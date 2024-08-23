Featured photo: A mixed-income neighborhood called Creekside is located just across the street off of McConnell Road from the proposed warehouse site. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)
Worried about cars driving too quickly on your street? If you are a Greensboro resident, you may be eligible for a neighborhood traffic management program (NTMP). An NTMP provides temporary and permanent improvements to neighborhood streets with the goal of addressing safety, vehicular volumes and speeding concerns.
In order to be eligible for the program, the street has to be a city-maintained public street. No private streets or North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) maintained streets are eligible.
The call for applications began in June and will run through Aug. 31. Then they’ll work on preliminary evaluation and data collection during the summer and fall. In the winter, they’ll begin engaging with the community and conducting pop-up pilots in neighborhoods. By next summer, they’ll deliver projects and continue to monitor project performance throughout the year.
City staff encourage residents to talk to each other about getting a project done in their neighborhood.
“This is a data-driven program, but a lot of the input and how these designs and how these projects are going to look are going to be driven by the residents and what they see and what they feel,” said David Ortega, the safety engineering supervisor for GDOT, during a July 8 workshop.
Here’s the criteria for eligibility: The street has to have a maximum of two lanes and it must be a minimum of 0.25 miles (1,320 feet) in length, have a posted 25 miles per hour speed limit for a street classified as “local” by the city, have a posted 30 miles per hour, maximum speed limit for a street classified as a “collector street,” see 500-7,000 vehicles per day, and 70 percent or more of the street-fronting properties must be zoned as “residential.”
If your project doesn’t make it on the list this year, it could still make it on the waitlist for next year. The portal will reopen every year. You can also reach out to the NTMP staff to get the speed limit on your street reduced.
Apply for a project here.
If you have questions, come talk to city staff during open office hours.
The last office hours will be held on Aug. 27 from 2-4 p.m Head to the Development Services Conference Room on the upper ground (UG) level inside Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington St. or go to the city’s website to drop in virtually over Zoom.Also, there are two more workshops left: 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Leonard Recreation Center in Room 4, and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Aug 31 in the Nussbaum Room at Greensboro’s Central Library downtown.
