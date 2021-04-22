Today is Earth Day! The annual event was first celebrated in 1970 to support environmental protection and eco-friendly lifestyle alternatives. Small changes in your actions can make a huge difference for the planet. Recycling, turning off the water while you brush your teeth or taking your own reusable bag to the grocery store to avoid plastic waste are just a few examples of being environmentally-friendly. There are plenty of ways you can celebrate Earth Day in the Triad. Visit High Point on Saturday for the Great American Cleanup, or stop by the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market for new plants for your garden on Sunday.

THURSDAY April 22

Spartan New Musicals @ UNCG School of Theatre (GSO) Online

UNCG School of Theater is excited to present the Spartan New Musicals: Flatbush Avenue and Radio: A Musical Ghost Story available for streaming until Saturday. Learn more and purchase tickets online at www.uncgtheatre.com, in person at the box office, or call 336.334.4392.

Earth Day Beehive Canvas @ Distractions (HP) 6:30 p.m.

This bee-based Earth Day event is perfect for children ages 6 and up as they’ll be using fingerprints and bubble wrap to get creative. For just $25, you’ll receive all the materials you’ll need and a lesson about bees’ importance to the planet. Visit Distractions’ website to register.

FRIDAY April 23

Urban Street Grill Food Truck @ Bailey Park (W-S) 11:30 a.m.

Stop by Bailey Park in the Innovation Quarter where Urban Street Grill is prepared to serve you delicious Korean barbeque in the form of rice bowls, burritos and more! Check out the full menu on their website.

Friendly Art Yard Grand Opening @ Ben & Jerry’s (GSO) 12 p.m.

The Friendly Art Yard between Ben & Jerry’s and Harris Teeter is becoming a gallery as art panels by local artist Gina Franco are revealed. There’s free ice cream in it for the first 75 guests! Find more information on the event page on Facebook.

SATURDAY April 24

Great American Cleanup @ Pinnacle Financial (HP) 9 a.m.

During the largest cleanup of the year, the city of High Point needs your help keeping it beautiful. There will also be a food drive where each donation is an entry in a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Visit HighPointNC.Gov to register.

INTI HOUSE Bolivian Coffee Pop-up @ Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (W-S) 10 a.m.

Start your morning off at SECCA’s sculpture deck with a hot cup of Bolivian coffee from INTI HOUSE. Visit SECCA’s website for more events happening this day.

Gipsy Danger @ One Thirteen Brewhouse & Rooftop Bar (GSO) 8 p.m.

Head to One Thirteen, the city’s 4-story entertainment venue in the heart of downtown, to enjoy the toe-tapping, folk-rock sounds of Gipsy Danger. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

SUNDAY April 25

Go Green Annual Plant & Garden Sale @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO) 9 a.m.

Garden enthusiasts are invited to the Go Green Garden Show to purchase herbs, flowers, shrubs and more. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

Inaugural Market @ etc.gso (GSO) 12 p.m.

Etc.GSO is pleased to open with this backyard inaugural market, featuring items from local vendors like Multifaceted, Riley Till Art and more! More information is on the event page on Facebook.

Pop Up Craft: Pint Glass Etching @ Bull City Ciderworks (GSO) 1 p.m.

Back by popular demand! Decorate your own etched pint glass with dinosaurs, llamas and more for just $10. Supplies sold out in an hour and a half last week, so be sure to get there early!