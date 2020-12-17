Animated sitcom “The Simpsons” debuted on this day in 1989. Since then, the series has aired 694 episodes, making it the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series in terms of seasons and number of episodes. The Simpsons has gained notability for coincidentally predicting world events, such as Donald Trump becoming President and the introduction of video chat services. If you need further convincing, watch this video of how The Simpsons predicted 2020. Then, check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Dec. 17

Grinch Bar @ Kimpton Cardinal Hotel (W-S) 6 p.m.

Until Dec. 23, make your way to the 20th floor of the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel for Grinch-themed drinks, treats and Whoville décor brought to you by the Katharine Brasserie and Bar.

Corgi Takeover @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 7 p.m.

It’s time for another takeover! Corgis, this one’s for you. Admission for members is free. If you’re not a member, don’t worry! Day passes are half off. Humans must be 21 to enter. Before you go, be sure to check out the house rules on Doggos’ website.

FRIDAY Dec. 18

Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway @ Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

In this virtual holiday special, some of the region’s talented singers and actors will perform Christmas songs and stories from Broadway musicals. On-demand tickets are available for $12 and can be by calling (336) 725-4001 or booking online at LTofWS.org.

The Nutcracker @ High Point Theatre (HP) 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the classic Nutcracker ballet from the comfort of your home as High Point Theatre presents this reimagined, livestreamed performance. Dancers will perform minimal-contact choreography while wearing masks that complement the costumes. Tickets can be purchased on the event page.

SATURDAY Dec. 19

Black Santa Claus @ the Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 10 a.m.

The Greensboro Branch NAACP and the Historic Magnolia House are bringing a Black Santa Claus to Greensboro for photos, stressing the importance of representation by children sharing a racial resemblance to an iconic figure. About 150 free time slots are available for booking on the event page.

Seven Colors of Justice Zoom Seminar @ International Civil Rights Museum (GSO) 2 p.m.

As the third program in a series of seminars, Seven Colors of Justice explores dividing the meaning of justice into seven aspects, or colors. Visit this link to register. Be sure to tune into the follow-up conversation on the Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest Entry Submission Ends @ RiverRun Virtual Theater (W-S) 5 p.m.

RiverRun, in partnership with Parkway Lincoln, is hosting a smartphone short film contest. Whether it’s a Navigator or Continental, a Lincoln vehicle must be the focus of the 1-to-5-minute film. The rest is up to you! Submissions are due via YouTube or Vimeo by 5 p.m. to [email protected] View the full contest rules on RiverRun’s website.

SUNDAY Dec. 20

Plant-Based Pop-Up @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 12 p.m.

Stop by Hempress Farms for a pop-up event of your favorite plant-based, all-natural and cruelty-free products like food, skin care and jewelry.

Holiday Pajama Pawty @ PupCakes Paradise Resort (GSO) 3 p.m.

Jingle your bells at PupCakes during their first holiday pajama pawty. Dress your furry friend in their favorite pajamas and enjoy music, games and more!

Winter Wonderlights @ Greensboro Science Center (GSO) 5 p.m.

Winter Wonderlights is Greensboro Science Center’s new holiday light show, part of DGI’s Downtown in December. The facility will be surrounded by shimmering lights in addition to more surprises. To purchase tickets and view future dates, visit GSO Science Center’s website.