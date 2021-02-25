“Whoooo!” Happy Birthday to retired professional wrestler the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Flair, best known for his time with World Wrestling Federation (later World Wrestling Entertainment) is considered by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. WWE’s website lists Flair as a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion. Flair would enter the ring dripped in extravagant robes that were lined with features and adorned with sequins. Oh! In case I lost you, “Drip” is slang used to describe a nice outfit. Flair’s eye-catching image was the focus of the song “Ric Flair Drip” by rapper Offset. Flair himself appears in the music video. Careful, the language makes it NSFW.

THURSDAY Feb. 25

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts @ Brown Truck Brewery (HP) 8 a.m.

Donut lovers, stop by Brown Truck Brewery to catch your donuts from Mama Crockett’s chute. Click “going” on the event page for your chance to win a free dozen.

Magnolia’s Shoebox Lunch on Wheels @ Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 11 a.m.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in February, HMH is bringing a Black history lesson and a good meal right to your door. Order with Doordash, Grubhub or call 336.617.3382 to place pick up orders.

FRIDAY Feb. 26

Village Fabric Shop Opening Weekend @ Village Fabric Shop (W-S) 10 a.m.

Village Fabric Shop’s new owners are excited to announce the reopening of the store and to introduce its large collection of apparel fabrics, dyes and more. Until Sunday, VFS’ opening celebration will include coffee all weekend and a free Dough Joe’s donut with any purchase. Visit the event page on Facebook for more info.

Live Wax Museum @ Deep River Rec Center (HP) 6 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month during this live wax museum event where attendees will compete for prizes by guessing the identities of the wax figures. For more information, call 336.883.3407.

Shelter Elsewhere Happening @ Elsewhere (GSO) 7 p.m.

Elsewhere invites you to witness what happens when seven people live in a museum for six months during a pandemic. View projects created and changes made to the museum while conversing with the artists. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit Elsewhere’s website.

SATURDAY Feb. 27

No Ordinary Chocolates pop-up @ Cork and Grind (HP) 3 p.m.

Find the perfect wine and chocolate pairing at Cork and Grind. No Ordinary Chocolates uses Belgian chocolates to create a decadent treat.

Steel Magnolias @ Sweet Charity Productions (Online) 7:30 p.m.

Sweet Charity Productions is bringing the southern classic Steel Magnolias to the stage for a live reading. The event is free, but SCP encourages donations to the Kellin Foundation for mental health in Guilford County. See the production at tinyurl.com/SMSweetCharity.

SUNDAY Feb. 28

Chakra Yoga Series @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 3 p.m.

High Point Yoga School is hosting a series of yoga sessions, each balancing a new chakra. In this session, the focus is the heart chakra, associated with balance, calmness and serenity.

WEDNESDAY Mar. 3

Virtual Q&A with Carolina Corona @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 6 p.m.

W-S artist Carolina Corona is hosting a Q&A related to her exhibition currently in the Arboreal Gallery, Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona and her passion for nature. It is free of charge and can be registered for on Eventbrite.