As your business expands and moves away from the office, warehouse or service area, vehicle management becomes a whole lot more complicated. While the surface level vision is easy to imagine, the scope of what this simple fleet operation can involve can be much greater if it encompasses multiple vehicles, drivers, schedules and responsibilities at multiple locations.

This consistency, accountability and efficiency are more difficult than you’d think when companies operate in multiple regions. Team and roles may vary, schedules may vary from site to site, and managers may not have a comprehensive view of the fleet. Unless addressed these unseen issues can affect productivity, add to costs and cause unknown problems during operation.

The visibility gap that grows with expansion

When businesses expand and grow geographically, finding their way becomes more challenging. If assets are distributed among several cities, or even states, a vehicle a few miles from headquarters is fairly easy to track, whereas hundreds of miles away makes that task much more difficult.

Having no central system means managers have to rely on location-specific reports and communication channels that are usually disjointed. It can cause a lag time in decision making, as information needs to be collected from various sources in order to make decisions.

Different locations often create different operating standards

A common problem that isn’t addressed often enough is inconsistencies across locations. Branches could have used different reporting systems, maintenance schedules, or systems over the years.

These discrepancies may cause problems during performance comparisons, and create operational inefficiencies. The consistency and recognition of best practice and improvement across the company is significantly more challenging when standards vary in different locations of the business.

Communication barriers affect day-to-day coordination

Constant communication between drivers, supervisors, dispatchers and operations managers is essential when there are a number of locations to manage. With the expansion of fleets, it is becoming harder to keep communication smooth.

When there are miscommunications, scheduling issues, delayed responses to operational problems, and confusion about vehicle availability may result. A simple communications failure can affect the entire transportation system.

Vehicle utilization is harder to monitor than many realize

There’s the view that the more cars one has, the more flexible the operations can be. In fact, businesses may struggle to understand how effective those vehicles are at each of their facilities.

Vehicles may be stationary at some branches and in short supply at other branches at busy times. Inaccurate data can lead to acquiring more vehicles than needed, as it may be a more efficient way to manage the available resources.

Maintenance oversight becomes increasingly complex

Maintaining vehicles is difficult enough in one location. The challenge is greater when vehicles are spread out over several facilities and need to be maintained in the same manner.

Poor inspection, repair and service costs can lead to additional downtime and operating costs. Over time, these issues can significantly impact fleet reliability and overall business performance.

Technology is helping close the distance between locations

Running operations across multiple locations comes with many challenges. Still, modern fleet management technology is making it easier for businesses to address many of them. A centralized solution offers managers a single picture of fleet activity, no matter where the vehicles are.

One of the main factors in this is monitoring with gps fleet tracking, a feature that lets companies track the location of vehicles and the performance of their operations at several locations from one single platform.

This enables businesses to have real-time visibility and centralized control to optimize their fleet networks, leading to better coordination and decision-making.

Accountability becomes more difficult at scale

The more boats in the fleet, the harder it will be to be accountable. If you are having multiple teams manage vehicles, the problems of delays, misuses, and vehicle maintenance can get complicated.

Good visibility helps promote accountability mechanisms. This enables managers to understand the utilization of the vehicles and to ensure standards of operation are consolidated across all sites.

Local challenges can impact overall fleet performance

There are various challenges in each location due to traffic, staffing, customer demand etc. and also regulations. All of these can have a significant effect on fleet performance.

The problem is that businesses try to reconcile flexibility with consistency. There needs to be a balance between organizations being visible enough to learn about their local problems, and for them to be able to have one central control over the broader objectives of their work.

Planning for growth requires stronger fleet coordination

While expansion and the acquisition of new customers can be a top priority for businesses, fleet co-ordination is sometimes overlooked during growth planning. This leads to a higher level of complexity than management processes can keep up with.

Leading companies that take an active approach to enhancing fleet coordination are more likely to be equipped to expand in an efficient manner. Preventing many of the problems that occur once an entity has grown in size can be done by having centralized control and standardized processes from the outset.

Conclusion

With multiple locations and vehicles, there are challenges that go beyond mere logistical transportation. If left unchecked, operational performance can be impacted by issues of visibility gaps, inconsistent standards of efficiency, communication dysfunctionalities and maintenance difficulties.

As businesses are growing around the world, an efficient fleet management system has emerged as a vital thing. Companies that have developed better management, transparency in data and can scale their fleet management methods will be in a better position to drive efficiencies and foster consistent growth.