 forms a horseshoe around the northern half of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem. (The reconfigured district for the November election covers the southwest corner of the county, including Lewisville and Clemmons) Rep. Schollander’s committee chairs: None

None Rep. Schollander’s sponsored bills: None

Rep. Donny Lambeth (R) District 75

Terms: 4

4 About the district: As currently drawn, District 75 forms a horseshoe around the southern half of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem, stretching from Kernersville in the east around to Clemmons. (The reconfigured district for the November election more or less forms a horseshoe around the eastern half of the county.)

As currently drawn, District 75 forms a horseshoe around the southern half of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem, stretching from Kernersville in the east around to Clemmons. (The reconfigured district for the November election more or less forms a horseshoe around the eastern half of the county.) Committee chairs: Chair, Health; senior chair, Appropriations; vice chair, Appropriations, Health and Human Services

Chair, Health; senior chair, Appropriations; vice chair, Appropriations, Health and Human Services Sponsored bills: 13

13 Highlights:

HB 1087 — Waste/Wastewater Public Enterprise Reform : Requires Local Government Commission approval for grant applications by local governments for water and wastewater systems. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1

: Requires Local Government Commission approval for grant applications by local governments for water and wastewater systems. HB 1208 — Funding for Workforce Housing Loan Program : Appropriates $20 million for the Workforce Housing Loan Program. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 19

Appropriates $20 million for the Workforce Housing Loan Program. HB 1187 — Raise the Age Funding : Appropriates $5.7 million for renovations to the CA Dillon Youth Development Center in Granville County; $2.8 million for renovations to the Perquimans Youth Development Center; and $2.0 million for construction of the Youth Development Center in Rockingham County. The investments in juvenile confinement facilities are for the purpose of preparing for implementation of Raise the Age, which ends the practice of trying youth offenders as adults for serious crimes. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 12

Appropriates $5.7 million for renovations to the CA Dillon Youth Development Center in Granville County; $2.8 million for renovations to the Perquimans Youth Development Center; and $2.0 million for construction of the Youth Development Center in Rockingham County. The investments in juvenile confinement facilities are for the purpose of preparing for implementation of Raise the Age, which ends the practice of trying youth offenders as adults for serious crimes.

Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D) District 72

Terms: 1.5

1.5 About the district: As currently configured, District 72 covers the northern half of Winston-Salem. The redrawn district, which goes into effect in 2021 and is in play for the November election, cuts a diagonal swath, starting in the neighborhoods east of Carver School Road, and running through the south side of the city down to the Davidson County line.

As currently configured, District 72 covers the northern half of Winston-Salem. The redrawn district, which goes into effect in 2021 and is in play for the November election, cuts a diagonal swath, starting in the neighborhoods east of Carver School Road, and running through the south side of the city down to the Davidson County line. Committee chairs: None

None Sponsored bills: 7

7 Highlights:

HB 1124 — Funding for NC Housing Trust Fund : Appropriates an additional $100 million to the NC Housing Trust Fund. Status: Died in committee

: Appropriates an additional $100 million to the NC Housing Trust Fund. HB 1125 — WSSU/Online Education/CARES Act Funds (with Terry): Appropriates $4 million from CARES Act funds to Winston-Salem State University for infrastructure upgrades to allow the university to move to online instruction. Status: Died in committee

(with Terry): Appropriates $4 million from CARES Act funds to Winston-Salem State University for infrastructure upgrades to allow the university to move to online instruction. HB 1145 — Farming Modernization Act : Appropriates $50 million to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide grants to farmers to for conversion to production of marijuana for medical use. Status: Died in committee

Appropriates $50 million to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide grants to farmers to for conversion to production of marijuana for medical use. HB 1143 — North Carolina Medical Cannabis Act : Allows qualified patients to purchase and possess cannabis (marijuana) for medical use with a doctor’s prescription and protects designated caregivers from arrest, prosecution or penalty for purchasing or possessing the drug for use by the patients they serve. Status: Died in committee

Allows qualified patients to purchase and possess cannabis (marijuana) for medical use with a doctor’s prescription and protects designated caregivers from arrest, prosecution or penalty for purchasing or possessing the drug for use by the patients they serve. HB 1165 — Modify City Council/City of Winston-Salem : Expands the number of seats on Winston-Salem City Council from eight to 10, with two at-large seats added to the eight district seats currently in place. Modifies the process of filling vacancies on city council by establishing a process for a special election in place of the current process of allowing the executive committee of the political party of the incumbent to select the replacement. Status: Died in committee

Expands the number of seats on Winston-Salem City Council from eight to 10, with two at-large seats added to the eight district seats currently in place. Modifies the process of filling vacancies on city council by establishing a process for a special election in place of the current process of allowing the executive committee of the political party of the incumbent to select the replacement.

Rep. Evelyn Terry (D) District 71

Terms: 4

4 About the district: As currently configured, District 71 covers the south end of Winston-Salem. The redrawn district, which goes into effect in 2021 and is in play for the November election, covers a big chunk of the city towards the northwest, running west from Carver School Road and north from Salem Parkway

As currently configured, District 71 covers the south end of Winston-Salem. The redrawn district, which goes into effect in 2021 and is in play for the November election, covers a big chunk of the city towards the northwest, running west from Carver School Road and north from Salem Parkway Committee chairs: None

None Sponsored bills: 3

3 Highlights:

HB 1144 — CARES Act Funds for Winston-Salem (with Montgomery): Appropriates $30 million in CARES Act funds to the city of Winston-Salem for purposes of preventing community spread of the coronavirus. ° Status: Died in committee

(with Montgomery): Appropriates $30 million in CARES Act funds to the city of Winston-Salem for purposes of preventing community spread of the coronavirus. HB 694 — Designate Legacy Airports ( with Montgomery and Conrad): Instructs the state Department of Transportation to designate as a legacy airport any airport in the state that meets the following criteria: being owned and operated by a county or airport authority, being established before 1945, having an actively used runway that is at least 6,500 feet long, and having contributed significantly to the development of the state. ° Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1

with Montgomery and Conrad): Instructs the state Department of Transportation to designate as a legacy airport any airport in the state that meets the following criteria: being owned and operated by a county or airport authority, being established before 1945, having an actively used runway that is at least 6,500 feet long, and having contributed significantly to the development of the state.

Rep. Lee Zachary (R) District 73

Terms: 3

3 About the district: District 73 covers the entirety of Yadkin County and the western tip of Forsyth surrounding Lewisville. The reconfigured district, which goes into effect next yar and will be in play for the November election, also includes all of Yadkin County but takes in the northwest corner of Forsyth County, including Tobaccoville and Rural Hall.

District 73 covers the entirety of Yadkin County and the western tip of Forsyth surrounding Lewisville. The reconfigured district, which goes into effect next yar and will be in play for the November election, also includes all of Yadkin County but takes in the northwest corner of Forsyth County, including Tobaccoville and Rural Hall. Committee chairs: Chair, Judiciary Committee on Civil Matters; vice chair, Judiciary

Chair, Judiciary Committee on Civil Matters; vice chair, Judiciary Sponsored bills: 5

5 Highlights:

HB 451 — Temp. ABAWD Time Waivers : Allows the state Department of Health and Human Services to seek a temporary waiver from the time limits for able-bodied adults without dependents participating in the food and nutrition services program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Status: Died in committee

Allows the state Department of Health and Human Services to seek a temporary waiver from the time limits for able-bodied adults without dependents participating in the food and nutrition services program during the COVID-19 pandemic. HB 679 — Rules of Civ Procedure/E-Filing and Service : Changes the rules of civil court procedure by allowing parties to file electronically. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 26

Changes the rules of civil court procedure by allowing parties to file electronically. HB 736 — Elective Share-Joint Accounts (with Conrad): Clarifies legal guidelines for inheritance when a person dies: “An act to limit spousal share with respect to jointly held property to a rebuttable presumption of in-kind contributions unless otherwise established by clear and convincing evidence and to require a fee for filing a claim for an elective share.” Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 30

(with Conrad): Clarifies legal guidelines for inheritance when a person dies: “An act to limit spousal share with respect to jointly held property to a rebuttable presumption of in-kind contributions unless otherwise established by clear and convincing evidence and to require a fee for filing a claim for an elective share.” HB 1106 — Judicial Discretion of FTA Release : Gives judicial officials discretion in setting conditions for pretrial release for defendants that have previously failed to appear in court. Status: Died in committee

Gives judicial officials discretion in setting conditions for pretrial release for defendants that have previously failed to appear in court. HB 1195 — Sales Tax Exemption/Bankruptcy Proceedings : No sales tax on items sold during a bankruptcy proceeding. Status: Died in committee

No sales tax on items sold during a bankruptcy proceeding.

FORSYTH SENATE

Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R) District 31

Terms : 3 (+1 in House)

: 3 (+1 in House) About the district: District 31 contains Forsyth’s rural tracts outside Winston-Salem and the entirety of Davie County.

District 31 contains Forsyth’s rural tracts outside Winston-Salem and the entirety of Davie County. Committee chairs : Appropriations on Health and Human Services, Health Care

: Appropriations on Health and Human Services, Health Care Primary sponsored bills : 5

: 5 Highlights:

SB 730 — No Patient Left Alone/Collaboratory Funds : Articulates patients’ rights when undergoing hospital treatments for COVID-19, with funds for materials to be distributed at hospitals. Allows for a patient to have “a support person” be present. Status: Failed a vote in subcommittee

: Articulates patients’ rights when undergoing hospital treatments for COVID-19, with funds for materials to be distributed at hospitals. Allows for a patient to have “a support person” be present. SB 846 — Enact Naturopathic Doctors Licensure : Regulates natural healthcare practitioners with licensure requirements. Status: Died in committee

Regulates natural healthcare practitioners with licensure requirements.

Sen. Paul Lowe (D) District 32

Terms : 2

: 2 About the district: District 32 contains most of the city of Winston-Salem and outlying areas to the north and south.

District 32 contains most of the city of Winston-Salem and outlying areas to the north and south. Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsored bills : 6

: 6 Highlights:

SB 759 (HB 1128) — Student-Athlete Compensation/Study : Allows student-athletes to be paid for use of their image or likeness in school promotional materials, establishes rules for student-athletes receiving other forms of payment and for agent representation, and establishes a study to look into the payment of student-athletes. Status: Died in committee

: Allows student-athletes to be paid for use of their image or likeness in school promotional materials, establishes rules for student-athletes receiving other forms of payment and for agent representation, and establishes a study to look into the payment of student-athletes. SB 822 (HB 1144): CARES Act Funds for Winston-Salem : Requests $30 million of federal CARES Act allotment for Winston-Salem for coronavirus relief. Status: Died in committee

: Requests $30 million of federal CARES Act allotment for Winston-Salem for coronavirus relief.

GUILFORD HOUSE

Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D) District 57

Terms : 1

: 1 About the district : The district starts in east Greensboro near East Market Street and stretches north and northwest, picking up much of the northern parts of the city before ending at the edges of Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend.

: The district starts in east Greensboro near East Market Street and stretches north and northwest, picking up much of the northern parts of the city before ending at the edges of Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend. Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor bills : 20

: 20 Highlights:

House Minority Whip Amos L. Quick III (D-Guilford) District 58

Terms: 2

2 About the district: This southwestern district reaches towards Jamestown near Grandover Resort and then creeps up towards the UNCG area and Hamilton Lakes.

This southwestern district reaches towards Jamestown near Grandover Resort and then creeps up towards the UNCG area and Hamilton Lakes. Committee chairs: None

None Bills: 4

4 Highlights:

HB 1166 — CARES Act Funds for Greensboro (with Harrison, Quick, Brockman): Requests $3 million from the Local Government Fund, allocated by the federal government, to help Greensboro combat coronavirus. Status: Died in committee

(with Harrison, Quick, Brockman): Requests $3 million from the Local Government Fund, allocated by the federal government, to help Greensboro combat coronavirus. HB 413 — Funds to Support Greensboro/US Figure Skating (With Faircloth, Hardister, Quick, Clemmons): Gives $150,000 to the city of Greensboro to offset the cost of renting the Greensboro Coliseum for the 2020 US Figure Skating Championship. Status: Died in committee

(With Faircloth, Hardister, Quick, Clemmons): Gives $150,000 to the city of Greensboro to offset the cost of renting the Greensboro Coliseum for the 2020 US Figure Skating Championship.

House Majority Whip Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) District 59

Terms: 4

4 About the district: Hardister’s district, which is shaped like a “C,” covers almost half of the county including much of the rural eastern parts. It then curves westward towards Summerfield in the north and Jamestown in the south.

Hardister’s district, which is shaped like a “C,” covers almost half of the county including much of the rural eastern parts. It then curves westward towards Summerfield in the north and Jamestown in the south. Committee chairs: Alcoholic Beverage Control (vice-chair); Appropriations (vice-chair); Appropriations, Capital (chair); Banking (vice-chair)

Alcoholic Beverage Control (vice-chair); Appropriations (vice-chair); Appropriations, Capital (chair); Banking (vice-chair) Bills: 12

12 Highlights:

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford) District 60

Terms: 3

3 About the district: Brockman’s district runs vertically along the western part of the county, starting near West Market Street near the airport, and moves south towards High Point, catching a bit of Jamestown on the way.

Brockman’s district runs vertically along the western part of the county, starting near West Market Street near the airport, and moves south towards High Point, catching a bit of Jamestown on the way. Committee chairs: Vice chair, Education K-12

Vice chair, Education K-12 Bills: 4

4 Highlights:

HB 1104 — Access to Affordable Health Coverage for All : Appropriates $100,000 to help individuals who fall into the coverage gap afford health insurance. Status: Died in committee

: Appropriates $100,000 to help individuals who fall into the coverage gap afford health insurance.

Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford) District 61

Terms: 8

8 About the district: Harrison’s district covers a swath of Greensboro from Franklin Boulevard on the eastern side through downtown towards Guilford College to the west.

Harrison’s district covers a swath of Greensboro from Franklin Boulevard on the eastern side through downtown towards Guilford College to the west. Committee chairs: Vice-chair,Environment

Vice-chair,Environment Bills: 9

9 Highlights:

Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford) District 62

Terms: 5

5 About the district: Faircloth’s district covers the westernmost portion of the county, starting in Stokesdale, descending all the way to High Point.

Faircloth’s district covers the westernmost portion of the county, starting in Stokesdale, descending all the way to High Point. Committee chairs: Vice-chair,Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety

Vice-chair,Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety Bills: 11

11 Highlights:

HB 425 – Implement Conner’s Law: Appropriates $1.2 million to pay for benefits provided under Conner’s Law which increased the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer from a Class E felony to a Class D felony. This bill provides funding for a death benefit for employees killed in the line of duty. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 2

Appropriates $1.2 million to pay for benefits provided under Conner’s Law which increased the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer from a Class E felony to a Class D felony. This bill provides funding for a death benefit for employees killed in the line of duty. HB 1113 — Local Option Sales Tax/School Construction (with Hardister, Faircloth, Brockman): Allows Guilford County commissioners to vote on whether or not to put an additional one-quarter percent additional sales tax referendum on the November ballot for the use of school repairs. Status: Died in committee

(with Hardister, Faircloth, Brockman): Allows Guilford County commissioners to vote on whether or not to put an additional one-quarter percent additional sales tax referendum on the November ballot for the use of school repairs. HB 633 — Temp. Outdoor Restaurant/Bar: This bill initially started out as a bill titled “Strengthen Criminal Gang Laws,” which it was first introduced in April 2019. Since, then it’s undergone major changes and in its current state, allows for businesses to temporarily have outdoor dining. Status: Died in committee

This bill initially started out as a bill titled “Strengthen Criminal Gang Laws,” which it was first introduced in April 2019. Since, then it’s undergone major changes and in its current state, allows for businesses to temporarily have outdoor dining. HB 885 — Only Allow Courts to Charge FTA Fee Once : States that a fee for failure to appear to court can only be collected once in a criminal case. Status: Signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1

: States that a fee for failure to appear to court can only be collected once in a criminal case.

GUILFORD SENATE

Sen. Michael Garrett (D) District 27

Terms : 1

: 1 About the district : District 27 includes all of rural Guilford county with the northern tier and west side of High Point, and a sliver of Greensboro west of Guilford College Road.

: District 27 includes all of rural Guilford county with the northern tier and west side of High Point, and a sliver of Greensboro west of Guilford College Road. Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsored bills : 25

: 25 Highlights:

Sen. Rick Gunn (R) District 24

Terms : 5

: 5 About the district : District 24, covers all of Alamance County and the rural eastern strip of Guilford.

: District 24, covers all of Alamance County and the rural eastern strip of Guilford. Committee chairs : Chairsa Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources; Commerce and Insurance

: Chairsa Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources; Commerce and Insurance Primary sponsored bills : 2

: 2 Highlights:

SB 733 — UNC Capital Projects: Allows two UNC schools to finance projects without drawing from the General Fund: UNC-Chapel Hill ($28.5 million) and Western Carolina University ($20 million). Status: Signed into law by Gov. Cooper on July 1

Allows two UNC schools to finance projects without drawing from the General Fund: UNC-Chapel Hill ($28.5 million) and Western Carolina University ($20 million).

Sen. Gladys Robinson (D) District 28

Terms : 5

: 5 About the district : District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 24.

: District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 24. Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsored bills : 13

: 13 Highlights:

Sen. Jerry Tillman/Sen. David Craven Jr. (R) District 26 (Note: Sen. Tillman resigned on June 30; Sen. Craven was appointed July 17)





Terms : 9/1

: 9/1 About the district : District 26 covers all of Randolph County plus most of High Point in Guilford County’s southwest corner.

: District 26 covers all of Randolph County plus most of High Point in Guilford County’s southwest corner. Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsored bills : 5/0

: 5/0 Highlights: