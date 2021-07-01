On this day 16 years ago, the music industry lost a legend when soul singer Luther Vandross passed away after suffering a heart attack at the young age of 54. Vandross was a vocal powerhouse, drawing in listeners with his relatable songs about love. His talents earned him 31 Grammy nominations, winning 8, and many more accolades. His most notable songs include Never Too Much, Here and Now and Power of Love/Love Power. This year on April 20, his 70th birthday, Google released a video doodle dedicated to the singer. View the video on YouTube, then check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

THURSDAY July 1

Outdoor Vendor’s Market @ Cooks Flea Market (W-S) 11 a.m.

Stop by Cooks Flea Market each Wednesday through Friday for an outdoor vendors’ market featuring food trucks, music and goods from local creators. Find more information on Eventbrite.

Tie Dye the Fourth of July @ Lindley Recreation Center (GSO) 3 p.m.

Lindley Recreation Center invites you to a tie dye party to kick off 2021 Parks and Recreation Month! Register with the Facebook event page link to secure your shirt.

Boxer Takeover @ Doggos Dog Park & Pub (GSO) 6 p.m.

Busy boxers and their humans are invited to Doggos for an evening of socializing. Be sure to bring digital or paper proof of up-to-date shots and a smile for the group photo at 7! Before you go, be sure to check out the house rules on Doggos’ website.

FRIDAY July 2

July Housing Hangout — Lead Safe Housing, Weatherization, & Repairs @ UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies (GSO) 12 p.m.

Join the Center for Housing and Community Studies for a discussion of substandard housing conditions in Guilford County and the programs designed to address those issues. Find the free registration link on Eventbrite.

Jasmé Kelly’s Freedom Season: The Legacy of Nina Simone @ Carolina Theatre (GSO) 8 p.m.

As part of Carolina Theatre’s Ghostlight Concert Series, soul singer Jasmé Kelly, also known as Lady Jasmé, will be performing various songs by Nina Simone and discussing her legacy, activism and impact. Purchase tickets in advance at CarolinaTheatre.com or pay at the door.

SATURDAY July 3

Paddleboard yoga @ City Lake Park (HP) 8:30 a.m.

Zenful U yoga studio invites you to a morning of paddleboard yoga, enhanced by the beauty and serenity of the surrounding water. Register at City Lake Park or by calling 336.883.3498. Find more info and future event dates on the event page on Facebook.

Independence Day yoga @ High Point Yoga School (HP) 10 a.m.

High Point Yoga School is hosting a special Independence Day yoga class, designed to “find freedom in your flow” just before the holiday. Visit HighPointYS.com to purchase tickets.

NC Brass Band: SECCA, Stars & Stripes @ Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (W-S) 5 p.m.

Gather on the back lawn of SECCA for a performance by the Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble. Drinks will be available as well as dinner provided by Pit Glory. Learn more and purchase tickets on the event page on Facebook

SUNDAY July 4

High Point-Thomasville Locos vs. Carolina Disco Turkeys @ Truist Stadium (W-S) 2 p.m.

Head to Truist Stadium for an intense wood bat game to kick off the holiday. Find tickets on the event page on Facebook.

Fourth of July Bash @ Baxter’s Tavern (GSO) 3 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Baxter’s Tavern. Enjoy drinks and vibe to live music by Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band. View more events at BaxtersTavern.com.