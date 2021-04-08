It is estimated that on this day in 1820, the Venus de Milo, a statue believed to be by Greek sculptor Alexandros of Antioch, was found on Milos, an island in the Aegean Sea.The marble sculpture, standing at 6’8″, is recognizable by its missing arms. The Venus de Milo is on permanent display at the Louvre Museum in Paris, also home to the Mona Lisa. Now that you’ve learned a little bit of art history, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY April 8

Pop-Up Produce Pantry @ 733 N Research Pkwy (W-S) 8:45 a.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC believes everyone deserves to eat. That’s why they’re hosting pop-up produce pantries on various dates to help provide families with fresh fruits and vegetables. COVID-19 safety guidelines and rules will be enforced. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

GDPI Wellness: Afro-Rhythms Dance Class @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 6 p.m.

Dance Project is bringing you a fun, energy-filled dance class focused on Afro-Rhythms. Register for free on Eventbrite.

FRIDAY April 9

Addressing Housing Needs @ Center for Housing and Community Studies (GSO) 12 p.m.

Join the Center for Housing and Community Studies for an online discussion of current efforts to address housing instability and unhealthy housing conditions in Greensboro. Get registered for free at Go.UNCG.edu/Housing/Hangout.

SATURDAY April 10

Firefly Market @ Downtown Winston-Salem (W-S) 10 a.m.

The breezeway between Footnote, Bookmarks, and Design Archives will transform into an open-air market featuring vintage, repurposed and handmade crafts from local artists. Visit Firefly’s Facebook page for future market dates.

HYPE’s Eggapalooza @ High Point Rockers Baseball (HP) 9 a.m.

Visit the High Point Rockers Baseball mascot Hype the Rocking Horse at this egg-hunting event. Hunts are based on age group. Spots are limited, so visit Eventbrite to register.

SUNDAY April 11

Camel City Craft Fair @ Foothills Brewing (W-S) 12 p.m.

Celebrate spring at Foothills Brewing during the Camel City Craft Fair, made of socially-distance vendors selling home decor, art and more! Food trucks on site will be Boho Berries, Que Viva and Lobster Dogs. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

Pop Up Craft: Pint Glass Etching @ Bull City Ciderworks (GSO) 1 p.m.

Hard cider tastes better from a glass decorated yourself! Create your own etched pint glass for just $10. Supplies will be provided. No need to register, just show up and be prepared to get creative.