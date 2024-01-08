Featured photo: Illustration by Aiden Siobhan

by Brian Clarey and Sayaka Matsuoka

It was quite a year on Jones Street, where drama colored the actions of the North Carolina Legislature, even more so than the laws they passed. Medicaid expansion came, finally, at a steep price that included budget amendments that brought a voucher program that threatens the funding of our public schools, an exemption for legislators from public-records laws and jacked-up Congressional districts. The year also saw Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenberg) switch parties to give the Republicans a veto-proof supermajority, which they employed with abandon.

In the Triad, Guilford and Forsyth reps played their part, sponsoring hundreds of bills, some of which actually got through.

For this issue, we combed through the pieces of legislation they backed to bring you the “greatest hits” of the 2023 legislative year, some less great than others. Find out what they did for us this term and how effective they were, and remember to vote in the March primary and November general election!

FORSYTH HOUSE

Rep. Kanika Brown (D) District 71

Terms: 1

1 About the district : District 71 carves out the center bottom of the county, picking up parts of Jonestown to the west and Hootstown and Swaimtown in the south. Southeastern and southern Winston-Salem are also represented.

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 7 (0 signed into law), 1 resolution (1 adopted)

Highlights:

HB 416 — Environmental Justice Considerations (with Harrison): Requires the consideration of the impact of proposed environmental permitting decisions on minority or low-income communities and requires public participation for impacted communities. Status : Died in committee

(with Harrison): Requires the consideration of the impact of proposed environmental permitting decisions on minority or low-income communities and requires public participation for impacted communities. HB 589 — Protect Whistleblower LEOs from Retaliation (with Zenger, Hardister): Protects law enforcement officers who report improper or unlawful activity — including the unauthorized use of excessive force — from retaliation. Status : Died on committee

(with Zenger, Hardister): Protects law enforcement officers who report improper or unlawful activity — including the unauthorized use of excessive force — from retaliation. HB 731 — Police Reform for 2023 (with Brockman): Limits no-knock warrants, the use of chokeholds by officers and strengthens the training and education of law enforcement. Status : Died in committee

(with Brockman): Limits no-knock warrants, the use of chokeholds by officers and strengthens the training and education of law enforcement.

Rep. Amber Baker (D) District 72

Terms : 2

: 2 About the district: The district covers the central portion of Forsyth County, including Oak Crest and much of Winston-Salem.

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 13 (0 signed into law) 1 resolution (1 adopted)

Highlights:

HB 260 — Diversity in Pickleball Pilot Program : Provides $10,112 to a pilot program in Wake County to diversify pickleball in the area. Status : Died in committee

Provides $10,112 to a pilot program in Wake County to diversify pickleball in the area. HB 143 — North Carolina Crown Act : This is the latest version of the bill that would make it illegal to “refuse employment to any person or discharge any person from employment because of traits historically associated with race or on account of the person’s hair texture or protective hairstyles.” Status : Died in committee

: This is the latest version of the bill that would make it illegal to “refuse employment to any person or discharge any person from employment because of traits historically associated with race or on account of the person’s hair texture or protective hairstyles.” HB 789 — Eviction Record Expunction Act : Would seal certain eviction records from public records and make denying rental applications based on certain sealed records illegal under the Fair Housing Act. Status : Died in committee

: Would seal certain eviction records from public records and make denying rental applications based on certain sealed records illegal under the Fair Housing Act.

Rep. Jeff Zenger (R) District 74

Terms : 2

: 2 About the district: District 74 covers almost the entire western portion of Forsyth County including most of Lewisville and Clemmons.

Committee chairs : Finance (vice chair), Regulatory Reform (chair)

: Finance (vice chair), Regulatory Reform (chair) Primary sponsor: 29 (2 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. Donny Lambeth (R) District 75

Terms : 6

: 6 About the district : Covers most of the eastern portion of Forsyth County including the eastern half of Winston-Salem and western portion of Kernersville.

Committee chairs : Appropriations (senior chair), Appropriations, Health and Human Services (vice chair), Health (chair)

: Appropriations (senior chair), Appropriations, Health and Human Services (vice chair), Health (chair) Primary sponsor: 43 (6 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. Kyle Hall (R) District 91

Terms : 4.5

: 4.5 About the district : The district covers all of Stokes County and the upper third of Forsyth County.

Committee chairs : Appropriations (chair), Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources (vice chair), Appropriations, Information Technology (vice chair), Energy and Public Utilities (chair)

: Appropriations (chair), Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources (vice chair), Appropriations, Information Technology (vice chair), Energy and Public Utilities (chair) Primary sponsor: 26 (2 signed into law)

Highlights:

HB 422 — Prohibition of Unfair Real Estate Service Agreements : This bipartisan state House bill aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements. Status : Signed into law Aug. 24

: This bipartisan state House bill aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements. HB 456 — Repeal Vehicle Emissions Inspection Rqmt’s : Removes all counties except Mecklenburg County from motor vehicle emissions testing requirements. Status : Died in committee

: Removes all counties except Mecklenburg County from motor vehicle emissions testing requirements. HB 551 — Landlord-Tenant and HOA Changes : Would make it so that landlords can refuse to rent to tenants whose income comes from federal housing assistance programs, regulate support animals in residences, expand litigation costs in eviction proceedings, and adjust HOA rules for homeowners. Status : Died in committee

: Would make it so that landlords can refuse to rent to tenants whose income comes from federal housing assistance programs, regulate support animals in residences, expand litigation costs in eviction proceedings, and adjust HOA rules for homeowners. HB 644 — Social Media Algorithmic Control in IT Act : A bipartisan act “to combat social media addiction by requiring that social media platforms respect the privacy of North Carolina users’ data and not use a North Carolina minor’s data for advertising or algorithmic recommendations and to make willful violations of data user privacy” illegal. Status : Died in committee

: A bipartisan act “to combat social media addiction by requiring that social media platforms respect the privacy of North Carolina users’ data and not use a North Carolina minor’s data for advertising or algorithmic recommendations and to make willful violations of data user privacy” illegal.

FORSYTH SENATE

Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R) District 31

Terms : 5 (+1 in House) — Sen. Krawiec announced her retirement in December 2023 and will not be running for re-election this year.

: 5 (+1 in House) — Sen. Krawiec announced her retirement in December 2023 and will not be running for re-election this year. About the district : The district contains Forsyth’s rural tracts outside Winston-Salem, the eastern part of the city and the entirety of Davie County.

Committee chairs : Appropriations on Health and Human Services (chair), Health Care (chair), Pensions and Retirement and Aging (chair)

: Appropriations on Health and Human Services (chair), Health Care (chair), Pensions and Retirement and Aging (chair) Primary sponsor: 60 (7 signed into law)

Highlights:

SB 45 — CADC Supervision Requirements : Increases certification and training requirements for certified alcohol and drug counselors and certified criminal justice addictions professionals. Status : Signed into law July 7

Increases certification and training requirements for certified alcohol and drug counselors and certified criminal justice addictions professionals. SB 722 — Child Care Flexibilities : “[T]he Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child Development and Early Education… shall develop and implement criteria that incorporates the child development associate credential for birth through 3 years of age and the CDA credential for 3 to 5 years of age to count toward satisfying the requirements for the star rating system for child care.” Status : Signed into law July 10

: “[T]he Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child Development and Early Education… shall develop and implement criteria that incorporates the child development associate credential for birth through 3 years of age and the CDA credential for 3 to 5 years of age to count toward satisfying the requirements for the star rating system for child care.” SB — The SAVE Act : “An act to deliver safe, accessible, value-directed, and excellent (save) health care throughout North Carolina by modernizing nursing regulations.” Status : Died in committee

: “An act to deliver safe, accessible, value-directed, and excellent (save) health care throughout North Carolina by modernizing nursing regulations.” SB 321 — Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act : “An act to adopt the pro-family, pro-consumer medical debt protection act to limit the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection and to limit the ability of non-hospital health care facilities to charge facility fees.” Status : Died in committee

: “An act to adopt the pro-family, pro-consumer medical debt protection act to limit the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection and to limit the ability of non-hospital health care facilities to charge facility fees.” SB 631 — Minor Gender Trans. Proc./Public Providers : From the bill: “It shall be unlawful for a public healthcare facility, or a health care provider employed by or under contract with a public healthcare facility, to perform a surgical gender transition procedure on a minor or to provide or dispense puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to a minor.” Status : Passed the House, died in Senate committee.

: From the bill: “It shall be unlawful for a public healthcare facility, or a health care provider employed by or under contract with a public healthcare facility, to perform a surgical gender transition procedure on a minor or to provide or dispense puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to a minor.” SB 535 — Pension Forfeiture Due to Criminal Acts : “An act to cause the forfeiture of benefits under the teachers’ and state employees’ retirement system, the local government employees’ retirement system, the consolidated judicial retirement system, and the legislative retirement system for committing certain criminal offenses while in office….” Status : Died in committee

: “An act to cause the forfeiture of benefits under the teachers’ and state employees’ retirement system, the local government employees’ retirement system, the consolidated judicial retirement system, and the legislative retirement system for committing certain criminal offenses while in office….”

Sen. Paul Lowe (D) District 32

Terms : 4

: 4 About the district : District 32 contains the southwest corner of Forsyth County including Lewisville, Clemmons and the western half of Winston-Salem.

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 22 (0 signed into law)

Highlights:

SB 3 — NC Compassionate Care Act : A strict cannabis bill allowing for medical marijuana in NC. Status : Passed the Senate, died in House committee

A strict cannabis bill allowing for medical marijuana in NC. SB 77 — Cities/Civilian Traffic Investigators : An act to create a civilian corps of traffic investigators to investigate incidents with property damage, alleviating police from the duty. Status : Dies in committee

: An act to create a civilian corps of traffic investigators to investigate incidents with property damage, alleviating police from the duty. SB 104 — Booking Photograph Privacy Act : Prohibits the release of mugshots to the public and media. Status : Died in committee

Prohibits the release of mugshots to the public and media. SB 532 — Restore State Emp/Teacher Retiree Med Benefit : An act to prevent the elimination of retiree medical benefits for members first earning service under the teachers’ and state employees’ retirement system, the consolidated judicial retirement system, the legislative retirement system or the optional retirement programs.” Status : Died in committee

: An act to prevent the elimination of retiree medical benefits for members first earning service under the teachers’ and state employees’ retirement system, the consolidated judicial retirement system, the legislative retirement system or the optional retirement programs.”

GUILFORD HOUSE

Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D) District 57

Terms: 3

3 About the district : District 57 cuts a large portion out of Guilford County’s northwestern area covering most of Summerfield and parts of Oak Ridge and Stokesdale.

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 41 (2 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. Amos Quick (D) District 58

Terms: 4

4 About the district : District 58 covers the southern portion of Guilford County, including the southern parts of Greensboro, down Randleman Rd.

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 13 (0 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. Jon Hardister (R) District 59

Terms: 6 — Rep. Hardister will run for labor commissioner in 2024 and is not seeking re-election to the House.

6 — Rep. Hardister will run for labor commissioner in 2024 and is not seeking re-election to the House. About the district : District 59 covers all of the eastern half of Guilford County including much of Greensboro and into Gibsonville.

Committee chairs : Appropriations (vice chair), Appropriations, Education (chair), Education – Universities (chair), UNC Board of Governors Nominations (vice chair)

: Appropriations (vice chair), Appropriations, Education (chair), Education – Universities (chair), UNC Board of Governors Nominations (vice chair) Primary sponsor: 59 (6 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. Pricey Harrison (D) District 61

Terms: 10

10 About the district : District 61 covers most of central Greensboro stretching from West Wendover Ave. to Huffine Mill Rd. in the east.

Committee chairs : Environment (vice chair)

: Environment (vice chair) Primary sponsor: 47 (0 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. John Faircloth (R) District 62

Terms: 7 — Rep. Faircloth has announced he will not run for re-election in 2024

7 — Rep. Faircloth has announced he will not run for re-election in 2024 About the district : District 62 covers the western portion of Guilford County from Stokesdale down through Kernersville.

Committee chairs : Appropriations (chair), Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety (vice chair)

: Appropriations (chair), Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety (vice chair) Primary sponsor: 16 (3 signed into law)

Highlights:

HB 237 — Criminal Law Revisions : This bill criminalizes money laundering and doles out harsher sentences if the convicted wears a hood, mask or other clothing that conceals their identity. Status : Died in committee.

: This bill criminalizes money laundering and doles out harsher sentences if the convicted wears a hood, mask or other clothing that conceals their identity. HB 405 — Funds for Ready for School, Ready for Life (with Clemmons, Hardister, Brockman): This bill uses $4.8 million of state funds for a nonprofit organization that provides a system of care for children aged 0-5 years old to improve outcomes and school readiness. Status : Died in committee.

(with Clemmons, Hardister, Brockman): This bill uses $4.8 million of state funds for a nonprofit organization that provides a system of care for children aged 0-5 years old to improve outcomes and school readiness. HB 877 — NCIOM Study/Medical Aid in Dying (with Harrison, Lambeth): This bill would direct the NC Institute of Medicine to study the legalization of medical aid in dying in NC. Status : Died in committee.

(with Harrison, Lambeth): This bill would direct the NC Institute of Medicine to study the legalization of medical aid in dying in NC.

GUILFORD SENATE

Rep. Michael Garrett (D) District 27

Terms : 3

: 3 About the district : District 27 includes the southwest corner of Guilford County including High Point, Jamestown and Pleasant Garden, excluding Greensboro

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 51 bills (0 signed into law)

Highlights:

Rep. Gladys Robinson (D) District 28

Terms : 7

: 7 About the district : District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 26.

Committee chairs : None

: None Primary sponsor: 26 bills (1 signed into law)

Highlights:

SB 214 — Inspections/Immediate Threat to Occupants (with Garrett): “An act authorizing cities to conduct inspections where there exists a safety hazard that poses an immediate threat to occupants of a dwelling unit.” Status : Died in committee

(with Garrett): “An act authorizing cities to conduct inspections where there exists a safety hazard that poses an immediate threat to occupants of a dwelling unit.” SB 371 — Opioid Overdose Prevention Act (with Garrett): Appropriated $30 million over two years for Narcan and other overdose-reversal drugs at local health facilities. Status : Died in committee

(with Garrett): Appropriated $30 million over two years for Narcan and other overdose-reversal drugs at local health facilities. SB 433 — NBCU/HMSI Appropriations Omnibus : Splits $6 million among eight HBCUs and HMSIs, along with $1.5 million for Bennett College and more than $10.6 million for NC A&T State University. Status : Died in committee.

: Splits $6 million among eight HBCUs and HMSIs, along with $1.5 million for Bennett College and more than $10.6 million for NC A&T State University.

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R) District 26

Terms : 12

: 12 About the district : The most powerful man in the Senate also represents District 26, which marries eastern and northern Guilford County, including a slice of east Greensboro, with all of Rockingham County

Committee chairs : Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations (co-chair),

: Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations (co-chair), Primary sponsor: 4 bills (1 signed into law), 3 resolutions (3 adopted)

Highlights:

SB 512 — Greater Accountability for Boards/Commissions : Realigns key state boards, how they are organized and how their members are appointed, including Utilities Commission, the UNC Board of Governors and the Department of Transportation. Status : Veto overridden on Oct. 10

: Realigns key state boards, how they are organized and how their members are appointed, including Utilities Commission, the UNC Board of Governors and the Department of Transportation. SB 680 — Revise Higher Ed Accreditation : “An act to revise the accreditation process for constituent institutions of the University of North Carolina and community colleges, to create a cause of action for postsecondary institutions damaged by false statements made to accrediting agencies, to establish a commission to study accreditation, and to make certain conforming changes.” Status : Died in committee

: “An act to revise the accreditation process for constituent institutions of the University of North Carolina and community colleges, to create a cause of action for postsecondary institutions damaged by false statements made to accrediting agencies, to establish a commission to study accreditation, and to make certain conforming changes.” SB 651 — Tax Relief for All (with Krawiec): Reduces personal income tax from 4.99 percent down to 2.49 percent by 2026 Status : Died in committee

(with Krawiec): Reduces personal income tax from 4.99 percent down to 2.49 percent by 2026