On this day in 1986, the nation watched in horror as the Challenger space shuttle exploded just 73 seconds after liftoff. The explosion was due to the failure of an O-ring seal, which is used to contain pressure. This caused the shuttle stack to break, resulting in a chain of devastating events. The disaster claimed the lives of all seven crew members on board, including mission specialist Ronald McNair. McNair became the second African-American in space when he participated in STS-41-B, the tenth NASA space shuttle mission, in 1984. He graduated from North Carolina A&T in 1971. The college of engineering on its campus bears his name.

THURSDAY Jan. 28

Cocktails for a Cause @ Vintage Sofa Bar (W-S) 5 p.m.

Pride WS is hosting cocktails for a cause. Small plates and drink specials will be available for your enjoyment.

Digital Rally for Marcus Deon Smith @ Zoom (Online) 7 p.m.

The Greensboro Justice Coalition is hosting an informative rally calling for restitution to the family of Smith, whose death was ruled a homicide. To join, visit TinyUrl/MDSBirthday.

FRIDAY Jan. 29

Bernie’s Mitten’s Beer Release @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 2 p.m.

Join SouthEnd for the release of Bernie’s Mittens, a white India pale ale. All proceeds of the beer sold will be donated to Out of the Garden Project.

SATURDAY Jan. 30

Beginners Series @ Willow Wellness Center (HP) 11:30 a.m.

Willow Wellness Center is offering both in-house and virtual yoga sessions perfect for beginners. In-house sessions are limited to six people. To register, visit Vagaro.com/WillowHighPoint/Classes.

Making Music for Marcus @ 417 Arlington St. (GSO) 1:30 p.m.

Beloved Community Center invites you to bring music makers, flowers and birthday cards for a parade to celebrate the birthday of Marcus Smith, who was killed by GPD in 2018. Line up begins at 12:30.

SUNDAY Jan. 31

Owl Painting @ Painting with a Twist (W-S) 12 p.m.

Paint the parent owl and its baby individually, or reserve two seats and paint the set together with your family. For more info, visit the event page on PaintingWithATwist.com.

Plant-Based Pop-Up @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 12 p.m.

Stop by Hempress Farms for a pop-up event of your favorite plant-based, all-natural and cruelty-free products like food, fashion and jewelry by local retailers and small businesses.

Community Garden Workday @ 1500 East Ave. (HP) 1 p.m.

Growing High Point is in need of volunteers to help move mulch at the garden. Lend a helping hand in keeping the garden beautiful.

MONDAY Feb. 1

Book Talk @ Zoom (Online) 12 p.m.

The Schott Foundation for Public Education and Bennett College are hosting a book discussion with Jennifer R. Farmer, author of First and Only: A Black Woman’s Guide to Thriving at Work and in Life.” View the digital version at this link.

TUESDAY Feb. 2

Virtual Groundhog Day @ NC Museum of Natural Sciences (Online) 12 p.m.

Wait in anticipation to see if Sir Walter Wally sees his shadow. If he does, we’ll have six more weeks of winter. Museum educators will present Groundhog Day facts and an original rendition of the Groundhog Day song. Visit NaturalSciences.org to view.