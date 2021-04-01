Happy April Fool’s Day! Worldwide, people are pulling harmless pranks on their friends, parents and even bosses. The spaghetti tree hoax of 1957 was a report by BBC of a family in Switzerland harvesting spaghetti trees. The public believed they could, too, so much so they called the station asking how! CNN called it “the biggest hoax that any reputable news establishment ever pulled.” Take a look at the broadcast here, then check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY April 1

Luminaries Series @ A/perture Cinema (W-S) Online

A/perture Cinema debuts its Luminaries series, dedicated to filmmakers and industry professionals who cherish pushing boundaries and originality in their work. This year, the cinema will screen films by Ramin Bahrani, beginning with Life Itself, a documentary about film critic Roger Ebert, featuring interviews with Bahrani. For more information, visit A/perture’s website.

Pop-Up Produce Pantry @ 733 N Research Pkwy (W-S) 8:45 a.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is hosting pop-up produce pantries on various dates to help feed families in need. COVID-19 safety guidelines and rules will be enforced. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

FRIDAY April 2

Pearanormal and Slushies @ Bull City Ciderworks (GSO) 12 p.m.

Bull City Ciderworks is excited to serve its pearanormal cider, made with apples, pears and UFO dust. Grab dinner from Taco Bros food truck.

Soul Revival @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 6 p.m.

Stop by High Point Yoga School for a yoga session designed to revive your soul. Spots are limited due to COVID restrictions, so reserve your space in advance on HPYS’s website.

SATURDAY April 3

Rabies Clinic @ Lake Brandt Marina (GSO) 9 a.m.

Guilford County Animal Services in partnership with Greensboro Parks and Rec are hosting a rabies clinic. Protect your pet with a 1-year rabies vaccine for just $10. Call 336.641.3401 to schedule an appointment.

Springtime Sunshine Nature Crafts @ Piedmont Environmental Center (HP) 10 a.m.

During a hike with a PEC naturalist, children will make crafts that feature the sun, and learn how it contributes to life on Earth. This event is for children age 5-12. Call the PEC at 336.833.8531 for more information.

Abstracted Views @ Marshall’s Little Art Gallery (GSO) 2 p.m.

Abstracted Views is an exhibit highlighting the way several local NC artists, like Jack Stone and Nina Green, see the world through fine art and gifts of all mediums. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY April 4

Dr. Maya Angelou Day of Reading @ Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (Online)

In celebration of WS native Dr. Maya Angelou’s birthday, the second annual Day of Reading is centered around her poem “Continue.” Find events on social media, including a reading of the poem “Continue” by Oprah Winfrey, by using the hashtag #DRAngelouGift.

TUESDAY April 6

Philly D.A. @ RiverRun International Film Festival (W-S) 7 p.m.

RiverRun, PBS North Carolina and the State Library NC invite you to a virtual screening and discussion of Philly D.A., the story of attorney Larry Krasner’s work in the criminal justice system and his desire to change it. Register in advance on Eventbrite or email Karen Nowak at [email protected]