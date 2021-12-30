Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash

For many Americans, Europe has always held a certain pull. The walkable streets, centuries-old architecture and café culture feel worlds away from the daily routines back home. And while the classic destinations, Paris, Rome, London, still dominate travel brochures, a shift has been happening quietly over the last few years.

More US travelers are expanding their European itineraries, adding new cities that combine historic charm with modern culture, better flight access and often lower costs than the traditional tourist capitals.

For readers across the Triad, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, that means European travel in 2026 might look a little different than it did a decade ago. The old standbys are still there, but a handful of cities are quickly rising in popularity with Americans crossing the Atlantic.

Here are several European destinations gaining momentum with US travelers right now.

Lisbon is becoming America’s new favorite Atlantic gateway

Portugal has quietly turned into one of the hottest destinations for American travelers, and Lisbon sits at the center of that trend.

Travel industry surveys consistently place Portugal among the most desirable European destinations for US visitors, alongside Italy and Greece.

Affordable charm compared to Europe’s biggest capitals

For Americans used to the prices of Paris or London, Lisbon often feels refreshingly affordable.

Hotels, restaurants and public transportation generally cost less than in Europe’s biggest capitals, making it attractive for travelers looking to stretch their vacation budgets.

Lisbon also offers something many Americans crave when traveling abroad: a city that feels historic but relaxed. Cobblestone streets, pastel buildings and tram lines winding through steep hills give the city a character that feels distinctly European.

A climate that appeals to American travelers

Another reason for Lisbon’s growing popularity is the weather.

Unlike northern European cities, Lisbon enjoys mild winters and warm summers, making it a year-round destination. For travelers leaving colder parts of the US, the city’s sunny climate can be a major draw.

Growing flight connections from the US

Direct flights from major US hubs have made Lisbon easier to reach than ever.

Airlines have steadily expanded routes between North America and Portugal, which has helped push Lisbon higher on the travel radar for Americans planning their first European trip.

Vienna is rising thanks to culture, music and winter markets

Austria’s capital has long been known for its classical music heritage and imperial architecture. But in recent years, Vienna has begun attracting a larger share of American tourists.

Data from European travel trends shows the city climbing quickly among destinations Americans are searching for, particularly during the winter holiday season.

Christmas markets are a major draw

For US travelers who grew up seeing European holiday scenes in movies, Vienna’s Christmas markets often feel like stepping into a postcard.

The city’s historic squares fill with wooden stalls selling mulled wine, handcrafted ornaments and local pastries. Lights and decorations transform the city center into one of Europe’s most festive winter destinations.

Classical music and cultural landmarks

Vienna’s cultural history also plays a role in its appeal.

The city was once home to composers like Mozart and Beethoven, and today visitors can attend concerts in grand halls that date back centuries.

For Americans interested in art, architecture and music, Vienna offers a cultural experience that few cities can match.

Walkable city with a relaxed pace

Compared with busier tourist capitals, Vienna feels spacious and orderly.

Wide boulevards, parks and café-lined streets give visitors plenty of space to explore without the overwhelming crowds often found in cities like Rome or Barcelona.

Amsterdam remains a top European favorite

Despite the rise of new destinations across Europe, some cities continue to hold a strong and consistent appeal for American travelers. Amsterdam is firmly in that category.

The Dutch capital has long been one of the most visited European cities by US tourists, thanks to its distinctive canals, world-class museums and lively cultural scene. For many Americans planning their first trip to Europe, Amsterdam often ends up near the top of the list because it offers a unique mix of historic charm and easy navigation.

It’s a city that manages to feel both historic and modern at the same time, something that continues to attract new visitors every year.

A city designed for exploring

One of Amsterdam’s biggest advantages is its size and layout.

Unlike sprawling cities where travelers must rely heavily on subways or taxis, Amsterdam’s historic center is compact and easy to explore on foot or by bicycle. Much of the city’s most famous architecture, museums and neighborhoods are clustered within a relatively small area.

For visitors, that means it’s possible to spend an entire day wandering along canals, crossing small bridges and discovering cafés or shops without needing much transportation at all.

The city’s bike culture also adds to the experience. Cycling is one of the most common ways locals move around Amsterdam, and many tourists quickly adopt the same habit during their stay.

Museums that attract visitors from across the US

Amsterdam’s museums are another major reason American travelers keep returning.

Institutions like the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum consistently appear on must-visit lists for art lovers traveling through Europe.

The Rijksmuseum houses centuries of Dutch art and history, including works by Rembrandt and Vermeer, while the Van Gogh Museum offers one of the most comprehensive collections dedicated to the famous Dutch painter.

For many Americans, visiting these museums offers the chance to see masterpieces they first encountered in textbooks, documentaries or college art history classes.

The city also offers a wide range of smaller museums, covering everything from photography and design to maritime history and modern art.

Canal culture and café life

Beyond its museums, Amsterdam’s canal neighborhoods provide one of the most recognizable urban landscapes in Europe.

The city’s famous canal ring, built during the Dutch Golden Age in the 17th century, forms a network of waterways lined with narrow historic houses, small bridges and tree-lined streets.

Outdoor cafés, historic buildings and independent boutiques line the canals, giving visitors plenty of reasons to slow down and explore.

It’s common for travelers to spend entire afternoons simply wandering along the water, stopping for coffee or a meal at one of the many cafés that sit right beside the canals.

Canal cruising adds a different perspective

One of the most popular ways for visitors to experience Amsterdam is from the water itself.

Because the canals run throughout the historic center, sightseeing boat cruises have become a major part of the city’s tourism experience. Visitors can board small boats that glide slowly through the waterways, offering views of historic merchant houses, church towers and centuries-old bridges from a completely different angle.

For travelers arriving from the United States, canal cruises often provide a relaxing way to see much of the city without rushing between attractions.

Many companies offer evening cruises as well, when lights from buildings and bridges reflect across the water, creating one of the city’s most memorable scenes.

A gateway for European river cruises

Amsterdam also plays an important role in Europe’s growing river cruise industry.

The city is one of the primary starting or ending points for Rhine River cruises, which travel through the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. These cruises allow travelers to explore multiple European cities and historic towns while moving slowly on some of the newest river cruise ships along one of the continent’s most famous waterways.

A city that rewards slow travel

Ultimately, Amsterdam’s appeal comes from the way it encourages visitors to slow down and experience the city at a comfortable pace.

Between the canals, the museums and the café culture, there is no need to rush through a packed sightseeing schedule.

Milan is gaining attention beyond fashion week

Italy has always been a favorite for American tourists, but Milan is increasingly stepping out of the shadow of Rome and Florence.

Tourism data shows strong growth in visits to Milan in recent years, driven by new cultural attractions and expanded flight connections.

A gateway to northern Italy

For many travelers, Milan serves as a starting point for exploring northern Italy.

The city sits within easy reach of Lake Como, the Italian Alps and several historic towns, making it an ideal base for travelers who want to explore beyond a single destination.

Art, food and design culture

While Milan is often associated with fashion, it also offers plenty for travelers interested in art and food.

Visitors can see Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting The Last Supper, explore historic churches and sample traditional northern Italian cuisine.

Modern energy mixed with historic landmarks

Unlike some Italian cities that feel frozen in time, Milan blends modern architecture with historic sites.

That mix gives the city a different energy compared with Rome or Florence, appealing to travelers who enjoy contemporary culture alongside historic attractions.

Barcelona continues to captivate American travelers

Spain’s Barcelona remains one of the most recognizable European destinations for Americans.

The city consistently ranks among the most visited European locations by US tourists thanks to its architecture, food and Mediterranean coastline.

Architecture that feels almost surreal

Much of Barcelona’s identity comes from the work of architect Antoni Gaudí.

His designs, including the iconic Sagrada Família, give the city a visual character unlike anywhere else in Europe.

Visitors often describe the buildings as dreamlike, with colorful mosaics and organic shapes that seem almost sculpted from nature.

A city that mixes beach and culture

Few major European cities combine urban culture and beach life the way Barcelona does.

Visitors can spend the morning touring historic neighborhoods and the afternoon walking along the Mediterranean shoreline.

That combination makes Barcelona especially attractive to American travelers looking for both sightseeing and relaxation in a single trip.

Food culture that keeps visitors returning

Spanish cuisine also plays a major role in Barcelona’s appeal.

Tapas bars, seafood restaurants and bustling markets like La Boqueria give visitors countless opportunities to explore local flavors.

For many travelers, food alone becomes a highlight of the trip.

Why Americans are expanding their European travel lists

Several broader trends are pushing US travelers to explore more European cities.

Travelers want experiences, not just landmarks

Modern travelers often look for authentic experiences rather than simply checking famous landmarks off a list.

Cities with strong local culture, neighborhood restaurants and walkable streets are becoming increasingly attractive.

Direct flights are opening new destinations

Expanded airline routes have also played a role.

Cities that once required multiple connections from the United States now have direct flights from major airports, making them easier to include in travel plans.

Travelers are avoiding overtourism

Finally, many travelers are intentionally seeking alternatives to the most crowded destinations.

Some popular European cities have even introduced new tourist taxes to manage visitor numbers and reduce overcrowding.

As a result, travelers are beginning to spread out across the continent rather than concentrating in just a handful of cities.

For Triad travelers, Europe is closer than it seems

For residents of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, international travel may still require a connecting flight, but Europe has never been more accessible.

Air travel, growing tourism infrastructure and a wider range of destinations mean Americans have more choices than ever before when planning a European trip.

Whether it’s the coastal hills of Lisbon, the cultural elegance of Vienna or the artistic streets of Barcelona, the list of cities capturing American interest continues to grow.

And for travelers ready to cross the Atlantic, Europe’s next great destination might not be the one everyone already knows.