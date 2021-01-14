Featured photo: LL Cool J performing in Wilmington, Delaware (photo by Saquan Stimpson)

It’s rapper LL Cool J’s birthday, so it’s time to talk about one of the biggest boss moves ever made. In 1997, the Gap hired LL to rap in a commercial in an attempt to appeal to an urban crowd. At the time, LL was a partner with FUBU, a Black-owned casual and sportswear clothing line. In the commercial, LL wore a FUBU hat and even slipped “For Us, By Us,” FUBU’s slogan, in the rap. Neither Gap executives nor creative team noticed until the commercial aired for weeks. After a 300% increase in sales from the Black community, the Gap continued to run the commercial. Talk about finesse. Take a look at the legendary commercial on YouTube, then check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY Jan. 14

Creative Detours Exhibit @ Forsyth County Public Library (W-S) 1 p.m.

Painter Jessica Singerman announces her exhibit of paintings entitled Creative Detours on display at the FCPL until March 31. Art from the exhibition can be purchased at JessicaSingerman.com.

Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem (W-S) 7 p.m.

Share your story with the theme of starting over during this virtual story slam hosted by MUSE WS. Storytellers have five minutes to share their best recollection of stories about new beginnings, fresh growth and more. Whether you’re participating or just listening, get registered on Eventbrite.

FRIDAY Jan. 15

JJ’s Cuban Kitchen Food Truck @ Cellar 23 (GSO) 5 p.m.

After making their High Point debut last week, JJ’s Cuban Kitchen food truck is now visiting Greensboro. They’ll be at Cellar 23 ready to serve a variety of Cuban specialties. Learn more about JJ’s on their Facebook page.

Soul Revival @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 6 p.m.

Set your soul on fire on Friday nights at High Point Yoga School during soul revival. Spots are limited due to COVID restrictions, so reserve your space in advance on HPYS’s website.

Paint Your Pet @ Mad Splatter (GSO) 6 p.m.

From beginners to experts, all painters are invited to Mad Splatter to paint your pet. A pet photo must be submitted before the class. To purchase your canvas and register, visit PlaceFull.

SATURDAY Jan. 16

Frozen Fun @ Kaleideum North (W-S) 11 a.m.

Take your children to Kaleideum North where they’ll get to meet two icy princesses and decorate their own winter-themed picture frame. Be sure to stop by the IceVenture exhibit. For more info, visit the Kaleideum’s website.

Winter Market @ Winston Junction Market (W-S) 11 a.m.

Be sure to bring your mask to this socially distanced winter market, featuring handmade items from local artists. For more info, visit the event page.

Ghostlight Concert @ the Carolina Theatre (GSO) 8 p.m.

Abigail Dowd and Carrie Morgan will be at Carolina Theater as part of the Ghostlight Concert Series. Shows are limited to 25 guests. To purchase tickets or view future shows, visit Carolina Theatre’s website.

SUNDAY Jan. 17

Brunch @ Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. (GSO) 10 a.m.

Join Natty Greene’s for brunch every Saturday and Sunday, featuring specialty cocktails and home-cooked favorites. Get your order to-go through Natty Greene’s website.

Yoga Pop-Up @ Plant 7 (HP) 5 p.m.

Brooke Moore from Humbled Warriors is hosting Slow Flow, a yoga class designed to bring balance to the body and mind. Pre-registration is required and can be done on WellnessLiving.com.