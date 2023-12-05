It may seem like just a few months ago when people were registering to vote and researching candidates for the last presidential election. But as of Dec. 4, the 2024 election season has officially started in the Triad.

Candidate filing takes place through Dec. 15.

Learn more about voting in 2024 here. Remember, voters will now have to show valid voter ID to cast their votes.

Guilford County voting info here. Forsyth County voting info here.

Here’s a look at which local candidates, both new and old, have filed for next year.

Editor’s note: Judicial races have not been included in this list. Also federal races have not been included.

This list will be updated as needed.

NC State Senate District 28 (Incumbent: Gladys Robinson, D, since 2011)

Gladys Robinson, D

NC House of Representatives District 57 (Incumbent: Ashton Clemmons, D, since 2019)

Ashton Clemmons, D: “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our community in the North Carolina House of Representatives. I will continue to work diligently to ensure each and every North Carolinian has opportunity to succeed and freedom to make their own decisions. I am excited to announce my campaign for reelection and look forward to continuing to work to earn the votes of House District 57.”

NC House of Representatives District 58 (Incumbent: Amos Quick III, D, since 2017)

Amos Quick III, D

NC House of Representatives District 59 (Incumbent: Jon Hardister, R, since 2013)

Tanneshia Dukes, D

Alan Branson, R (Former Guilford County commissioner)

Note: Hardister is not running for re-election this year and has entered the race for NC Labor Commissioner

NC House of Representatives District 60 (Incumbent: Cecil Brockman, D, since 2015)

Cecil Brockman, D

NC House of Representatives District 62 (Incumbent: John Faircloth, since 2019)

John M. Blust, R (Formerly served in the state House from 2000-2018)

Michelle C. Bardsley, R (Ran for District 57 in 2022)

Note: Incumbent John Faircloth has noted that he is not running for re-election.

Guilford County Commission, District 4 (Incumbent: Mary Beth Murphy, D, since 2020)

Mary Beth Murphy, D: “It has been an honor and a joy to serve the people of District 4. I am so proud of the progress we have made for Guilford County families, but there is still work to do. That is why I am excited to announce my campaign for reelection: I am ready to continue working for our community and I appreciate your support.”

Guilford County Commission, District 5 (Incumbent: Carly Cooke, D, since 2020)

Carly Cooke, D

Guilford County Commission, District 6 (Incumbent: Brandon Gray-Hill, D, since 2023)

Brandon Gray-Hill, D: “I am excited for an opportunity to continue to serve my community for a full term. There is a lot happening right now in Guilford County and I am grateful to be a part of this progressive community.”

Guilford County Commission, District 8 (Incumbent: Skip Alston, D, most recently since 2018)

Skip Alston, D: Alston is the longest-serving commissioner on the board currently. Prior to being re-elected in 2018, Alston served from 1992-2012. He serves as the board chairman.

Guilford County Board of Education, District 1 (Incumbent: T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, D, since 2016)

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small: Bellamy-Small also served on Greensboro City Council from 2003-13.

Guilford County Board of Education, District 3 (Incumbent: Michael Logan, R, since 2023)

Michael Logan, R: Logan has served in the seat since September when former representative Bill Goebel resigned amidst ongoing political disputes.

Guilford County Board of Education, District 5 (Incumbent: Deborah Napper, i, since 2020)

Cara Townsend Dohner, R

Incumbent Deborah Napper, D, told TCB that she intends to file later this week.

Guilford County Board of Education, District 7 (Incumbent: Bettye T. Jenkins, D, since 2020)

Bettye T. Jenkins, D

Guilford County Register of Deeds (Incumbent: Jeff L. Thigpen, D, since 2004)

Jeff Thigpen, D

Note: Guilford County Register of Deeds office mission is to record, preserve, maintain, and provide access to real estate and vital records in an effective and efficient manner in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes.

NC State Senate District 31 (Incumbent: Joyce Krawiec, R, since 2014)

Dana Caudill Jones, R: Former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools school board member

Note: Krawiec has announced that she will not run for re-election and has endorsed Jones.

NC State Senate District 32 (Incumbent: Paul Lowe, D, since 2015)

Paul Lowe, D

NC House of Representatives District 71 (Incumbent: Kanika Brown, D, since 2023)

Kanika Brown, D

NC House of Representatives District 74 (Incumbent: Jeff Zenger, R, since 2021)

Jeff Zenger, R

Amy Taylor North, D

NC House of Representatives District 91 (Incumbent: Kyle Hall, R, since 2015)

Kyle Hall, R

Forsyth County Commission District B (Incumbents: Richard Linville, Don Martin, David Plyler, Gloria Whisenhunt)

Gloria D. Whisenhunt, R

Terri Mrazek, R

Ralf Waters, R

Note: Incumbent Don Martin’s term does not expire this year.

Forsyth County Register of Deeds (Incumbent: Lynne Johnson, D, since 2016)

Lynne Johnson, D

Brittany Bailey, D

Winston-Salem Mayor (Incumbent: Allen Joines, D, since 2001)

Allen Joines, D

Winston-Salem City Council North Ward (Incumbent: Denise “D.D.” Adams, D, since 2009)

Denise “D.D.” Adams, D

Winston-Salem City Council Northeast Ward (Incumbent: Barbara H. Burke, D, since 2020)

Barbara Burke, D: While she has not yet filed, Burke announced her re-election campaign in early November.

Paula McCoy, D

Winston-Salem City Council Northwest Ward (Incumbent: Jeff MacIntosh, D, since 2013)

Herbert Burns, Jr., R

Note: Jeff MacIntosh announced that he would not be running for re-election next year.

Winston-Salem City Council South Ward (Incumbent: John Larson, D, since 2016)

John Larson, D: While Larson has not yet filed, he announced his plans for re-election in June.

Adrian Smith, D

Vivian Joiner, D

Winston-Salem City Council Southwest Ward (Incumbent: Kevin Mundy, D, since 2020)

Scott Andree-Bowen, D: Ran for city council in 2020.

Winston-Salem City Council west Ward (Incumbent: Robert Clark, R, since 2001)

Robert Clark, R