February may bring to mind cold weather and Valentine’s day, but what about its birthstone the amethyst? The purple gemstone has been found in various countries in Africa and South America. Its violet hue and durability make it perfect for use in earrings, rings and other kinds of jewelry. Some believe gems hold certain healing properties, using amethyst for stress relief, mood swings, and sadness.

THURSDAY Feb. 18

Black History Month Shorts & Coup 53 @ RiverRun International Film Festival (W-S) Online

In celebration of Black History Month, RiverRun is screening a selection of short films and Coup 53, the story of the 1953 coup in Iran. For more information, visit RiverRun’s website.

Magnolia’s Shoebox Lunch on Wheels @ Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 11 a.m.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in February, HMH is bringing a Black history lesson and a good meal right to your door. Order with Doordash, Grubhub or call 336.617.3382 to place pick up orders.

Cinderella’s New Shoe Drive @ Piedmont Opera (W-S) 12 p.m.

Piedmont Opera and the Salvation Army are hosting a shoe drive to collect new shoes for infants, children and women. Drop off shoes at Forsyth Country Day School or Piedmont Opera. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

FRIDAY Feb. 19

Weekend of Gratitude @ Reynolda House Museum of American Art (W-S) 9:30 a.m.

Art exhibition Cross Pollination explores pollination in nature and ecology. Museum members, first responders, Wake Forest faculty, staff and students are invited to an exclusive viewing before it opens to the public. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Taco Bros Food Truck @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 5 p.m.

Stop by Doggos with your furry friend and indulge in delicious tacos. Learn more about Taco Bros on their Facebook page.

Soul Revival @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 6 p.m.

Set your soul on fire on Friday nights at High Point Yoga School during soul revival. Spots are limited due to COVID restrictions, so reserve your space in advance on HPYS’s website.

SATURDAY Feb. 20

Bike Week Kickoff Party @ Riding High Harley-Davidson (HP) 1 p.m.

Riding High Harley-Davidson is kicking off riding season with a celebration! Enjoy free BBQ and giveaways while receiving a free bike safety check.

Potty Mouth Pottery @ Distractions (HP) 6 p.m.

For just $6, unleash your artistic side at this adult-only pottery event. Guests over 21 will receive a complimentary glass of wine. Reserve your spot on Distractions’ website.

SUNDAY Feb. 21

Winter Solo Show @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

A collection of nature-themed works by artist Carolina Corona will be available to view in the Arboreal Gallery until Mar. 27. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Pure Barre Open House @ Pure Barre (GSO) 1:45 p.m.

Pure Barre invites you to a free, socially-distanced beginner’s workout. Email [email protected] to register.