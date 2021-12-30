Zanesville is almost like a hidden gem yet to be discovered by many. Its beautiful street filled with a strong cultural heritage and affordability is one most people would love to be in. especially dog owners with the different leashed and off leash play areas and facilities available.

While these options make living in and visiting Zanesville an interesting experience for dog owners, you can only enjoy all these when you have a well behaved dog.

Pups with disruptive behaviors are not allowed in these public spaces as they pose a danger to other users. Aside from the public spaces, these unruly dogs also make communication difficult. Playing and bonding with your tail wagging friend becomes a challenge as the relationship drops.

Wondering what the solution may be? Well, it is almost simple. Dog training can help your dog pick up valuable skills and drop annoying behaviors like aggression, leash pulling, anxiety, and incessant barking.

However, it goes beyond training as just any training may not cut it. You need the best from experienced trainers to ensure results. Which is why finding the top dog trainers in Zanesville Ohio is vital to you and your dog’s relationship.

We understand this, that’s why we have done all the work for you by highlighting the top dog trainers serving the area. While also including all the necessary details you may need to make your decision.

1. Sit Means Sit Dog training Zanesville

4351 Rock Haven Road

Newark, Ohio 43055

(740) 814-5310

Located in Newark which is just about 25 miles from Zanesville, this Sit Means Sit facility provides Zanesville and surrounding area with premium dog training. With experienced trainers who understand dogs and their needs, ensuring that your dog’s needs are put first and results are achieved.

Sit Means Sit Zanesville Dog Training focuses on building proper relationships between owner and dog through basic obedience and a unique training style that makes pups feel confident.

They understand that dogs vary whether in size, age, breed, or issue, so the training approach needs to be flexible too to achieve the desired results. Which is why Sit Means Sit Zanesville features a highly customizable training program to fit specific needs.

Some of the programs include Day Training “Fast and Furriest”, Puppy Training Classes, Board and Train “Boots Camp”, and the exclusive Group Classes that are open to only day train and board & train graduates.

The problem with numerous training programs is that most dog owners struggle to know which one is best for their pups. So, Sit Means Sit Zanesville employs a free consultation option so you can get proper evaluation from an experienced trainer without making any financial commitments.

Whatever the issue may be, this dog trainer has the facilities to help you. Whether you’re looking for confidence and obedience or trying to eliminate aggressiveness.

The training facility alone is one that shows their attention to detail, with a clean and spacious interior and exterior area.

2. Fetch Remedy Dogs

2895 Maysville Pike Ste C

Zanesville, OH 43701

(740) 297-6434

Fetch Remedy Dogs is one of the top dog trainers on our list but it gets better as this dog trainer’s facility is located in Zanesville unlike the first option. This means you can reach there faster and easier.

However, it’s not just about its location, but also the quality of dog training services offered in this establishment that prides itself in being a non-profit organization. They show genuine care for dogs as they strive to help you get better connection with your pup.

Dog owners keep raving about the staff and their dedication. It is easy to see their commitment to impacting the lives of those in need. Fetch Remedy Dogs programs include therapy dog training, service dog training, and rent a fetch dog training for events.

Your dog must possess certain skills set to enroll for some of their programs. Thankfully, you can access this easily from their website and an additional assessment with a professional.

To enroll, you simply need to fill the contact form on their website or send them an email and you’ll get a reply from one of their staff on the next steps which typically involves an evaluation and recommendation.

Fetch Remedy Dogs offers service and therapy dog training to both individuals and organizations. With each dog trained individually with additional help from other partner services.

3. PetSmart Dog Training

3909 Gorsky Dr

Zanesville, OH 43701

(740) 452-6145

PetSmart is a popular dog supply chain offering dog training services. This service is available in Zanesville and makes our list of top dog trainers in the area.

With a training style that focuses on using positive encouragement, this dog training service believes in encouraging dogs to pick up the right skills rather than forceful training. PetSmart Dog Training facility is open everyday of the week to fit your schedule.

PetSmart Dog Training offers fun and interactive group classes, private classes for more personalized training and virtual lessons for people who cannot visit the facility due to their schedule or distance.

Your dog also gets to socialize with other dogs here as this trainer is popular. Socialization helps with issues like anxiety and restlessness.

The overall service offered at PetSmart makes it an attractive option for dog owners as they also offer grooming services, a pet supply store, doggie day camp and pets hotel. This way you have almost everything you need in one location.

Final Thoughts

Zanesville has long been a calm and beautiful cultural city which has slowly become a dog friendly location for dog owners. Enjoying this city with your tail wagging friend is now something most people love to do.

Training your dog lets you enjoy a better relationship with your pup. Your dog’s behavior can get better when you let an experienced trainer take charge.

Sit Means Sit is the topmost dog training service in Zanesville with a wide range of programs covering all dog breeds, sizes, and problems. That is why most dog owners in the area utilize their services.

It gets even better with their free evaluation offer and clear program details to help dog owners make a more informed decision even without any payment. If getting a happy and confident dog is important to you in Zanesville, then Sit Means Sit Zanesville should be at the top of your mind.