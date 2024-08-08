Your guide to city workers’ salaries in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point is here.

After cities passed budgets in June — $658.9 million for Winston-Salem, $802 million for Greensboro and $518 million for High Point — we compiled a list of salaries for city employees across the Triad thanks to public records requests and data from each municipality. These do not include the salaries of employees who work at the county level. Salaries are listed in descending order from greatest to least. This year, the minimum wage for city workers in Winston-Salem was raised to $18 per hour; in Greensboro it’s $18.75, and in High Point the lowest pay grade rate is $15.76 per hour.

For the first time in years, Matt Brown, Greensboro Coliseum director since 1994, is no longer the highest-paid city employee in the Triad. Brown made $418,615 last year and retired in July, which means we have to make some more original jokes now after years of enjoying the running gag. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, as well as the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, is now managed for the city by Oak View Group, per the city council’s March decision.

To see the salaries from years’ past, go here.

Executive

William Patrick Pate (courtesy photo)

City Manager William “Pat” Pate , Winston-Salem — $285,000 Pate has been city manager since November 2023.

, Winston-Salem — $285,000 City Manager Tasha Logan Ford , High Point — $263,294 Ford has been city manager since July 2021

, High Point — $263,294 Interim City Manager Chris Wilson , Greensboro — $216,180 Wilson has been interim city manager since March 2024.

, Greensboro — $216,180 Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe , Winston-Salem —$206,071 Rowe has been an ACM since December 2013

, Winston-Salem —$206,071 Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson , High Point — $199,459 Ferguson has been deputy city manager since January 2022

, High Point — $199,459 Assistant City Manager Larry Davis , Greensboro — $195,013 Davis has been an ACM since July 2019

, Greensboro — $195,013 Assistant City Manager Nathaniel “Trey” Davis , Greensboro — $195,013 Davis has been an ACM since June 2019

, Greensboro — $195,013 Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray , Greensboro — $193,004 McCray has been an ACM since July 2022

, Greensboro — $193,004 Assistant City Manager Aaron King , Winston-Salem — $191,338 King has been an ACM since November 2021

, Winston-Salem — $191,338 Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo , High Point — $182,124 Olmedo has been and ACM since October 2019

, High Point — $182,124 Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne , High Point — $172,352 Dequenne has been an ACM since June 2022

, High Point — $172,352

Legal

Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts (photo from the city of Greensboro’s website)

City Attorney Charles “Chuck” Watts , Greensboro — $280,452

, Greensboro — $280,452 City Attorney Angela Carmon , Winston-Salem — $251,360

, Winston-Salem — $251,360 Chief Deputy City Attorney Anthony Baker , Greensboro — $200,268

, Greensboro — $200,268 City Attorney Meghan Maguire , High Point — $196,100

, High Point — $196,100 Deputy City Attorney Anargiros “Jerry” Kontos , Winston-Salem — $183,401

, Winston-Salem — $183,401 Police Attorney Brian Beasley, High Point — $138,016

Budget

Budget and Performance Management Director Scott Tesh , Winston-Salem — $161,129

, Winston-Salem — $161,129 Budget and Evaluation Director Jon Decker , Greensboro — $142,939

, Greensboro — $142,939 Budget and Performance Director Stephen Hawryluk, High Point — $130,663

Finance

Finance Director Marlene Druga , Greensboro — $177,771

, Greensboro — $177,771 Chief Financial Officer Kelly Latham , Winston Salem — $174,894

, Winston Salem — $174,894 Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn, High Point — $168,199

Legislative

City Clerk Angela Lord , Greensboro — $131,092

, Greensboro — $131,092 City Clerk Sandra Keeney , High Point — $90,099

, High Point — $90,099 City Clerk Jayme Waldeck-Cranfill , Winston-Salem — $81,053

, Winston-Salem — $81,053 Deputy City Clerk Victoria Howell , Greensboro — $65,322

, Greensboro — $65,322 Deputy City Clerk Alison Glynn , High Point — $63,999

, High Point — $63,999 Deputy City Clerk Tatiana Banner, Winston-Salem — $58,890

Elected officials

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan

Mayor Nancy Vaughan , Greensboro — $33,722

, Greensboro — $33,722 Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams , Winston-Salem — $28,190 (plus $9,000 for expense and car allowances)

, Winston-Salem — $28,190 (plus $9,000 for expense and car allowances) Council members Barbara Hanes Burke , Annette Scippio , James Taylor, Jr. , John Larson , Kevin Mundy , Robert C. Clark and Jeff MacIntosh , Winston-Salem — $28,190 (plus $9,000 for expense and car allowances)

, , , , , and , Winston-Salem — $28,190 (plus $9,000 for expense and car allowances) Mayor Cyril Jefferson , High Point — $26,649

, High Point — $26,649 Mayor Pro Tempore Yvonne Johnson , Greensboro — $26,805

, Greensboro — $26,805 Council member Goldie Wells , Greensboro — $26,042

, Greensboro — $26,042 Council member Nancy Hoffmann , Greensboro — $26,042

, Greensboro — $26,042 Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter , Greensboro — $26,042

, Greensboro — $26,042 Council member Sharon Hightower , Greensboro — $26,042

, Greensboro — $26,042 Council member Hugh Holston , Greensboro — $25,803

, Greensboro — $25,803 Council member Zack Matheny , Greensboro — $25,686

, Greensboro — $25,686 Council member Tammi Thurm , Greensboro — $25,075

, Greensboro — $25,075 Council members Britt Moore, Amanda Cook, Vickie McKiver, Tyrone Johnson, Patrick Harman, Tim Andrew, Monica Peters, and Michael Holmes, High Point — $20,307

and High Point — $20,307 Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem — $8,400 according to city payroll documents. The city’s budget outlines a $35,310 salary, $8,400 expense allowance and $3,900 optional car allowance for Joines. However, according to the city’s Budget Director Scott Tesh, Joines does not take it and usually gives it back to the community agencies throughout the city.

Police

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson

Police Chief John Thompson , Greensboro — $243,963 Thompson has been GPD’s police chief since 2022 and has served with the department since 2012. Thompson was an assistant police chief from 2020-22.

, Greensboro — $243,963 Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver , Winston-Salem — $210,131 Weaver has been with the department since 1984.

, Winston-Salem — $210,131 Police Chief William Penn , Winston-Salem — $186,374 Penn has been WSPD’s police chief since 2023 and has served with the department since 1997. Penn was an assistant police chief from 2019-23.

, Winston-Salem — $186,374 Assistant Police Chief Doug Tabler , Greensboro — $167,475

, Greensboro — $167,475 Police Chief Curtis Cheeks, High Point — $152,000 Cheeks became the new police chief in July after former Police Chief Travis Stroud retired last year.

Assistant Police Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez , Winston-Salem — $149,123

, Winston-Salem — $149,123 Assistant Police Chief Richard Newnum , Winston-Salem — $141,773

, Winston-Salem — $141,773 Assistant Police Chief Stephanie Mardis , Greensboro — $139,647

, Greensboro — $139,647 Assistant Police Chief Rick Alston , Greensboro — $139,647

, Greensboro — $139,647 Assistant Police Chief MJ Harris , Greensboro — $139,647

, Greensboro — $139,647 Assistant Police Chief Katie Allen , Winston-Salem — $136,430

, Winston-Salem — $136,430 Assistant Police Chief Cory Kramer, High Point — $115,003

Assistant Police Chief Matthew Truitt, High Point — $111,363

Assistant Police Chief Rachel Juren , High Point — $110,524

, High Point — $110,524 Assistant Police Chief Daniel Griffiths , High Point — $110,092

, High Point — $110,092 GPD Public Safety Research Scientist Josie Cambareri-Wolfe, Greensboro — $101,153

Starting pay for police officers

Fire

Fire Chief Jim Robinson , Greensboro — $216,347

, Greensboro — $216,347 Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo , Winston-Salem — $199,570

, Winston-Salem — $199,570 Interim Fire Chief Brian Evans, High Point — $165,314

Starting pay for firefighters

Greensboro : $47,812 — hasn’t risen in the last year, per the city’s website

: $47,812 — hasn’t risen in the last year, per the city’s website Winston-Salem: Varies between around $40,000-$46,000 — starting pay rose by around $2,000 since last year Firefighter Trainee: $40,447-$44,491 Certified Firefighter Salary: $41,469-$46,716

Varies between around $40,000-$46,000 — starting pay rose by around $2,000 since last year High Point: $44,736 — rose by around $8,000 since last year

Winston-Salem’s Community Assistance Liaisons

Each ward has an assigned liaison who addresses concerns on behalf of the ward’s council member. Liaisons organize and coordinate special events and community meetings on behalf of council members to “engage residents and seek feedback on community issues.”

City Manager Lee Garrity established the Office of Community Assistance in 2007. The office “facilitates the resolution of complaints, receives suggestions and requests from city residents and assists them in navigating city government.”

Vernetta DeVane , South Ward — $105,042

, South Ward — $105,042 Jennifer Chrysson , Southwest Ward — $89,575

, Southwest Ward — $89,575 Yolanda Gilliam-Taylor , Southeast Ward — $81,079

, Southeast Ward — $81,079 Zina Johnson , North Ward — $76,986

, North Ward — $76,986 Sabrina Stowe , East Ward — $69,264

, East Ward — $69,264 Breasia Wynn , Northwest and West Wards — $62,505

, Northwest and West Wards — $62,505 Tamra Bradshaw-Sheller, Northeast Ward — $59,717

Greensboro’s Office of Community Safety

This office focuses on collaboration and cooperation between city leadership, the Greensboro Police Department and the community to enhance public safety.

OCS Manager Latisha McNeil — $125,000

— $125,000 BHRT Team Lead Erin Williams — $88,579

— $88,579 BHRT Team Member Dewey Mullis — $74,752

— $74,752 Violence Prevention Coordinator Arthur Durham — $72,740

— $72,740 BHRT Team Member Ebony Pittman — $70,230

— $70,230 BHRT Team Member Quentin Ealey — $70,042

— $70,042 BHRT Team Member Kristina Giordano — $70,042

— $70,042 BHRT Team Member Jamaral Rease — $66,582

— $66,582 BHRT Team Member Keshia Barksdale — $64,245

— $64,245 BHRT Team Member David Fuller — $64,245

— $64,245 LEADS coordinator Mary Houser — $63,018

Winston-Salem’s Behavioral Evaluation and Response (BEAR) Team

A BEAR transport vehicle (photo by Gale Melcher)

The BEAR Team is housed within the fire department and helps people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. The team began answering calls in 2023.

BEAR Team Director Kristin Ryan — $86,913

— $86,913 BEAR Team Crisis Counselor Victoria Williams — $63,528

— $63,528 BEAR Team Crisis Counselor Maiya Phillips — $63,266

— $63,266 BEAR Team Crisis Counselor Jeffery Banks — $59,048

— $59,048 BEAR Team Crisis Counselor William Hollis — $55,038

— $55,038 BEAR Team Crisis Counselor Jasmine Long — $53,733

Utilities

Utilities Director Courtney Driver , Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $180,339

, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $180,339 Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier , High Point — $175,071

, High Point — $175,071 Water Resources Director Mike Borchers , Greensboro — $173,232

, Greensboro — $173,232 Director of Field Operations (Stormwater, Erosion Control, Streets and Drainage Maintenance) Keith Huff, Winston Salem — $146,339

Street Maintenance

Street Maintenance Manager Nathanael Moore , Greensboro — $109,301

, Greensboro — $109,301 Street Maintenance Supervisor Tim Dees , High Point — $63,333

, High Point — $63,333 Streets Supervisors Daniel Sprinkle and Johnnie Smith, Winston-Salem — $58,350

Sanitation

Field Operations Director Griffin Hatchell , Greensboro— $156,000

, Greensboro— $156,000 Sanitation Director Charlie Dulin , Winston-Salem — $124,402

, Winston-Salem — $124,402 Deputy Sanitation Director Johnita Campbell , Winston-Salem — $88,413

, Winston-Salem — $88,413 In Greensboro, solid waste operators in the solid waste and recycling department make between $40,173-$45,189.

In High Point, sanitation workers make $34,051-$40,740 annually.

In Winston-Salem, sanitation laborers make between $32,136-$34,390.

Planning

Planning Director Sue Schwartz , Greensboro — $173,232

, Greensboro — $173,232 Planning Director Chris Murphy , Winston-Salem —$144,680

, Winston-Salem —$144,680 Planning Director Sushil Nepal, High Point — $136,553

Housing and Neighborhood Development

Michelle Kennedy

Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development Michelle Kennedy , Greensboro — $151,638

, Greensboro — $151,638 Neighborhood Services Director Shantell McClam , Winston-Salem — $141,644

, Winston-Salem — $141,644 Community Development & Housing Director Thanena Wilson, High Point — $137,090

High Point — $137,090 Housing Program Manager Shereka Floyd, Winston-Salem — $90,175

Sustainability/Environmental Services

Chief Sustainability Officer Shameka Dorestant , Greensboro — $116,641

, Greensboro — $116,641 Recycling Program Administrator Derek Owens , Winston-Salem — $76,477

, Winston-Salem — $76,477 Energy Management Coordinator Lindsey Smith , Winston-Salem — $70,790

, Winston-Salem — $70,790 Food Resilience Program Manager Moriah Gendy , Winston-Salem — $70,991

, Winston-Salem — $70,991 Beautification Supervisor Rebecca Coplin , High Point — $66,071

, High Point — $66,071 Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful Coordinator Nancy Szabat, Winston-Salem — $56,439

Transportation

A city bus chugs away from Clark Campbell Transportation Center along Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo by Gale Melcher)

Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn , Greensboro — $173,232

, Greensboro — $173,232 Transportation Director Greg Venable , High Point — $133,723

, High Point — $133,723 Transportation Director Jeff Fansler, Winston-Salem — $128,865

Engineering and Inspections

Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell , Greensboro — $185,287

, Greensboro — $185,287 City Engineer Wesley Kimbrell, Winston-Salem — $132,128

Libraries

Library Director Brigitte Blanton , Greensboro — $173,232

, Greensboro — $173,232 Library Director Mary Sizemore , High Point — $147,582

, High Point — $147,582 Note: Libraries in Winston-Salem are operated by the county.

Information Technology

Chief Information Officer Tom Kureczka , Winston-Salem — $185,133

, Winston-Salem — $185,133 Chief Information Officer Rodney Roberts , Greensboro — $162,106

, Greensboro — $162,106 IT Services Director Adam Ward, High Point — $153,649

Public Information

WSPD Public Information Officer Annie Sims , Winston-Salem — $85,000

, Winston-Salem — $85,000 GPD Public Information Coordinator Patrick DeSota , Greensboro — $67,495

, Greensboro — $67,495 Police Communication Specialist Victoria Ruvio , High Point — $64,284

, High Point — $64,284 PIRT Administrator Kurt Brenneman, Greensboro — $62,377

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation Director Phillip Fleischmann , Greensboro — $159,050

, Greensboro — $159,050 Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery , High Point — $151,072

, High Point — $151,072 Parks and Recreation Director William Royston , Winston-Salem — $129,225

, Winston-Salem — $129,225 Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Kobe Riley , Greensboro — $128,608

, Greensboro — $128,608 Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Leah Friend, Winston-Salem — $96,315

Emergency Services

Guilford Metro 911 Director Melanie Jones , Greensboro, High Point — $173,232

, Greensboro, High Point — $173,232 Emergency Management Director August Vernon, Winston-Salem — $117,491

Winston-Salem — $117,491 High Point 911 Telecommunications Manager Kyle Thaggard , High Point — $96,566

, High Point — $96,566 High Point 911 Telecommunications Supervisors Devin Fennelly, Joseph Meservey, Kaleigh Reddick and Christopher Downey, High Point — $74,493-$78,551

Human Relations

Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director Wanda Allen-Abraha , Winston-Salem — $170,457

, Winston-Salem — $170,457 Human Rights Director Love Jones, Greensboro — $140,095

Greensboro — $140,095 Human Relations/DEI Assistant Director Ronnie Christian , Winston-Salem — $99,967

, Winston-Salem — $99,967 Human Relations Manager Rase McCray , High Point — $84,123

, High Point — $84,123 Community Relations Specialist Danice Taylor, High Point — $47,172

Human Resources

Human Resources Director Marquis Barnett , Winston-Salem — $175,931

, Winston-Salem — $175,931 Human Resources Director Angela Kirkwood , High Point — $170,445

, High Point — $170,445 People & Culture Director Jamiah Waterman, Greensboro — $166,458

Purchasing

Procurement Services Director Angie Waters , Greensboro — $107,342

, Greensboro — $107,342 Purchasing Manager Candy Harmon , High Point — $90,201

, High Point — $90,201 Purchasing Director Darren Redfield , Winston-Salem — $88,379

, Winston-Salem — $88,379 Senior Buyer Tawanna Gates, Winston-Salem — $72,132

Museums

The Greensboro Hisotry Museum, June 2024. (photo by Carolyn de Berry)

Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Hart , Greensboro — $106,656

, Greensboro — $106,656 Museum Director Edith Brady, High Point — $82,998

Marketing and Communications

Communications & Public Engagement Managing Director Jeron Hollis , High Point — $158,071

, High Point — $158,071 Director of Communications and Marketing of Carla Banks , Greensboro — $148,909

, Greensboro — $148,909 Director of Marketing and Communications Veronique George , Winston-Salem — $128,280

, Winston-Salem — $128,280 Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson , High Point — $106,184

, High Point — $106,184 Senior Community Educator Tabetha Childress , Winston-Salem — $84,765

, Winston-Salem — $84,765 Senior Communications Specialist Amanda Lehmert , Greensboro — $72,044

, Greensboro — $72,044 Senior Community Educator Theresa Knops , Winston-Salem — $53,032

, Winston-Salem — $53,032 Senior Community Educator Lillian Craven, Winston-Salem — $50,218