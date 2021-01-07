The Harlem Globetrotters were founded by Abe Saperstein in 1926, and on this day in 1927, they played their first game. The Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team, combining elements of theater and comedy in gameplay. Since its founding, the team has played in more than 123 countries. Before playing for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain played for the Globetrotters. Chamberlain, who raised eyebrows when he claimed he slept with over 20,000 women, became the first Globetrotter to have his jersey number retired. Chamberlain is considered one of the greatest players in history.

THURSDAY Jan. 7

Open Mic Night @ Common Grounds (GSO) 6:30 p.m.

Bask in the atmosphere of artistic expression at Common Grounds each Thursday. Sign up begins at 6:30. For more info, visit the event page.

A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass & American Roots Music @ Blue Ridge Music Center (W-S) Online

The Blue Ridge Music Center is excited to premiere the first few interviews/episodes from its “A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass & American Roots Music” series, highlighting the accomplishments of women in bluegrass. Interviews with the local artists featured will be posted on the Music Center’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel Jan. 7, Jan. 14 and Jan. 22.

FRIDAY Jan. 8

Lobster Dogs Food Truck @ Bailey Park (W-S) 11:30 a.m.

Lobster Dogs will be stationed at Bailey Park ready to serve lobster rolls, stuffed avocados and more! Visit their website to view the full menu.

Virtual Paint Night @ Paint & Play (W-S) 6:30 p.m.

Join Paint & Play and create your own snowman couple painting! Use supplies you have at home or purchase a kit at registration. Visit the event page for registration info.

SATURDAY Jan. 9

Virtual Storytelling Workshop @ MUSE Winston-Salem (W-S) 11 a.m.

Join writer Joe Mills for a storytelling workshop in which he will help both novice and experienced storytellers shape stories and present them to a live audience in preparation for MUSE’s story slam on Jan. 14. The event is free with a suggested $10 donation. Visit Eventbrite to register.

Sustainable Design Workshop @ 133 W. Acadia Ave. (W-S) 1 p.m.

The International Human Rights Consortium is hosting a free, socially-distanced sustainable design workshop open to all ages. Lend a helping hand to expanding the bird bath and solar fountain to include a bee waterer station.

JJ’s Cuban Kitchen Food Truck @ Brown Truck Brewery (HP) 5 p.m.

JJ’s Cuban Kitchen is excited to announce their High Point debut at Brown Truck Brewery. The husband-and-wife team is ready for you to try their menu of Cuban specialties. Visit JJ’s Facebook page to learn more.

SUNDAY Jan. 10

Quattros & Coffee @ Starbucks- Jefferson Village (GSO) 9 a.m.

Kick off the new year with free coffee and swag courtesy of Starbucks and Audi Club Carolinas. All you have to do is pull up in your Audi. Visit the event page for more info.

Plant-Based Pop-Up @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 12 p.m.

Stop by Hempress Farms for a pop-up event of your favorite plant-based, all-natural and cruelty-free products like food, skin care and jewelry.