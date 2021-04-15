Every April 15 since 2004, Major League Baseball has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day, honoring the day he broke baseball’s color barrier by becoming the first Black player for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. According to MLB’s website, the day is celebrated by on-field personnel wearing the number 42, Robinson’s number, today or tomorrow, the ’42’ logo will appear on uniform sleeves and team-specific uniform font and colors will be featured as a patch on New Era caps, with royalties from the sales of caps being donated to the Jackie Robinson Foundation and many other activities. You can celebrate by paying respects to Jackie Robinson on social media, or watch 42starring Chadwick Boseman. Then, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY April 15

Trumpet Ensemble Outdoor Concert @ UNCG Recital Hall (GSO) 11 a.m.

UNCG Trumpet Studio encourages you to pull up a chair to their outdoor trumpet concert. The event will be outside Tew Recital Hall, under the Organ Hall. No need to panic if you can’t make it. The concert will be livestreamed from the Trumpet Studio’s Facebook page.

Boards, Blooms and Brews @ Joymongers Brewing Co. (GSO) 5 p.m.

Enjoy a beer from Joymongers while shopping with Gracie’s Garden Flower Truck and Wanderlust Boards for floral arrangements and charcuterie boxes.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] @ Guilford Technical Community College (HP) 8 p.m.

GTCC’s theatre program presents a fun look at Shakespeare, combing more than 30 works into one show, with characters from the Avengers. The show is recommended for mature audiences only. There is no admission charge. Reservations are on a first come, first served basis and can be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 336.334.4822, ext. 50299.

FRIDAY April 16

The Shoppery @ Trade Street (W-S) 5 p.m.

Downtown Winston-Salem on Trade Street will be transformed into an outdoor dining, shopping and drinking experience, with musicians and other street performers enhancing the evening. For more information, visit www.DowntownWS.com.

SATURDAY April 17

Community Gnome Hunt @ Distractions Art Studio (HP) 9 a.m.

Distractions Art Studio is hosting a community gnome hunt. Keep your eyes peeled in Triad Park, Bog Garden, Haw River and Northeast Park for your chance to find a gnome and paint it at the studio for free. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

Hatha Fusion @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 3 p.m.

This yoga class is designed to open your body and center your mind, focusing on posture, breath control and meditation. Visit High Point Yoga School’s website to register.

SUNDAY April 18

Downtown Karaoke @ Center City Park (GSO) 3 p.m.

Whether you’re a professional or amateur, Greensboro Downtown Parks is encouraging all singers to perform karaoke for free. For more info, check GDPI’s website.

MONDAY April 19

Virtual Piedmont Earth Day Fair @ Piedmont Environmental Alliance (W-S) 12:30 p.m.

PEA is hosting a week-long series of free virtual events such as educational videos, kids activities and more in celebration of Earth Day. View the full festival schedule at www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.