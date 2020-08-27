On this day in 1896, the shortest recorded war in history was fought. The Anglo-Zanzibar War was part of the Scramble for Africa, an initiative by European powers to invade, occupy, divide and colonize African territory. The war lasted between 38 and 45 minutes ending with the last gunfire. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triad and don’t worry, these events will go on longer than that.

Thursday Aug. 27

John Lewis: Good Trouble @ Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

RiverRun brings its ethos to Winston-Salem’s newest drive-in for a screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble, a documentary highlighting the life of the late great activist John Lewis. Be sure to purchase tickets so you don’t miss out on 60-plus years of civil rights activism, including a meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Drive-Thru Job Fair @ the Resource (GSO) 9 a.m.

Coronavirus got you (and your hours) down? The Resource has plenty of positions in all shifts with competitive pay rates available. The best part is you can apply from the comfort of your car! Sign up to let the Resource know you’re coming.

Suffrage Stories: A Complicated Narrative Zoom Meeting @ Greensboro Public Library (GSO) 6 p.m.

The 19th Amendment was ratified in August 1920, giving most women the right to vote for the first time. This program hosted by Greensboro History Museum and Greensboro Public Library features a broadcast from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History discussing the suffrage movement of the activists of the time. This Zoom meeting requires registration and can be done here.

Friday Aug. 28

Soft and Sublime 4-Pack and Draft Release @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 2 p.m.

Wise Man Brewing is excited to announce the release of their new Indian pale ale Soft and Sublime hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Loral and Cashmere flavors.

Moji @ the Streatery (W-S) 5 p.m.

Coffee isn’t just for the morning. Moji will be at the Streatery, downtown Winston-Salem’s outdoor dining experience, serving their full menu of desserts, smoothies and more! Visit Moji’s website to purchase a ticket for 1 or 2 that includes dessert and a beverage.

Late-Night Vendor Market @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 7 p.m.

Join Hempress Farms and other vendors at this rooftop, spa-like shopping experience. Product tastings and samples will be available and attendance is free. Vendors, CashApp $40 to $HempressFarms to reserve your table space. Be sure to mask up. They’re required at this event.

Saturday Aug. 29

Grand Opening @ Sunny’s Shoes (W-S) 9 a.m.

Join the staff of Sunny’s Shoes for their grand opening! There will be deals on summer sandals, giveaways and drawings for free shows and the chance to win free tickets to a Happy Feet screening at Marketplace Cinemas. Visit the store’s Facebook page for more information.

Fit Hustlers Fit Camp @ Gibson Park (HP) 9 a.m.

Join Fit Hustlers for this full-body, high-energy workout for only $10! Only 25 spots are available so CashApp $FitHustlers365 to reserve yours.

Tie-Dye Tank Pawty @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 2 p.m.

Doggos is throwing a tie-dye pawty. Just $20 gets you a white, unisex tank and all the supplies you’ll need to dye it. Non-members, be mindful this ticket price does not include admission for your dog. You will need to purchase a day pass. Visit the event page to reserve your tank and space.

Sunday Aug. 30

Lobster Dogs @ Foothills Brewing (W-S) 1 p.m.

Lobster Dogs is back at Foothills Brewing ready to serve lobster rolls and more. Take a look at their website to view the full menu.

Kettle Cigar Social @ the Brewer’s Kettle (HP) 6 p.m.

The Brewer’s Kettle in partnership with Drew Estates Cigars is bringing you a Sunday-night social. Tickets can be purchased on the event page and include one Drew Estates Cigar and one beverage.

Pop Culture Trivia Night @ the Speakeasy Tavern (GSO) 7:30 p.m.

Do you think you’re pretty well versed in pop culture? Prove it at trivia night at Speakeasy Tavern. There will be multiple categories of trivia — including music and movies — giving you a chance to show your stuff. Come ready to compete as there are prizes for the winners!