Put down the grits and eggs and start your day with a bowl of ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly! Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is celebrated on the first Saturday in February each year. The holiday was invented on a cold, snowy day in New York in the 60s. Florence Rappaport, whose children complained it was too cold to do anything, entertained them with ice cream for breakfast, which later became a tradition for the family. In college, the children shared the tradition with friends, causing it to spread. Make yourself a bowl of rocky road, or combine ice cream and waffles for the ultimate breakfast. In addition to an ice cream for breakfast event, check out what else is going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Feb. 4

Transportation Needs Survey @ City of Winston-Salem (W-S) Online

City transportation planners need your input about the safe and reliable transportation of persons with disabilities, persons with limited income and elderly adults in the city and surrounding areas. Complete the survey by Feb. 24 online at WinstonSalemHST.com/get-involved, or via phone by calling 336.923.4119[BC1] .

Pop-Up Produce Pantry @ 733 N Research Pkwy (W-S) 8:45 a.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is hosting pop-up produce pantries to help feed families in need. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

Weekly Wine Tasting @ Rioja! (GSO) 6 p.m.

Rioja! wine bar is offering weekly tastings of five unique wines. Capacity is limited to 20 guests, so be sure to visit the bar’s website to register and purchase wines to taste in advance.

FRIDAY Feb. 5

Winter Solo Show @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

A collection of works by artist Carolina Corona will be available to view in the Arboreal Gallery until Mar. 27. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Black History Month @ Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 11 a.m.

Each Thursday-Saturday this month, the Historic Magnolia House invites you to visit and view several exhibits to celebrate Black History month, including the Oasis Spaces exhibit about travel during the Jim Crow era. Shoebox meals are available to purchase benefitting the Magnolia House Foundation. For more info, visit the HMH website.

SATURDAY Feb. 6

Vegan Weekend @ Duck Donuts (Triad-wide) 8 a.m.

Duck Donuts will be offering vegan donuts for a limited time. Be sure to go grab yours!

Ice Cream for Breakfast @ Jamison Park (W-S) 9 a.m.

The city of W-S is letting you live a little for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Visit Jamison Park for free ice cream, photo ops, treats and prizes for pets! Any donations made will benefit Forsyth Humane Society. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook.

Build Black 2021 @ George K’s Catering and Banquet Hall (GSO) 12:30 p.m.

Shop with more than 25 vendors at this event designed to encourage support of Black-owned businesses. Don’t miss your chance to network, enjoy Big Apes food truck and dance to the sounds of DJ Rio. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY Feb. 7

Small Dog Takeover @ Doggos (GSO) 11 a.m.

Now is the time to let your small pup mix and mingle with other doggos their own size. Doggos considers small dogs to weigh 20 pounds or less. All puppies must be at least 4 months old and have proof up-to-date rabies, distemper and Bordetella shots. Be sure to visit their website and review the house rules before arriving.

African Arts & Culture Day @ 121 S. Centennial St (HP) 2 p.m.

The High Point Arts Council invites you to an African-themed event filled with music, clothing, stories from various African cultures and more. Tickets are free but required and limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and can be purchased on eTix. The event will also be livestreamed from the HPAC Facebook page.