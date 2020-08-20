This is what returning to school looked like this week. UNC-Chapel Hill decided to forgo in-person classes after 130 students tested positive for coronavirus. Some students at other universities opted for distance learning to avoid large crowds. Wearing a mask is becoming the new normal as we try to get over this pandemic. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triad. When you go, stay masked up, social distance and wash your hands and we just might able to get out sooner than we think.

THURSDAY Aug. 20

10-Minute Play Festival Video Auditions @ Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (W-S) All Day

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Writers are seeking actors for seven plays featured in this year’s 10-Minute Play Festival. Video submissions are accepted until Aug. 31, so submit yours before it’s too late! For more information visit the Little Theater’s website.

Pizza Playgroup @ City Lake Park (HP) 10:30 a.m.

Fit 4 Mom is hosting a mommy-and-me playgroup where children make pizza using nature as their ingredients! This event is free but requires registration so you can receive the most up-to-date information. Visit Fit 4 Mom’s website to register.

The Hollirockets @ Radar Brewing (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

If you like live music, great beer and Mexican food, Radar Brewing is the place to be. Enjoy the sounds of the Hollirockets while enjoying authentic Mexican cuisine from Pinches Tacos food truck.

FRIDAY Aug. 21

Read-Aloud @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 10 a.m.

This is another event that’s perfect for the kids. Reynolda is hosting a virtual read-along full of fingerplay, songs and activities! To register, visit Reynolda’s website.

Slick’s BBQ @ Natty Greene’s Brewhouse (GSO) 6 p.m.

Stop by Natty Greene’s for a delicious combo of barbecue and beer! Slick’s is ready to satisfy your Southern barbecue cravings with ribs, pulled pork and more. Take a look at Slick’s full menu here.

Roman Holiday @ Marketplace Drive-In Cinema (W-S) 8:30 p.m.

Roman Holiday is a romantic comedy starring Academy Award-winning actress Audrey Hepburn. Being rated G makes it perfect for families to enjoy together! Tickets are only $20 a car and can be purchased here.

SATURDAY Aug. 22

Food for All Farmers Market @ 1901 McConnell Road (GSO) 9 a.m.

The Bountiful Land Farmers Market aims to bring fresh affordable food to local food deserts by selling fertilizer-free, pesticide-free and herbicide-free produce. Volunteers are needed. Get registered on the event page.

Open Streets @ Downtown (GSO/W-S) 6 p.m.

Once again, the city is closing it down to open it up! Your favorite eateries are giving you the chance to dine al fresco and local businesses will set up shop outside for sidewalk sales. Visit the DGI or DWSP websites to view lists of participating restaurants and retailers.

Puppy Prom 2020: A Night Under the Stars @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 7 p.m.

Doggos is excited to announce their second annual puppy prom, a night for pups and their owners to dress up, get out and enjoy themselves. The proceeds from this year’s prom will benefit the Humane Society of the Piedmont Triad. This is a members-only, 21+ event. For more details, visit the event page.

SUNDAY Aug. 23

Yoga on the Deck @ Festival Lake Park (HP) 8 a.m.

All are welcome at this free yoga session hosted by Humbled Warriors. Relax and unwind with gentle stretches, poses and breathing exercises designed to have you feeling your best physically and mentally. Visit Humbled Warriors’ website to register and to view future dates and events.

Always, Patsy Cline @ W-S Theatre Alliance (W-S) 8 p.m.

If you missed Always, Patsy Cline last week, no worries! You’re still able to catch the final performance. Join the theatre as they tell the story of the friendship between Cline and her fan Louis Seger with musical numbers and a little audience participation. Visit the theatre’s website to purchase tickets.