You Rock My World became more than a Michael Jackson song to a lot of us Sunday morning. Did you feel it? The 5.1 magnitude earthquake started near Sparta and was the strongest the state has seen in over 100 years, so strong it was felt in other parts of the state, Tennessee and South Carolina. There were some reports of minor damage to roads and buildings in Sparta. Luckily, no casualties have been reported. Here are the events going on this weekend in the Triad where the ground will hopefully remain stable.

THURSDAY Aug. 13

Carolina Carnival Treats @ Parkway Plaza Shopping Center (W-S) 3 p.m.

Carnivals may be on hold for now but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the food. Stop by the Parkway Plaza shopping center for your favorite fair foods including caramel apples, fried Oreos and funnel cakes.

Always, Patsy Cline @ W-S Theatre Alliance (W-S) 8 p.m.

Always, Patsy Cline is a musical tribute based on the true story of the friendship between Cline and her fan Louise Seger. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and possibly participate, this play is one you will truly enjoy. Visit the theater’s website to purchase tickets and to view future show dates.

Golden Retriever Takeover @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 7 p.m.

Sorry poodles, this takeover’s for the golden retrievers. Enjoy a beverage while your golden has the time of his life! A portion of the night’s sales and half of all new membership sign-ups will directly benefit Triad Golden Retriever Rescue. Humans, be sure to check out the house rules before attending.

FRIDAY Aug. 14

Molecular Series @ Revolution Mill Central Gallery (GSO) 9 a.m.

Stop by Revolution Mill and enjoy this mind and body inspired exhibition by artist Angie Barker. With this exhibition she intends to “create tangible representations of the living energy that makes me, me. Each work is a visual meditation of how my body functions and reacts.”

Mini Farmer’s Market @ Acadia Foods (W-S) 9 a.m.

Triad Buying Co-op in partnership with Bloom Collective NC’s opening market will feature freshly harvested produce grown on the Miracle Grounds Farm of Crossnore School & Children’s Home in downtown W-S. Handsewn face coverings and other crafted items will also be available for purchase.

Guns & Roses Tribute Experience @ the Blind Tiger (GSO) 7 p.m.

Welcome to the Jungle! Tribute band Nightrain will be at the Blind Tiger with a high-energy performance of Gun’s & Roses’ greatest hits including the entire Appetite for Destruction album. Tickets can be purchased on the event page.

Paint-N-Sip: Ladies Night @ Community Theatre of Greensboro (GSO) 7 p.m.

Community Theatre of Greensboro is hosting a paint and sip for ladies to enjoy a glass of wine while participating in fun artistic activities. Tickets include all artistic materials and a glass of wine and can be purchased on the event page.

SATURDAY Aug. 15

Adoption Event @ the Natural Dog (GSO) 11 a.m.

Ruff Love Rescue has some amazing, friendly dogs available for you to adopt. Stop by the Natural Dog to meet your new best friend! Donations are gratefully accepted on Ruff Love Rescue’s website.

Porch Sessions @ the Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 5:30 p.m.

Porch Sessions is an evening of dine-in, drive-in and virtual music experiences to celebrate the Historic Magnolia House, a former motel and staple of Black history that once served as a resting stop for Black musicians including James Brown. Visit the event page to purchase tickets.

Ghostbusters (1984) @ Marketplace Cinemas (W-S) 8:30 p.m.

Marketplace Cinemas will be showing Ghostbusters. This time the drive-in movie experience includes cast interviews and a first look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife! Tickets can be purchased on Marketplace Cinemas’ website.

SUNDAY Aug. 16

Meditation & Getting to Happy in the Park @LeBauer Park (GSO) 9:30 a.m.

Master life coach Alejaibra Badu is hosting a morning of meditation, fitness and fun. Water and healthy snacks will be provided but don’t forget to bring your own mat. Register on the event page for a faster check-in.

Food & Flow Yoga @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 11 a.m.

All are welcomed at this gentle and relaxing Sunday morning yoga session no matter the level of experience. A brunch menu will be provided for attendees to order from afterwards. Be sure to take your own mat, towels, and other supplies you will need. Visit the event page to purchase tickets.

Ssummer ssale @ Ssalefish Comics (W-S) 11 a.m.

This weekend everything except brand new comics, supplies and Sideshow products will be buy two, get a third free! For every $100 spent, receive a free Baby Yoda while supplies last.