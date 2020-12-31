Imagine (though you probably won’t have to because the following events will be taking place tonight anyway): It’s New Year’s Eve. You’re gathered around the television, friends and family close by. You stare at the TV waiting for the New Year’s Ball in Times Square to drop, symbolizing the new year and a fresh start. You stop to wonder, “How did this tradition start?” Well, in 1907, since the pyrotechnics and fireworks the New York Times used in previous years to celebrate the new year were banned by city officials, Publisher Adolph Ochs commissioned Ukrainian immigrant and metalworker Jacob Starr to create a new visual display to attract crowds. The new year’s ball would be lowered by hand one minute before the new year, eventually developing visually and technologically into the ball we know and love today.

THURSDAY Dec. 31

Noon Year’s Eve: Rockin’ @ Home @ Greensboro Children’s Museum (GSO) 11:40 a.m.

Join GCM on Zoom for a rockin’ countdown until noon, featuring music by Bing! Bang! Boom! RSVP on Eventbrite.

Bye 2020: New Year’s Pawty @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 6 p.m.

Bring in the new year with your furry friend at Doggos. Don’t forget to grab a drink before the balloon drop at 9! First time visitors should register in advance on Doggos’ website.

Goodbye 2020 @ Krave (GSO) 9 p.m.

Stop by Krave in your best Roaring 20’s attire to welcome the new year! The best dressed flapper or couple gets a Krush on the house.

FRIDAY Jan. 1

New Year’s Day QR Challenge @ Twin City Track Club (W-S) 8 a.m.

TCTC is sending you on a scavenger hunt around the city! Scan hidden QR codes for statements or riddles you’ll need to find the next one. Take your time or challenge yourself to be the first to find all 8 QR codes! For more info, visit the event page.

New Year’s Day Restart @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 12 p.m.

Join Hanna and Jenn as they encourage you to “let go, renew, make new intentions and open our hearts to new possibilities” during this yoga session to kick off the new year. Reserve your space at HighPointYS.com.

Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop @ AR Workshop (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

With colder months ahead, now’s the perfect time to create your own super cozy knit blanket. This event is intended for ages 15 and up. Reserve your seat on the event page.

SATURDAY Jan. 2

Brunch @ Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. (GSO) 10 a.m.

Join Natty Greene’s for brunch every Saturday and Sunday, featuring specialty cocktails and home-cooked favorites. Get your order to-go through Natty Greene’s website.

Piedmont Winterfest @ Downtown Greensboro (GSO) 12 p.m.

Winter fun resides downtown, featuring outdoor ice skating and curling. Reserve your space on the event page.

SUNDAY Jan. 3

Yoga @ Natty Greene’s Brewhouse (GSO) 10 a.m.

Natty Greene’s downtown is hosting Sunday yoga. The session is free but requires registration in advance. For more info and to get registered, visit the event page.

Plant-Based Pop-Up @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 12 p.m.

Stop by Hempress Farms for a pop-up event of your favorite plant-based, all-natural and cruelty-free products like food, skin care and jewelry.

Panthers vs. Saints @ Kickback Jack’s (W-S) 1 p.m.

Cheer on the Panthers while enjoying live game audio and beer specials at Kickback Jack’s.