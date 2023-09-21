Starting Thursday, voters in High Point will have the opportunity to cast their votes for three seats on High Point City Council, including a mayor’s race. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

This year, voters will need to bring valid photo ID to vote. If a voter does not have an acceptable photo ID, they can get one for free from their county board of elections. If you don’t have an ID at the polls, ask for a provisional ballot or to fill out an exception form.

This week, TCB reached out to all 14 candidates running in the High Point primary this year.

For the mayoral race, the top two finishers will face off in the general election in November. For the two open at-large seats, the top four vote-getters will proceed to the general election. For Ward 1, the top two candidates will face off in November.

Residents will get to cast votes for Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 5 and Ward 6 in November.

While all city council seats are nonpartisan, TCB noted each candidate’s part affiliation and noted them as such. For the questionnaires, candidates were asked about their political and work experience, their thoughts on the city’s new reparations plan and what they think the future holds for High Point.

Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. The responses have been edited and shortened for clarity and length.

MAYORAL RACE (Vote for one)

Cyril Jefferson

Electcyriljefferson.com

Registered party: Democrat

Occupation: Founder of Change Often, a Social Innovation Firm; High Point City Council Member Ward 1

How long have you lived in HP?: 17 years

Held political office before? High Point City Council Ward 1 since 2019

Why he wanted to run: “There are critical challenges that demand our attention, and there are opportunities waiting to be seized…. Our city is on the verge of expanding job training opportunities for our residents with a new project in the southwest area of town…. Furthermore, we would be bringing investment to a community that is currently under-invested and nestled right in the middle of North Carolina’s poorest urban zip code: 27260. I currently represent constituents within this zip code and have been meeting with a mix of neighborhood residents, business leaders, donors, and subject matter experts to devise a plan that will help our people develop skills, secure employment, and provide for their families.”

What experience he brings: “My background as an educator fuels my deep grasp of youth challenges. This includes my completion of the Hunt Institute Fellowship at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, which specialized in Education Policy, and enhances my capacity to drive change. I also serve as the chair of the Coltrane Project and have led fundraising efforts to renovate jazz legend John Coltrane’s childhood home…. Furthermore, my commitment extends to pivotal roles on boards for notable organizations, such as United Way, YMCA, and Salvation Army…. Finally, I am also a member of the board of the new Carolina Core FC Soccer team and played a vital role in getting this enterprise started which has drawn millions ($) more in private investment funding.”

Campaign platforms: “My priorities as mayor are clear: a prosperous local economy, safer neighborhoods and improved quality of life…. Residents are advocating for more small-business support, job-training programs, efficient infrastructure and affordable housing. Furthermore, our community has asked us to prioritize education and mental health services.”

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “I commend the One High Point Commission for its work on the reparations plan. As we consider how we might build a stronger city, it is important that we identify and adopt strategies that bolster critical areas such as housing, transportation, small business, education, and government services. The OHPC provides thoughtful insight on how to address these issues. If elected, I’ll collaborate with the commission to ensure its successful implementation, promoting equity and justice in our community.” Note: Jefferson voted in favor of the creation of the commission during the Feb. 7, 2022 city council vote.

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “High Point is evolving into a diverse, dynamic city. We’ll continue to embrace our furniture heritage while also nurturing the growth of sectors like education and technology. I see a future of economic vitality, inclusivity and enhanced quality of life.”

Anything else?: “A major issue we face in the city has to do with the cost of housing. Right now… we have many people moving into the city and into the state. This increases demand for our housing supply, but if we don’t have the inventory to match this population growth, then we end up having a shortage which drives up cost of living. City council can make housing more affordable by encouraging denser zoning in specific parts of our city…. Another way is to focus on developing in the core city…. Finally, the city can continue partnering to help with securing low-income housing tax credits or tax-exempt bonds from the federal government for mixed-income, multi-family housing.”

Victor Jones

Peopleoverpoliticsvictorjones.com

Registered party: Republican

Occupation: Co-founder of Patriotic Plumbing Pros LLC; High Point City Council Member Ward 5

How long have you lived in HP?: 20 years

Held political office before? High Point City Council Ward 5 since 2017

Why he wanted to run: “I would like to continue our efforts to restore prosperity to our city and improve the quality of life for all citizens of High Point. High Point doesn’t need a politician, it needs a leader.”

What experience he brings: “The mayor is first and foremost the leader of the council. I have led Marines in wartime, served on the council for 6 years, and have 31 years of experience as a business owner. I am the candidate with the most experience and battle-tested leadership skills. I have proven my commitment to serve my country and community and my ability to get things done for the citizens of High Point.”

Jones has also served as Chairman of the Public Safety Committee for the City of High Point, Chairman of the Heroes Center for Veterans, President of the High Point Jaycees, Treasure of the Guilford County Hotel Association, Board of Directors of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, Board of Directors of Visit High Point, Board of Directors for Mental Health Associates of the Triad, and many others.

Campaign platforms: Economic development, public safety and fiscal responsibility

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “The commission is comprised of some amazing leaders from our city…. I hope that we can find pathways to solve their concerns that keep the city unified.”

Note: Jones voted against the creation of the commission during the Feb. 7, 2022 city council vote but voted in favor of the final report on Sept. 18.

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “The two most significant assets for the city are the furniture market and our university. The city is a partner to both of these entities. We must do everything we can to ensure that the market is here to stay and to see our university continue to thrive and raise up the next generation of leaders.”

Anything else?: “High Point has more momentum than it has in decades. We need a strong mayor and city council to ensure that trajectory does not get off course.”

Gene Kininmonth

votegk.com

Registered party: Unaffiliated. “Most of the issues faced in our city are the result of our gerrymandered two-party political system at both the national and local level. I am not affiliated with a political party and offer a third way of leadership, which can unite and not divide our community,” he wrote.

Occupation: Founder, president of Triad United Rowing Association

How long have you lived in HP?: 16 years

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why he wanted to run: “First, let me say, I love High Point! But as great as this city is, too many High Pointers are being left behind. I am running for mayor to strengthen our community to lower crime and improve learning outcomes in our public schools.”

What experience he brings: “As someone who runs the two largest rowing events in the region that draws thousands to High Point, I can attest to the value of having city leadership that is responsive to assisting new success stories.”

Campaign platforms: “My main priority will be to strengthen the city by bringing up our most marginalized neighborhoods. Folks living in zip codes such as 27262 live 17 years less than people in North High Point. This is sickening. More than half the kids in High Point public schools are failing. The biggest crime increases are being found among kids 12-16. We need to fix this now or else the price tag for delaying just goes up and up.”

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “Our city leaders need to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and in High Point we need to repair these neighborhoods. Restoring dignity, trust and respect begins with increasing homeownership in our minority districts so that the poorest too can begin building generational wealth for their families.

Current thinking on council is to offer affordable housing through subsidized rental assistance, which enriches landlords and guarantees continued tenant poverty.”

“This only treats the symptoms but does not provide a cure. But there is a third way and that is to offer the chance to live the American Dream in our poorest districts. As mayor I would push for the city to create a $100 million loan pool similar to the GI Bill to increase homeownership in our minority districts. This can be structured with no increase in taxes and yield a financial return back to the city coffers over time.”

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “The best thing city leaders can do is diversify its interests and be open to new ideas.”

Anything else?: “I am motivated to run for mayor based on firsthand experience of crime in this city and seeing just how many kids are failing in our public schools. I live in the Johnson Street Historic District. This is a gorgeous area but we have had our car windows shot out at night. My home was burgled during the day when we were home and my younger son is still dealing with that trauma. We have watched as homelessness has increased over the last decade. I fear High Point is at a crossroads and is in great need of the right leadership to steer the city to a more prosperous and safer future.”

Abdul Rashid (Richard) Siddiqui

Note: Siddiqui did not respond to TCB’s candidate questionnaire in time for publication. Information provided here is from publicly available online information in addition to reporting by the High Point Enterprise.

Registered party: Republican

Occupation: Owner of NY Fashion N Style, a clothing store at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro

How long have you lived in HP?: Siddiqui has lived in High Point since 1982.

Held political office before? Siddiqui ran an unsuccessful campaign for register of deeds against Jeff Thigpen in 2020

Why he wanted to run: “Siddiqui said he’s been active in service endeavors on behalf of High Point’s Muslim community, and this has shown him the scale of need in the city, which he wants to address as mayor by recruiting businesses to redevelop empty buildings,” the High Point Enterprise reported.

HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (Vote for two)

Sam Carr

carr4hpcouncil.com

Note: Sam Carr did not respond to TCB’s candidate questionnaire in time for publication. These answers are based on Carr’s campaign website and online articles.

Registered party: Republican

Occupation: Director of Student Leadership and University Relations for High Point University

How long have you lived in HP?: Born and raised in High Point

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why he wanted to run: “Growing up here, I’ve witnessed the city’s evolution,” Carr says on his website. “It’s the next generation’s turn to build upon what we cherish about High Point and ensure its future prosperity.”

What experience he brings: “I graduated from Wesleyan Christian Academy and earned a political science degree and a master’s in communication and business leadership from High Point University, where I also met my beautiful wife Brooke. In the community, I serve on the board of directors for Open Door Ministries, serve on the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club, the Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Committee, and serve on the board of the High Point Historical Society.”

On continuing downtown revitalization: “I wholeheartedly endorse and champion the ongoing initiatives undertaken by our dedicated city council members in their tireless pursuit of revitalizing our downtown area. Their steadfast commitment to transforming our city center into a vibrant and walkable hub for our community while nurturing local businesses is nothing short of commendable…. Moreover, by emphasizing local businesses, we are not only supporting the entrepreneurs who have invested their passion and hard work into our community but also ensuring that the character of our city remains distinct and unique. Our local businesses aren’t just places to shop; they’re the beating heart of our community, providing jobs, fostering innovation, and contributing to the local economy.”

On safety and security: “First and foremost, I am dedicated to equipping our first responders with the necessary tools, training and resources they need to effectively and efficiently handle any emergency situation that may arise. This includes investing in cutting-edge technology, providing ongoing training programs and ensuring that our emergency services have access to the latest equipment…. I am deeply committed to offering competitive salaries and benefits that not only attract the most qualified professionals but also retain their expertise within our community…. We must also address the root causes of vulnerability within our community. To this end, I am fully dedicated to supporting local nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to protect and uplift at-risk youth.”

Attracting and retaining professionals: “Attracting and retaining young professionals has emerged as a top priority for High Point…. One pivotal element in this equation is the provision of affordable housing. Young professionals, fresh out of college or in the early stages of their careers, often grapple with the financial challenges associated with housing. This could involve incentivizing private developers to create affordable housing complexes, implementing rent control measures, or partnering with nonprofit organizations to expand the availability of affordable housing units. Another crucial factor is the creation of a vibrant downtown scene. Young professionals are not just looking for a place to work and sleep; they seek a dynamic and engaging community that offers a multitude of recreational, social, and cultural opportunities…. Moreover, continuing to focus on education and workforce development can be instrumental. Collaborations between local colleges and universities and local businesses can lead to internship opportunities, mentorship programs, and job placement initiatives.”

Amanda Cook

voteamandacook.com

Registered party: Democrat

Occupation: Founder of the Teacher’s Edge

How long have you lived in HP?: 4 years

Held political office before? Ran for Guilford County School Board in 2022

Why she wanted to run: “I love High Point. I chose High Point. I did not grow up here, but I saw the energy and potential the High Point had and came to be a part of it. There’s a great quote by Robert Orben: ‘We have enough people who tell it like it is — now we could use a few who tell it like it can be.’ I want to be part of the transition team started four years ago. I want to support the community and its leaders. I don’t want to see the bricks painted white and people pushed out.”

What experience she brings: “I am known for being very authentic and reliable when it comes to representing interests. In my teaching career I was recognized multiple times for equity in my instruction and recruitment of students. I truly believe in equitable representation on city council. I cannot speak to why certain council members do not seem to want to make life better for everyone in High Point, but I can say that I am an open book.

“I am a mom, teacher, nonprofit founder, secretary of the High Point NAACP, TEDx organizer, State Officer Advisor for the South Carolina Future Business Leaders of America, former VP of Professional Development for NC Dance Education Organization, Community Board President and volunteer for Arts for Life, Lead Organizer for St. Baldrick’s Day, and substitute teacher.”

Campaign platforms: Infrastructure, fair housing and jobs

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “At the time I am writing this, we do not yet know whether the council will vote to accept the recommendations of the One High Point Commission. However, the research and recommendations are sound.

“As the Secretary of the High Point NAACP, Branch 5405-B, I have gained deeper insight into the research and history that the reparations would address. I am constantly inspired by the level of care that each commissioner has placed on repair. The fact is that the recommendations of the One High Point Commission match the platforms of most candidates – health, housing, business, and education.”

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “I hope that High Point will diversify its interests. Furniture and HPU certainly have a deep-rooted hold here, but if the last 50 years has shown us anything, it’s that we cannot put our eggs in one basket. High Point is rich in human capital. With the right leadership, we can tap into the talents and skills of the people who are already here and make High Point a leader in how to navigate a quickly changing and ever evolving world.”

Anything else?: “I hope that High Point residents will take advantage of this election season to have their voices heard. Come out to forums. Ask questions. Call the candidates. There are groups that are hoping people will forget there is an election going on this year. Weak participation in our local elections does not lead to a stronger High Point. I am excited to see so many candidates in the race this year, and I welcome any and all questions about myself or my approach to policy planning and making.”

Willie H. Davis

Registered party: Democrat

Note: Willie Davis did not respond to TCB’s emails or phone calls and does not seem to have a website.

What experience he brings: Willie Davis has previously run for High Point City Council Ward 1 four times before. In 2014, Davis came in second to Jeff Golden, who he lost to again in 2017. In 2019, Davis ran for Ward 1 again, this time losing by about 10 percentage points to Cyril Jefferson, the incumbent who is running for mayor this election.

Davis was endorsed by the Guilford County Democratic Party, along with Amanda Cook, for Ward 1.

Kenneth Jabari Harper, Jr.

ncvoteharper.com

Registered party: Republican

Occupation: CEO of Harpco Benefits Alliance, Inc.

How long have you lived in HP?: More than 35 years

Held political office before? Ran for US Senate in 2022

Why he wanted to run: “I was asked by community and business leaders if I would consider running for city council. I talked to my wife, and we felt this was a divine assignment.”

Harper noted the relationships he made with “members of the NC General Assembly, mayors, sheriffs, judges, city council members, aldermen, county commissioners, a former governor, a former Congressman, and on the federal level with some of our current Congressional and Senate members,” during his 18-month US Senate campaign.

“No other at-large candidate has this experience,” he said. “And those relationships will be key for further economic growth and development for the city of high point and its citizens.”

What experience he brings: “I have been an entrepreneur for 27 years. For the last 18 years, I have worked in the financial services industry in both insurance and securities.

“Currently, I serve on the board for Heads Up for our Youth in Greensboro, NC. I am an active member of the High Point Rotary Club. And I have previously served as a board member of both the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation-Greensboro, NC, and Rev. Jessie Jackson Rainbow Push Coalition in Atlanta, GA.

“I was a previous member of the High Point Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, I have worked with Goodwill Industries of Winston Salem and Welfare Reform Liaison Project and Caswell Correctional Center providing financial-literacy services.”

Campaign platforms: Public safety enhancements, creation of the ultimate downtown, public officers safety task force, recruitment of corporations, development of distressed areas

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “I would not support reparations, but I will support economic preparations. The purpose of history is to learn from the lessons taught so we need not repeat them. We cannot minimize the atrocities and horrors of slavery, Jim Crow, white supremacy, redlining, racial discrimination, unequal access to a quality education, concentrated poverty nor racial prejudice. Neither can we dismiss the Black buying power in the US.

“According to statistics, children are significantly more likely to avoid poverty and prison and graduate from college if they are raised in an intact two-parent family. I would put forth programs that would help children and adults learn the fundamentals of financial literacy, the importance of your credit score, and how to improve your credit score to qualify for an apartment or a home… the value of purchasing life insurance. I would incorporate programs that offer the benefits of tax-deferred growth assets and real estate, entrepreneurship, transferring wealth and avoiding the probate process and protecting your estate with a will and a trust.”

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “With great leadership leading the way High Point will be a top-tier small city in America to raise a family and purchase a home and grow a business. It will be a unique place that people will love to call home. It also will be a premiere location for individuals to thrive and grow their network, gain access to opportunity for career development and business development, and a city where people see a bright future.”

Anything else?: “I am a devout man of faith and married to an amazing wife, Sarah. And we have four daughters and one grandson.”

Adjunct Faculty

Orel Henry

electorelhenryforcitycouncil.com

Registered party: Unaffiliated

Occupation: Director of Operations for Open Door Ministries of High Point; Adjunct Professor at High Point University

How long have you lived in HP?: 9 years

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why he wanted to run: “I am running for city council at-large because I believe I am the voice that is missing during this time in our city. For the second time in a row, North Carolina is the No. 1 state to do business, according to CNBC. Many companies and people are moving to the state and the area because of the opportunities. However, High Point is being left out of many of those opportunities because we need to address the poor state of our schools, deficiencies in housing and affordable housing and homelessness. These are things being overlooked and not brought up behind the closed door negotiations that are being made.

“I know about the companies and opportunities coming here because I am a member of the North Carolina Economic Development Association, and I am on the Legislative Committee.”

What experience he brings: “Here is a list of things I bring as a candidate for this position: Worked in the corporate arena for 20 years; helped design, strategize, and managed K-12 and higher education resources to better; students mental and physical well-being for over 10 years; a former GCS middle school teacher; a current High Point University adjunct professor; chair of the Citizens Advisory Council and treasurer of Oakview Citizens council; a member of the North Carolina Economic Development Association and on the Legislative Committee; Director of Operations at Open Door Ministries; PhD student at Lipscomb University in the Leadership and Policy studies program; COO of 3AVX – Commercial Brokerage firm”

Campaign platforms: Education, housing and homelessness

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “Being a human, an American, and a person of color, it is disheartening to hear, know and experience justifying discrimination by anyone against another person. I feel the research and report done by the One High Point Commission was thorough, and I commend them for their work and involvement.

“The recommendations expressed in the report highlight my platform, such as education and housing, that need to be addressed, as well as other things our city needs to do better to represent and provide for everyone in our community.”

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “If High Point addresses the issues of education, housing and homelessness, I believe High Point will be a city that the world will be coming to either live, work or play in the next decade and beyond. The Furniture Market will flourish more each year. High Point University will be in the Top 5 universities to attend in the world. Manufacturing plants and innovative companies will relocate to our city. Healthcare research firms and pharmaceuticals will do more business here. The sports world will broadcast from High Point because there will be various sports being represented proudly by our city. Lastly, the community will be excited to be in High Point.”

Anything else?: “I am the last of 12 children. My oldest sibling is 20 years older than me and the youngest is five years older than me. My Mom was 40 and my Dad was 47 years old when I was born. Up until I was 5 years old, we lived in the projects. I saw my family struggle but work hard to provide for the family. I saw us move out of the projects and into the suburbs.

After I graduated from high school, I moved to Atlanta, GA to go to college. While there, I worked two jobs to pay for school. I met my wife there. We have been married for 31 years and have three girls and one grandson. I understand what it means to work hard and want to achieve the best for your family and yourself.”

Shazia Iqbal

Registered party: Republican

Note: Shazia Iqbal did not respond to TCB’s candidate questionnaire in time for publication. Information provided here is from publicly available online information in addition to reporting by the High Point Enterprise.

Registered party: Republican

Occupation: Customer relations

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why she wanted to run: “She said a priority if elected to council is lowering crime, which is a concern for her south High Point community,” the High Point Enterprise reported.

What experience she brings: Previously served on the High Point Human Relations Commission; have been working to develop a mosque for the Islamic Society of High Point

Britt W. Moore

Note: Britt Moore did not respond to TCB’s candidate questionnaire in time for publication. Information provided here is from publicly available online information in addition to local reports where noted.

Registered party: Republican

Occupation: According to his LinkedIn, Moore is the managing partner for Omega Concepts, Inc., a property-management and development company; At-Large Council Member

How long have you lived in HP?: Unknown

Held political office before? Moore is currently an At-Large Council Member (currently serving his fourth term, first election in 2010)

Why he wanted to run: “He said he wants to serve another term to continue the city’s current policy direction and help guide the response to national economic and political forces, like the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the High Point Enterprise.

On High Point’s economic changes: “Moore touts the growth that’s occurred over the past four years, including the arrival of the Carolina Core FC soccer team, residential and industrial development in North High Point and elsewhere, improvements to City Lake Park, and state and federal projects, like the new highway interchange at U.S. 29/70 and South Main Street and a $19.8 million greenway and streetscape grant,” the High Point Enterprise reported.

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: Moore voted against the creation of the commission during the Feb. 7, 2022 city council vote but voted in favor of accepting the commission’s final report on Sept. 18.

HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL WARD 1 (Vote for one)

Glenn Romero Chavis

Registered party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired historian

How long have you lived in HP?: “I was born and raised in High Point. After college, we moved to Washington D.C. We moved back to High Point in 1975 and have lived on Orville Drive since our return.”

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why he wanted to run: “For the last eight years, little, if anything, has been done to improve our standard of living in Ward One. Zip code 27260 is in Ward One and is ranked as the fifth poorest zip code in the state of North Carolina. Never have I heard anyone in city government mention this fact, which means that either my council representative or the city of High Point is blind or they don’t care about Ward One. Being 60 percent Black just may be the reason for the lack of attention. This very fact is costly to the people in Ward One when they try for loans, mortgages or credit. I don’t live in a ghetto, and I am angry that my city has allowed this tag to be placed on us.”

What experience he brings: “From 1969 to my retirement in 2000, I held these positions with Abbott Laboratories traveling to all 50 States as a representative and consultant for the company: professional pharmaceutical hospital representative, minority recruiter, recruiting consultant, vision specialist, account representative, and district system specialist, increased minority and women representatives throughout the sales force. I have served on the following boards and committees: Great United Way of HP, High Point Regional Hospital, High Point Museum, Carl Chavis YMCA, Washington Street Resource Center, Kivett Drive Gateway Committee, 2009 Sesquicentennial Commission, Citizens Advisory Committee, Historic Preservation Commission.

“I authored three books dealing with High Point’s local Black History. Written over 300 columns dealing with HP’s Black History published in the News-Record.

“My writing was recognized by the prestigious Editor and Publisher magazine and I was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of Johnson C. Smith University and Who’s Who in America in 2008.”

Campaign platforms: “Ward One needs health resources, food stores, sidewalks, affordable housing, safety, good jobs that will pay for everyday needs, better appearance, and citizens mobility.”

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “I support what they are trying to do. I am a local Black historian and they used my first Black history book and other writing to help with their mission.”

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “I have no problems with High Point University building one of the top universities in the nation. I hope they find ways to help bring zip code 27260, in Ward One, from being the fifth poorest in North Carolina. If they don’t, eventually, visitors will see the bad and ugly surrounding this top-notch university and wonder why it looks that way.”

Anything else?: “Eleven years of researching and bringing forth our Black factual history since 1859. I know the good, bad, and ugly regarding High Point and I can feel the pain of those, Black and white that have had to fight bigotry, hatred, racism and other isms associated with division.”

Henry Harris

Note: Henry Harris did not respond to TCB’s candidate questionnaire in time for publication. Information provided here is from publicly available online information in addition to reporting by the High Point Enterprise.

Registered party: Democrat

Occupation: Assistant manager for food services at High Point University

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why he wanted to run: “It’s a lot of gunshots that we hear night or day, and that’s the problem — we have so many young people who are playing with guns and not understanding the consequences,” Harris told the High Point Enterprise. “Kids need a better outlet. You give them what they need to stimulate their minds.”

Campaign platforms: Neighborhood crime and safety; “Harris said he believes crime in the ward is a symptom of larger problems around lack of economic opportunities in a part of the city that has seen grocery stores and other businesses close,” per the High Point Enterprise.

Anything else?: “He said he also sees more of a role for the city to play in collaborations with human service organizations that provide youth mentorship and other outreach services. This would also help address systemic issues around poverty and crime,” the High Point Enterprise reported.

Vickie McKiver

Registered party: Democrat

Occupation: Former recreation director for Thomasville according to Facebook

How long have you lived in HP?: 65 years

Held political office before? First-time candidate

Why she wanted to run: “I am running for city council because I have 35 years of government experience and service. I managed various budgets, capital improvements, and renovating recreation facilities. I want to work on improving transportation, fair housing, food desert and economic growth.”

What experience she brings: “I have 35 years of government experience and service. I managed various budgets, capital projects, and renovating recreation facilities. I have strong leadership skills and abilities to be an asset to the City Council. I was the first Black Recreation Director and first black Department Head for the City of Thomasville. I serve on community-based organizations and committees. (i.e., Board of Directors on Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Communities in Schools, Special Olympics, and Senior Games). I undertook duties on the United Way, Teen Center, Youth Council and Reginal Strickland Center.”

Campaign platforms: Economic growth, food desert, transportation and fair housing

On the One High Point Commission, aka reparations, in HP: “I support the commission and believe in what they are trying to get accomplished. I will collaborate with One High Point Commission and work hard to help them achieve the recommendations City Council approved.”

On HPU and Furniture Market’s influence on HP: “High Point is moving forward with revitalization of downtown. They are striving to be a vibrant city with strong economic growth. They are bringing new businesses, restaurants, shops, and jobs. They will improve the transportation system, food desert and fair housing.”

Anything else?: “My goal is to work hard for the citizens in Ward One and the City. I want High Point to be a successful and vibrant city.”