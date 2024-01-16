Twenty-five. That’s how many coffee shops have opened in the Triad in the last two years. Here’s a rundown of each of the new additions to the city, listed in alphabetical order.

Note: We didn’t include cafes on this list. Instead, we focused on places whose primary business was selling coffee.

GREENSBORO

Awoo Coffee

Opened: June 2023

Location: Downtown; 236 S. Elm St. Suite F

Downtown; 236 S. Elm St. Suite F Vibe: Great for dog lovers

Great for dog lovers Fun fact: Lots of good food options

Lots of good food options Instagram: @awoocoffee

Arrowhead Coffee

Opened: August 2023

Location: Downtown; 518 N. Spring Street Unit D

Downtown; 518 N. Spring Street Unit D Vibe: Minimal, clean

Minimal, clean Fun fact: Started as a coffee cart

Started as a coffee cart Instagram: @arrowheadcoffeegso

Bombom Cafe

Opened: September 2022

Location: Market Street; 4929 W. Market St.

Market Street; 4929 W. Market St. Vibe: Like Panera but different

Like Panera but different Fun fact: Lots of unique desserts and food

Lots of unique desserts and food Instagram: N/A

Home Grounds

Opened: June 2023

Location: State Street; 406 State Street

State Street; 406 State Street Vibe: Small town modern

Small town modern Fun fact: There’s another location in Colfax

There’s another location in Colfax Instagram: @homegroundsnc

Melrose Coffee + Wine Lounge

Opened: October 2023

Location: Downtown; 245 E. Friendly Ave. #103

Downtown; 245 E. Friendly Ave. #103 Vibe: Jewel-toned big city

Jewel-toned big city Fun fact: Asian-owned, two other locations in Winston-Salem and Kernersville

Asian-owned, two other locations in Winston-Salem and Kernersville Instagram: @melrosegso

Northern Roots Coffeehouse

Opened: May 2022

Location: Downtown; 300 S. Elm St.

Downtown; 300 S. Elm St. Vibe: Bright, spacious

Bright, spacious Fun fact: They have a mossy window seat

They have a mossy window seat Instagram: @northernrootscoffeehouse

Thrive Coffee Co

Opened: January 2023

Location: Downtown; 515 South Elm Street

Downtown; 515 South Elm Street Vibe: Airy, modern

Airy, modern Fun fact: Shares space with Sonder Mind and Body

Shares space with Sonder Mind and Body Instagram: @thrivecoffeecogso

Vignette Coffee

Opened: October 2022

Location: Downtown; 515 South Elm Street

Downtown; 515 South Elm Street Vibe: Small but mighty

Small but mighty Fun fact: They roast their own coffee

They roast their own coffee Instagram: @vignettecoffeeroasters

The other coffee shops in Greensboro!

33 and Elm: Coffee shop employing vision-impaired employees; est. 2021

Coffee shop employing vision-impaired employees; est. 2021 A Special Blend: Coffee shop off Market Street employing differently abled employees; est. 2018

Coffee shop off Market Street employing differently abled employees; est. 2018 Borough Coffee: Specialty coffee shop based out of Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast; est. 2021. Read more here.

Specialty coffee shop based out of Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast; est. 2021. Read more here. Clutch Coffee: Drive-thru coffee shop in midtown; est. 2021

Drive-thru coffee shop in midtown; est. 2021 Coffeeology: The second coffee shop on Tate Street,; est. 2009

The second coffee shop on Tate Street,; est. 2009 Common Grounds: Popular neighborhood coffee shop with two locations (Lindley Park and downtown); est. 2013

Popular neighborhood coffee shop with two locations (Lindley Park and downtown); est. 2013 Dolce Aroma: The oldest coffee shop serving downtown; est. 2006

The oldest coffee shop serving downtown; est. 2006 Green Bean: Downtown coffee shop that was embroiled in controversy in 2023; est. 2002.

Downtown coffee shop that was embroiled in controversy in 2023; est. 2002. Green Joe’s: One of only coffee shops not in the downtown area in Greensboro; est. 2015

One of only coffee shops not in the downtown area in Greensboro; est. 2015 Spring Garden Bakery: Bakery and coffee shop business near UNCG; est. 1980s

Bakery and coffee shop business near UNCG; est. 1980s Tate Street Coffee House: Old-school, grungy coffee shop serving UNCG area; est. 1993

Old-school, grungy coffee shop serving UNCG area; est. 1993 Union Coffee: Formerly connected to church, modern coffee shop; est. 2018.

WINSTON-SALEM

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee (Dec. 2022)

Opened: December 2022

Location: Downtown; 411 W 4th St.

Downtown; 411 W 4th St. Vibe: Inclusive, downtown spot

Inclusive, downtown spot Fun fact: Part of a national chain that employs people with disabilities

Part of a national chain that employs people with disabilities Instagram: @bittyandbeauscoffee

Crimson Hollow Coffee House

Opened: November 2023

Location: Downtown; 400 W 4th St Suite 130

Downtown; 400 W 4th St Suite 130 Vibe: Gothic, dark

Gothic, dark Fun fact: The largest coffee shop in the city based on square footage

The largest coffee shop in the city based on square footage Instagram: @crimsonhollowcoffeehouse

Easytalk Coffee and Cocktails

Opened: August 2023

Location: West Salem; 905 S Broad St Suite 105

West Salem; 905 S Broad St Suite 105 Vibe: Cozy, intimate

Cozy, intimate Fun fact: Turns into a cocktail bar in the evenings

Turns into a cocktail bar in the evenings Instagram: @easytalkws

La Luz and Co

Opened: January 2022

Location: Downtown; 612 Trade St NW

Downtown; 612 Trade St NW Vibe: Bright, airy

Bright, airy Fun fact: Everything is vegan; housed in a boutique

Everything is vegan; housed in a boutique Instagram: @laluzandcompany

Other Suns Coffee Shop

Opened: ?

Location: East Winston; 414 N Laura Wall Blvd Suite 104

East Winston; 414 N Laura Wall Blvd Suite 104 Vibe: Homey, situated in a house

Homey, situated in a house Fun fact: Has a cute patio, has vegan options

Has a cute patio, has vegan options Instagram: N/A

Pink Moon Café (Dec. 2023)

Opened: December 2023

Location: Downtown; 848 W 5th St.

Downtown; 848 W 5th St. Vibe: Eclectic, chic

Eclectic, chic Fun fact: Located in a historic house

Located in a historic house Instagram: @lapinkmooncafe

Pour Coffee and Smoothie Bar

Opened: February 2023

Location: Downtown; 102 West 3rd St. Suite 102

Downtown; 102 West 3rd St. Suite 102 Vibe: New Orleans-inspired hues

New Orleans-inspired hues Fun fact: Varied cake menu

Varied cake menu Instagram: @pour27101

The Powder Room

Opened: October 2022

Location: Downtown; 1016 Burke St.

Downtown; 1016 Burke St. Vibe: Colorful, Havana-inspired

Colorful, Havana-inspired Fun fact: They have an enclosed patio

They have an enclosed patio Instagram: @thepowderroomcafe

Recess Coffee Shop

Opened: August 2023

Location: Downtown; 101 N Chestnut St Suite 99

Downtown; 101 N Chestnut St Suite 99 Vibe: Small, corner shop feel

Small, corner shop feel Fun fact: Same owners as Washington Perk

Same owners as Washington Perk Instagram: @recess.coffeebar

The Remedy

Opened: February 2023

Location: West End; 492 W End Blvd.

West End; 492 W End Blvd. Vibe: Lush, hotel feel

Lush, hotel feel Fun fact: Have a variety of food and wine too

Have a variety of food and wine too Instagram: @theremedyws

Waterbean

Opened: August 2022

Location: Southwest W-S; 3485 Burke Mill Rd.

Southwest W-S; 3485 Burke Mill Rd. Vibe: Bright, shotgun-style shop

Bright, shotgun-style shop Fun fact: Asian-owned with multiple other locations in NC

Asian-owned with multiple other locations in NC Instagram: @waterbeancoffee

Other shops:

Anchor Coffee: Large, airy coffee shop that roasts its own beans; est. 2021

Large, airy coffee shop that roasts its own beans; est. 2021 Ardmore Coffee: Popular coffee shop in artsy neighborhood, est. around 2014

Popular coffee shop in artsy neighborhood, est. around 2014 BIGGBY COFFEE: National chain coffee shop; est. 2021

National chain coffee shop; est. 2021 ByGood Coffee: Specialty coffee shop that roasts its own beans; est. 2020

Specialty coffee shop that roasts its own beans; est. 2020 Camel City Coffee: Small but mindfully decorated shop off Stratford Rd.; est. 2019

Small but mindfully decorated shop off Stratford Rd.; est. 2019 Camino Bakery: Popular bakery that also serves a wide range of coffee; est. 2011

Popular bakery that also serves a wide range of coffee; est. 2011 Clutch Coffee Bar: National chain drive-thru coffee shop; est. 2020

National chain drive-thru coffee shop; est. 2020 Coffee Park Airstream: Longstanding drive-up coffee shop that won best drive-through coffee shop in national contest; est. 2007

Longstanding drive-up coffee shop that won best drive-through coffee shop in national contest; est. 2007 Coffee Shed: It’s adorable, and it’s a shed; est. 2020

It’s adorable, and it’s a shed; est. 2020 DeBeen Espresso: Popular High Point shop that opened in Winston; est. 2020

Popular High Point shop that opened in Winston; est. 2020 Dough Joe’s Doughnuts and Coffee: Quaint shop in Reynolda Village that serves tasty donuts; est. 2019

Quaint shop in Reynolda Village that serves tasty donuts; est. 2019 Drinking Delights: Cart coffee shop that sells smoothies too out of Hanes Mall parking lot; est. 2021

Cart coffee shop that sells smoothies too out of Hanes Mall parking lot; est. 2021 Footnote Coffee and Cocktails: An offshoot of Foothills Brewing, located in Bookmarks; est. 2018

An offshoot of Foothills Brewing, located in Bookmarks; est. 2018 Krankies Coffee: Longstanding popular coffee shop that was formerly an artist residence; est. 2006

Longstanding popular coffee shop that was formerly an artist residence; est. 2006 Melrose Coffee and Wine Lounge: Local NC-chain that serves wine, too; est. 2021

Local NC-chain that serves wine, too; est. 2021 Moji Coffee + More: Coffee shop employing people who are differently abled; est. 2019

Coffee shop employing people who are differently abled; est. 2019 Rena Marie’s Coffees & Bubble Tea: Cozy shop that also serves boba; est. 2012

Cozy shop that also serves boba; est. 2012 Sayso Coffee (2020): Minimalist coffee shop in West Salem; est. 2020

Minimalist coffee shop in West Salem; est. 2020 Toasted: Funky, unassuming coffee shop; est. 2021

Funky, unassuming coffee shop; est. 2021 Washington Perk and Provisions: Old-school corner-store type coffee shop in downtown; est. 2010

HIGH POINT

Message Coffee

Opened: July 2022

Location: 275 N. Elm St.

275 N. Elm St. Vibe: Located inside the Stock + Grain Food Hall

Located inside the Stock + Grain Food Hall Fun fact: Christian, Asian-owned shop

Christian, Asian-owned shop Instagram: @messagecoffeehp

Core Coffee Shop

Opened: October 2022

Location: 4000 Ossi Ct.

4000 Ossi Ct. Vibe: Located Carolina Core Wellness

Located Carolina Core Wellness Fun fact: Cozy, neutral tones

Cozy, neutral tones Instagram: @corecoffeeshop_nc

Demhaj Coffee and Poetry Lounge

Opened: June 2022

Location: 805 N Main St.

805 N Main St. Vibe: Cozy, comfortable

Cozy, comfortable Fun fact: Hosts spoken poetry nights

Hosts spoken poetry nights Instagram: N/A

Queen Coffee Bean

Opened: March 2022

Location: 1200 Eastchester Dr Suite 202

1200 Eastchester Dr Suite 202 Vibe: Homey space with black walls

Homey space with black walls Fun fact: The owner also roasts the coffee

The owner also roasts the coffee Instagram: @queencoffeebean

Tolbara Coffee and Treats

Opened: July 2023

Location: 2212 Eastchester Dr.

2212 Eastchester Dr. Vibe: Pop, cute aesthetic located in co-working space

Pop, cute aesthetic located in co-working space Fun fact: Started as a coffee cart

Started as a coffee cart Instagram: @tolbaracoffee

Other shops in High Point:

83 Custom Coffee: Started as a coffee truck, now located in a building off N. Main Street; est. 2020

Started as a coffee truck, now located in a building off N. Main Street; est. 2020 Carolina Red Café: Straightforward coffee shop with diner aesthetic inspired by owner’s mother; est. around 2021

Straightforward coffee shop with diner aesthetic inspired by owner’s mother; est. around 2021 DeBeen Espresso: Longstanding coffee shop that gives Central Perk vibes; est. 2002

Longstanding coffee shop that gives Central Perk vibes; est. 2002 Foster Hobbs Coffee: Old-school shop that roasts its own coffee; est. 2012

Old-school shop that roasts its own coffee; est. 2012 Lil’s Coffee Bar: Welcoming coffee stand located in Congdon Yards; est. 2021