Photo by Built Robotics on Unsplash

Across the world, cranes are rising above city skylines, excavators are reshaping highways, and massive earthmoving machines are clearing land for everything from data centers to renewable energy projects. Behind much of that activity stands a group of global companies that dominate the construction machinery industry.

The sector itself is enormous. Analysts estimate the global construction equipment market was valued at around $167 billion in 2025 and could grow toward nearly $290 billion by the mid-2030s as infrastructure spending accelerates worldwide.

For readers across the Triad region, where construction projects continue to expand around Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, these companies may not always be visible names. But their machines are everywhere, from road construction to large-scale commercial development.

Here are some of the biggest global players shaping the construction machinery industry in 2026.

Caterpillar

When it comes to construction machinery, few companies carry the global recognition of Caterpillar. Known widely by its “Cat” branding, the American manufacturer remains the world’s largest producer of construction and mining equipment.

A global leader in heavy machinery

Caterpillar has held the top spot in global equipment manufacturing for years, generating roughly $37.8 billion in construction equipment sales and holding about 15.9% of the global market.

Headquartered in Illinois, the company produces a wide range of machines used across construction, mining, and infrastructure development.

Its product lineup includes:

bulldozers



hydraulic excavators



wheel loaders



motor graders



articulated dump trucks



These machines are commonly seen on road construction projects, large building sites and mining operations across the world.

Innovation and automation on job sites

Like many heavy equipment manufacturers, Caterpillar has been pushing aggressively into automation and digital technology.

The company recently showcased new artificial intelligence tools designed to assist machine operators and improve construction efficiency. These systems aim to simplify machine operation, enhance safety and help crews work more efficiently on complex job sites.

Automation is expected to play an increasingly large role in the next generation of construction equipment.

Global infrastructure demand keeps demand strong

As countries invest in transportation networks, energy infrastructure and housing development, demand for Caterpillar equipment remains strong.

The company’s machines are used on everything from highway expansion projects in North America to large mining operations in Australia and South America.

Porter

While many of the world’s biggest construction machinery brands come from the United States, Japan or China, Porter represents a growing category within the industry: companies focused on equipment access, rental and logistics support.

A rising name in equipment solutions

Porter has built its reputation around supplying construction companies with the machinery and equipment needed to complete projects efficiently.

Instead of manufacturing large machines directly, the company focuses on connecting contractors with specialized equipment ranging from lifting machines to material-handling solutions. In many cases this also includes access to a range of new excavators, loaders and other earthmoving machines that contractors may only need for specific phases of a project.

This model has become increasingly important as construction companies look for more flexible equipment access rather than purchasing expensive machines outright.

The growth of equipment rental and access services

The equipment rental sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade.

Many contractors now prefer short-term access to machinery rather than long-term ownership. Renting equipment reduces upfront costs and allows companies to scale machinery use based on project size.

Companies like Porter have benefited from this shift by offering services that include:

equipment sourcing



machinery logistics



project-specific equipment planning



access to specialized lifting machines



This approach has helped modern construction projects operate more efficiently.

Supporting modern construction sites

Large construction sites often require dozens of different machines working simultaneously.

Companies specializing in equipment solutions help coordinate these needs by ensuring that machinery arrives when needed and is available throughout the project lifecycle. Contractors may need anything from cranes and telehandlers to literally everything else capable of handling different types of earthmoving work across the site.

This logistical role has become increasingly valuable as construction projects grow more complex and equipment requirements become more specialized.

Komatsu

Japan’s Komatsu is widely considered Caterpillar’s closest global competitor in the construction machinery market.

Founded more than a century ago, the company has grown into one of the largest heavy equipment manufacturers in the world.

A major competitor to Caterpillar

Komatsu consistently ranks among the top construction equipment companies globally and remains the second-largest manufacturer in the sector.

The company produces a wide range of equipment used in construction, mining and industrial development.

Its machines include:

large hydraulic excavators



mining trucks



bulldozers



wheel loaders



forestry equipment



Komatsu’s equipment is widely used on large infrastructure projects around the world.

Technology-driven construction equipment

The company has invested heavily in digital technology and automation.

Its “Smart Construction” platform uses drones, sensors and data analytics to help construction companies map job sites and track project progress.

These systems allow operators to manage earthmoving tasks with greater precision, improving efficiency and reducing wasted materials.

Strong presence in Asia and global markets

Komatsu’s global reach is extensive, with major markets in Asia, Europe and North America.

As infrastructure investment grows across developing economies, Komatsu continues expanding its manufacturing and sales operations worldwide.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Sweden’s Volvo Construction Equipment is another major player in the global machinery industry.

Part of the larger Volvo Group, the company produces a wide range of equipment used across construction, mining and infrastructure development.

Strong reputation in wheel loaders and excavators

Volvo CE is particularly well known for its wheel loaders, articulated haulers and compact construction machines.

These machines are commonly used on road construction, urban infrastructure projects and large building developments.

Volvo CE remains one of the leading global manufacturers of construction machinery alongside companies such as Caterpillar and Komatsu.

Focus on electrification

One area where Volvo has been especially active is electrification.

The company has been developing electric construction machines designed to reduce emissions and noise on urban job sites.

Electric compact excavators and loaders are already being used in some European cities where diesel equipment faces increasing environmental restrictions.

Sustainable construction technology

Volvo’s strategy reflects a broader industry trend toward cleaner construction equipment.

Governments across Europe and North America are pushing for reduced emissions on construction sites, accelerating development of electric and hybrid machines.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Another major Japanese manufacturer, Hitachi Construction Machinery has become one of the world’s largest suppliers of excavators and heavy equipment.

Excavators as the company’s specialty

Hitachi is particularly well known for its hydraulic excavators, which are used widely across construction, mining and infrastructure projects.

These machines range from compact urban models to massive mining excavators capable of moving enormous quantities of earth.

Global production network

The company operates manufacturing facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

This international production network allows Hitachi to supply equipment to major construction markets worldwide.

Hitachi consistently ranks among the leading global construction equipment manufacturers.

Technology partnerships and innovation

Like its competitors, Hitachi has been investing heavily in automation and digital construction technologies.

The company is developing smart construction systems designed to integrate machine data, site mapping and remote equipment monitoring.

These tools allow construction managers to track project progress and equipment performance in real time.

XCMG and the rise of Chinese manufacturers

In recent years, Chinese companies have rapidly expanded their presence in the global construction machinery market.

One of the most prominent examples is XCMG, China’s largest construction equipment manufacturer.

Rapid international expansion

XCMG has grown significantly in global rankings and now holds a substantial share of the international machinery market.

The company reported more than $13 billion in revenue in recent years and continues expanding its international footprint.

Its product range includes:

cranes



road construction machinery



excavators



earthmoving equipment



concrete machinery



XCMG equipment is now used in construction projects across dozens of countries.

Chinese companies gaining global influence

Other Chinese manufacturers, including Sany and Zoomlion, have also expanded rapidly.

These companies benefit from strong domestic demand and aggressive international expansion strategies.

China’s construction machinery manufacturers are now competing directly with established Western and Japanese brands.

Liebherr

Germany’s Liebherr Group represents another major name in global construction equipment.

The company produces some of the world’s largest and most advanced construction machines.

Engineering powerhouse

Liebherr is known particularly for its large cranes, mining trucks and earthmoving machines.

Its products are used in some of the most complex construction environments, including offshore wind farms, large infrastructure projects and mining operations.

Diverse industrial portfolio

Unlike some competitors that focus exclusively on construction machinery, Liebherr operates across multiple industrial sectors.

These include:

aerospace systems



refrigeration technology



mining equipment



maritime cranes



This diversified approach has helped the company remain resilient during economic cycles.

A rapidly evolving industry

The construction machinery sector is entering a new era of technological change.

Several trends are reshaping the industry:

Automation and digital job sites

Many modern machines now include GPS guidance systems, autonomous capabilities and advanced sensors.

These technologies allow operators to complete complex tasks with greater accuracy.

Electrification of heavy equipment

Electric construction equipment is becoming more common, particularly for urban construction projects.

Zero-emission heavy machinery is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade as governments push for lower emissions.

Growing infrastructure demand

Global infrastructure investment continues to drive demand for heavy machinery.

Major projects in transportation, energy and urban development require large volumes of construction equipment.

The companies building the world’s infrastructure

From highway construction to massive urban developments, construction machinery remains the backbone of global infrastructure projects.

Companies like Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, Hitachi, XCMG and others supply the machines that shape cities, build transportation networks and support industrial growth.

For many people, these machines operate in the background, rarely noticed outside construction sites.

But without them, the modern world’s infrastructure, from roads and bridges to power plants and data centers, simply would not exist.