Twenty-five. That’s how many coffee shops have opened in the Triad in the last two years. Here’s a rundown of each of the new additions to the city, listed in alphabetical order.
Did we miss one? Send us an email at [email protected].
Note: We didn’t include cafes on this list. Instead, we focused on places whose primary business was selling coffee.
Interested in the Triad’s boba shops? Check them out here!
GREENSBORO
Awoo Coffee
- Opened: June 2023
- Location: Downtown; 236 S. Elm St. Suite F
- Vibe: Great for dog lovers
- Fun fact: Lots of good food options
- Instagram: @awoocoffee
Arrowhead Coffee
- Opened: August 2023
- Location: Downtown; 518 N. Spring Street Unit D
- Vibe: Minimal, clean
- Fun fact: Started as a coffee cart
- Instagram: @arrowheadcoffeegso
Bombom Cafe
- Opened: September 2022
- Location: Market Street; 4929 W. Market St.
- Vibe: Like Panera but different
- Fun fact: Lots of unique desserts and food
- Instagram: N/A
Home Grounds
- Opened: June 2023
- Location: State Street; 406 State Street
- Vibe: Small town modern
- Fun fact: There’s another location in Colfax
- Instagram: @homegroundsnc
Melrose Coffee + Wine Lounge
- Opened: October 2023
- Location: Downtown; 245 E. Friendly Ave. #103
- Vibe: Jewel-toned big city
- Fun fact: Asian-owned, two other locations in Winston-Salem and Kernersville
- Instagram: @melrosegso
Northern Roots Coffeehouse
- Opened: May 2022
- Location: Downtown; 300 S. Elm St.
- Vibe: Bright, spacious
- Fun fact: They have a mossy window seat
- Instagram: @northernrootscoffeehouse
Thrive Coffee Co
- Opened: January 2023
- Location: Downtown; 515 South Elm Street
- Vibe: Airy, modern
- Fun fact: Shares space with Sonder Mind and Body
- Instagram: @thrivecoffeecogso
Vignette Coffee
- Opened: October 2022
- Location: Downtown; 515 South Elm Street
- Vibe: Small but mighty
- Fun fact: They roast their own coffee
- Instagram: @vignettecoffeeroasters
The other coffee shops in Greensboro!
- 33 and Elm: Coffee shop employing vision-impaired employees; est. 2021
- A Special Blend: Coffee shop off Market Street employing differently abled employees; est. 2018
- Borough Coffee: Specialty coffee shop based out of Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast; est. 2021. Read more here.
- Clutch Coffee: Drive-thru coffee shop in midtown; est. 2021
- Coffeeology: The second coffee shop on Tate Street,; est. 2009
- Common Grounds: Popular neighborhood coffee shop with two locations (Lindley Park and downtown); est. 2013
- Dolce Aroma: The oldest coffee shop serving downtown; est. 2006
- Green Bean: Downtown coffee shop that was embroiled in controversy in 2023; est. 2002.
- Green Joe’s: One of only coffee shops not in the downtown area in Greensboro; est. 2015
- Spring Garden Bakery: Bakery and coffee shop business near UNCG; est. 1980s
- Tate Street Coffee House: Old-school, grungy coffee shop serving UNCG area; est. 1993
- Union Coffee: Formerly connected to church, modern coffee shop; est. 2018.
WINSTON-SALEM
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee (Dec. 2022)
- Opened: December 2022
- Location: Downtown; 411 W 4th St.
- Vibe: Inclusive, downtown spot
- Fun fact: Part of a national chain that employs people with disabilities
- Instagram: @bittyandbeauscoffee
Crimson Hollow Coffee House
- Opened: November 2023
- Location: Downtown; 400 W 4th St Suite 130
- Vibe: Gothic, dark
- Fun fact: The largest coffee shop in the city based on square footage
- Instagram: @crimsonhollowcoffeehouse
Easytalk Coffee and Cocktails
- Opened: August 2023
- Location: West Salem; 905 S Broad St Suite 105
- Vibe: Cozy, intimate
- Fun fact: Turns into a cocktail bar in the evenings
- Instagram: @easytalkws
La Luz and Co
- Opened: January 2022
- Location: Downtown; 612 Trade St NW
- Vibe: Bright, airy
- Fun fact: Everything is vegan; housed in a boutique
- Instagram: @laluzandcompany
Other Suns Coffee Shop
- Opened: ?
- Location: East Winston; 414 N Laura Wall Blvd Suite 104
- Vibe: Homey, situated in a house
- Fun fact: Has a cute patio, has vegan options
- Instagram: N/A
Pink Moon Café (Dec. 2023)
- Opened: December 2023
- Location: Downtown; 848 W 5th St.
- Vibe: Eclectic, chic
- Fun fact: Located in a historic house
- Instagram: @lapinkmooncafe
Pour Coffee and Smoothie Bar
- Opened: February 2023
- Location: Downtown; 102 West 3rd St. Suite 102
- Vibe: New Orleans-inspired hues
- Fun fact: Varied cake menu
- Instagram: @pour27101
The Powder Room
- Opened: October 2022
- Location: Downtown; 1016 Burke St.
- Vibe: Colorful, Havana-inspired
- Fun fact: They have an enclosed patio
- Instagram: @thepowderroomcafe
Recess Coffee Shop
- Opened: August 2023
- Location: Downtown; 101 N Chestnut St Suite 99
- Vibe: Small, corner shop feel
- Fun fact: Same owners as Washington Perk
- Instagram: @recess.coffeebar
The Remedy
- Opened: February 2023
- Location: West End; 492 W End Blvd.
- Vibe: Lush, hotel feel
- Fun fact: Have a variety of food and wine too
- Instagram: @theremedyws
Waterbean
- Opened: August 2022
- Location: Southwest W-S; 3485 Burke Mill Rd.
- Vibe: Bright, shotgun-style shop
- Fun fact: Asian-owned with multiple other locations in NC
- Instagram: @waterbeancoffee
Other shops:
- Anchor Coffee: Large, airy coffee shop that roasts its own beans; est. 2021
- Ardmore Coffee: Popular coffee shop in artsy neighborhood, est. around 2014
- BIGGBY COFFEE: National chain coffee shop; est. 2021
- ByGood Coffee: Specialty coffee shop that roasts its own beans; est. 2020
- Camel City Coffee: Small but mindfully decorated shop off Stratford Rd.; est. 2019
- Camino Bakery: Popular bakery that also serves a wide range of coffee; est. 2011
- Clutch Coffee Bar: National chain drive-thru coffee shop; est. 2020
- Coffee Park Airstream: Longstanding drive-up coffee shop that won best drive-through coffee shop in national contest; est. 2007
- Coffee Shed: It’s adorable, and it’s a shed; est. 2020
- DeBeen Espresso: Popular High Point shop that opened in Winston; est. 2020
- Dough Joe’s Doughnuts and Coffee: Quaint shop in Reynolda Village that serves tasty donuts; est. 2019
- Drinking Delights: Cart coffee shop that sells smoothies too out of Hanes Mall parking lot; est. 2021
- Footnote Coffee and Cocktails: An offshoot of Foothills Brewing, located in Bookmarks; est. 2018
- Krankies Coffee: Longstanding popular coffee shop that was formerly an artist residence; est. 2006
- Melrose Coffee and Wine Lounge: Local NC-chain that serves wine, too; est. 2021
- Moji Coffee + More: Coffee shop employing people who are differently abled; est. 2019
- Rena Marie’s Coffees & Bubble Tea: Cozy shop that also serves boba; est. 2012
- Sayso Coffee (2020): Minimalist coffee shop in West Salem; est. 2020
- Toasted: Funky, unassuming coffee shop; est. 2021
- Washington Perk and Provisions: Old-school corner-store type coffee shop in downtown; est. 2010
HIGH POINT
Message Coffee
- Opened: July 2022
- Location: 275 N. Elm St.
- Vibe: Located inside the Stock + Grain Food Hall
- Fun fact: Christian, Asian-owned shop
- Instagram: @messagecoffeehp
Core Coffee Shop
- Opened: October 2022
- Location: 4000 Ossi Ct.
- Vibe: Located Carolina Core Wellness
- Fun fact: Cozy, neutral tones
- Instagram: @corecoffeeshop_nc
Demhaj Coffee and Poetry Lounge
- Opened: June 2022
- Location: 805 N Main St.
- Vibe: Cozy, comfortable
- Fun fact: Hosts spoken poetry nights
- Instagram: N/A
Queen Coffee Bean
- Opened: March 2022
- Location: 1200 Eastchester Dr Suite 202
- Vibe: Homey space with black walls
- Fun fact: The owner also roasts the coffee
- Instagram: @queencoffeebean
Tolbara Coffee and Treats
- Opened: July 2023
- Location: 2212 Eastchester Dr.
- Vibe: Pop, cute aesthetic located in co-working space
- Fun fact: Started as a coffee cart
- Instagram: @tolbaracoffee
Other shops in High Point:
- 83 Custom Coffee: Started as a coffee truck, now located in a building off N. Main Street; est. 2020
- Carolina Red Café: Straightforward coffee shop with diner aesthetic inspired by owner’s mother; est. around 2021
- DeBeen Espresso: Longstanding coffee shop that gives Central Perk vibes; est. 2002
- Foster Hobbs Coffee: Old-school shop that roasts its own coffee; est. 2012
- Lil’s Coffee Bar: Welcoming coffee stand located in Congdon Yards; est. 2021
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply