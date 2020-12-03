If you haven’t seen him already, you will. You might even have one in your home. The Elf on the Shelf is based on the children’s story of the same name. The tradition goes like this; he hides in people’s homes and reports all daily activities — the naughty and nice — to Santa Claus at the end of each day. By hiding in a new spot each day, the elf plays an ongoing game of hide and seek with the family. Elves on the shelf are now appearing in places like restaurants and clothing stores. He might even be at your place of employment. So stay on your best behavior this month. “You know who” is watching and you never know from where.

THURSDAY Dec. 3

McLaurin Farms Christmas Festival @ McLaurin Farms (GSO) 6 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays at McLaurin Farms. Ride through the lights on a hayride or enjoy the show from the comfort of your car. To purchase tickets, visit McLaurin Farms’ website.

FRIDAY Dec. 4

Winter Wonderland @ the Katharine Brasserie & Bar (W-S) 5 p.m.

Bring in the holiday season at the Katharine with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and winter-themed dining globes. Reserve your space on ExploreTock.

The Star @ Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (HP) 7 p.m.

Enjoy a free screening of The Star, the story of the first Christmas. Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Tracy Morgan and Keegan-Michael Key, this comedy is perfect for all ages to enjoy. For more info, visit the event page.

Unveiling Monuments Exhibition and Reception @ Elsewhere (GSO) 7 p.m.

Following April Parker’s Elsewhere Stories virtual conversation, celebrate Parker’s body of work Unveiling Moments in front of the museum. The series “documents art actions, protests, and public acts that explore the unveiling of memory, memorial, and mourning.” To learn more, visit the event page.

SATURDAY Dec. 5

Antique Glass Ornament Display @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 10 a.m.

Until Dec. 31, stop by Reynolda House to view a historic collection of Christmas ornaments including candy, Santa and animals. Visit Reynolda’s website to purchase tickets.

Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair @ Animal CARE Foundation (W-S) 12 p.m.

What’s more adorable than a precious fur baby with a bow on its head? Animal CARE Foundation has plenty of adoptable animals available just in time for Christmas.

WinterFest 2020 @ High Point Athletic Complex (HP) 5:30 p.m.

High Point Athletic Complex in partnership with City of High Point Government is giving you the chance to enjoy holiday music, festive lights and decorations from the comfort of your car. Donations of non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army are welcome. For more info, visit the event page.

SUNDAY Dec. 6

Camel City Craft Fair @ Foothills Brewing (W-S) 12 p.m.

Handmade arts, food trucks and more will be available at this holiday market. Santa will be there on the 13th for free photos!

Eddie Griffin @ the Comedy Zone (GSO) 7 p.m.

Named by Comedy Central as one of the Top 100 Comedians of All-Time, Eddie Griffin will be at the Comedy Zone for a night of laughs. To purchase tickets, visit ETix.