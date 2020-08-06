Weird national holidays can be so much fun to learn about. Today is National Root Beer Float Day. Root beer is created from the root bark of the sassafras tree. Pharmacist Charles Hires was the first to successfully market a commercial brand of root beer and today the most popular brands are A&W, Barq’s and Mug. Making a root beer float is simple! Just drop a scoop of vanilla ice cream (or two if you like to live on the wild side) into a tall glass. Grab a can of your favorite root beer and carefully add it to the glass. Then add a straw and enjoy! Once you’re done enjoying your tasty treat, here is a list of events to check out this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Aug. 6

Stuff the Bus! @ Walmart (HP) 7 a.m.

Fox 8 WGHP and the Salvation Army are teaming up to collect donated school supplies for local students in need, which will go directly to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and children living in the Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter. The goal is to fill a school bus — head to the Salvation Army’s website to view a list of items most needed.

Spoken Visions @ Art by STM Art Studio (HP) 7 p.m.

Maintainment is hosting a literary experience featuring spoken-word artists and poets in this free event, the first at the gallery. If you’re interested in taking the stage, open mic sign-up will begin at 7 p.m. Be sure to take a mask — it’s required for this event.

FRIDAY Aug. 7

Free COVID-19 testing @ 1300 Ogden St (GSO) 4 p.m.

Old North State Medical Society is offering free testing in various areas of the community. Visit the ONSMS website to view future dates and locations.

Big Cheese Food Truck @ Natty Greene’s Brewhouse (GSO) 5 p.m.

Big Cheese will be at Natty Greene’s ready to serve their cheesy varieties of sandwiches, subs and brunch. Visit their Facebook page to learn more about them.

First Friday Gallery Hop @ Downtown Arts District Association (W-S) 7 p.m.

New exhibitions will be available to view in the downtown arts district. Wear your mask and check out the art!

SATURDAY Aug. 8

High Point Sprint Virtual Triathlon @ Oak Hollow Marina (HP) 7:45 a.m.

You have between the Aug. 8-18 to virtually complete the 500-meter swim course, 12.4-mile bike course or 3.1 run course and submit your results. There will be an opportunity to win awards so visit the event page to get registered. This event is sanctioned by USA Triathlon. You must currently be a member of USAT or purchase a one-day membership with your registration to compete.

Brews & Barks Bootcamp @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 10 a.m.

6Feat trainers are heading to Doggos to lead this dog-friendly workout event. Admission is $20 and includes up to two dogs. Humans must be at least 12 years old to participate and do not have to have a furry friend to join! The 40-minute workout will be met with a celebratory cider, beer, wine or snow-cone afterwards. Visit the event page for more information and to register.

Open Streets/Streatery @ Downtown GSO/W-S 6 p.m.

Downtown Greensboro and downtown Winston-Salem are being transformed into outdoor dining spaces! Your favorite downtown eateries will be serving outside, on Fourth Street in Winston-Salem and Elm Street in Greensboro; shops will be having sidewalk sales and other on-site attractions. Visit DGI’s website and DWSP’s page to view a list of participating restaurants and retailers.

Amped Up Comedy Show @ the Comedy Zone (GSO) 7:30 p.m.

Ampston Hews has opened for Michael Blackson, DC Youngfly and Kountry Wayne and is taking his talents to the Comedy Zone during this standup event. Tickets can be found on the Comedy Zone’s website.

SUNDAY Aug. 9

Duck Donuts @ Starmount Forest Country Club (GSO) 8 a.m.

Duck Donuts is going mobile! Online ordering is available but not required and can be done here.

La La Land @ Marketplace Drive-In Cinema (W-S) 8:45 p.m.

La La Land will be showing on the big screen at Marketplace Cinema. General tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.