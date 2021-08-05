Happy National Oyster Day! This saltwater mollusk that’s been around for 15 million years is considered a delicacy can be eaten fresh, grilled, boiled and more. They’re a helpful species, as their filter-feeding habits clean the water and maintain the ecosystem. Check out this throwback story by Nikki Miller-Ka about where to find oysters in the Triad, then see what’s going on this weekend.

THURSDAY Aug. 5

MusicConnects Series @ Winston-Salem Symphony (W-S) 12 p.m.

With the theme of Black Lives Matter, this year’s MusicConnects series is made of five online discussions of expanding racial equity in the arts. This week’s guest lecturers are A. Kori Hill, a PhD candidate from Ohio whose works have examined Black/New Negro music modernism and Er-Gene Kahng, concertmaster with the Fort Smith Symphony. Learn more and register to attend at www.wssymphony.org/musicconnects.

Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda Virtual First Look @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 12 p.m.

In partnership with Bookmarks, Reynolda is offering a virtual sneak peek of the exhibition Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda, a closer look at the lives of the Black men and women that helped shape the museum after the Jim Crow era. Visit Reynolda’s website to register.

Spellbound @ Carolina Theatre (GSO) 7 p.m.

As part of its Summer Film Festival, the Carolina Theatre is showing a screening of Spellbound, a psychological thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Read more about the film and purchase tickets at carolinatheatre.com.

FRIDAY Aug. 6

Science Live! @ Kaleideum North (W-S) 2:30 p.m.

Take your little learners to Kaleideum for an afternoon of hands-on science programs. Staff and volunteers will teach visitors about astronomy, physics and more. Science Live is included with general admission. Visit kaleideum.org for more information.

Favorite Things: Concert Posters by Kat Lamp Opening Reception @ The Ramkat (W-S) 5:30 p.m.

Head to the Ramkat’s Gas Hill drinking room for an opening reception of Kat Lamp’s exhibition of concert posters she’s created over the past 11 years. Learn more at the event page on Facebook or katlamp.com.

SATURDAY Aug. 7

Fresh Start Fair @ High Point Opportunity Center (HP) 9 a.m.

Guilford Child Development’s enrollment and resource fair is a free family event designed to help you discover resources and programs helpful for the upcoming school year. Learn more on Guilford Child Development’s Facebook page.

Music Carolina SummerFest @ Various Locations (W-S) Varies

After its cancellation last year, this year’s Music Carolina SummerFest returns with concerts by musicians from different genres including classical, jazz and opera available throughout the month. Tickets are selling out quickly, so visit musiccarolina.org/summerfest-2021/ to purchase yours.

Creation & Energy Artist’s Reception @ Brewer’s Kettle (HP) 7 p.m.

Meet the artists of Creation & Energy Sarah McClintock and Kris Saintsing during this artist’s reception. Creation & Energy is an installation of black light artwork and acrylic pieces. Learn more from the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY Aug. 8

Barre & Brew @ Brown Truck Brewery (HP) 11 a.m.

Grab a mat and head to Brown Truck Brewery for a free pop-up fitness class hosted by Pure Barre. Visit the event page on Faceook for more information.

Chocolate Chip & Company @ Baxter’s Tavern (GSO) 3 p.m.

For just $10, enjoy the R&B, soul and rock and roll sounds of Chocolate Chip & Company Band as they set Baxter’s Tavern on fire with a live performance. Visit baxterstavern.com to purchase tickets.