On this day in 1997, the fashion industry was shaken to its core when Giovanni “Gianni” Versace was shot and killed outside his home in Miami Beach. He began his fashion career in 1972 after moving to Milan, Italy, opening the first Versace boutique there in 1978. He was known for creating clothing featuring bold prints and bright colors, clothing that still graces runways today. Despite Gianni’s death, Versace remains a popular luxury fashion brand, earning $213 million in revenue in 2020 according to Capri Holdings, a fashion holding company owned by Michael Kors. By the way, Gianni’s sister Donatella, who is the artistic director of Versace, says it’s pronounced “Versach-eh,” not Versach-ee.” Don’t feel bad if you were pronouncing it wrong. Can’t be any worse than Nomi Malone in the movie Showgirls saying “Ver-sace.”

THURSDAY July 15

Children’s Yoga @ Kaleideum Downtown (W-S) 11 a.m.

This summer, certified children’s yoga instructor Ms. Christine is leading exciting classes featuring props to keep the children engaged while they learn breathing, meditation and more. In celebration of Kaleideum’s fifth anniversary, all 5-year-olds get in free on this day. To purchase tickets and view future class dates, visit Kaleideum’s website.

Run Club @ SouthEnd Brewing Co. (GSO) 6 p.m.

Join SouthEnd every Thursday for Run Club, where 1, 2 and 3+ mile routes are available for all abilities and paces. $4 beer specials are also up for grabs. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.

Freedom Summer @ North Carolina Black Repertory Company (W-S) 7 p.m.

Award-winning NC Black Repertory Company presents a one-time livestreamed performance of Freedom Summer, the tale of two Black sisters who analyze civil rights, Black identity and what it means to be free during the summer of 1964. Visit NC Black Rep’s Facebook page to purchase tickets.

FRIDAY July 16

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker @ LeBauer Park (GSO) 5 p.m.

UNC Greensboro’s Spartan Cinema presents a screening of the latest Star Wars film this weekend. Tickets are not required. Just drop in with your blanket or chair. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Dancin’ & Shaggin’ at the Station @ Centennial Station Arts Center (HP) 7 p.m.

High Point Arts Council invites you to dance and view music group Envision during this high-energy concert. Envision’s stage show includes hits from the ‘60s to today, covering a range of genres including R&B, pop and jazz. Food and beverages from the bar will also be available. Tickets are available for in-person or view the performance at home via livestream. Purchase tickets from the event page on Facebook.

Open Mic Poetry @ Cork and Grind (HP) 7 p.m.

Cork and Grind is hosting an open-mic poetry slam in partnership with the Pullman Poetry Society. Learn more from the event page on Facebook.

SATURDAY July 17

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Celebration @ Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GSO) 8 a.m.

GFM is hosting its annual BLT & Tomato Celebration Day, with Chef Tracy Furman and Randy Barnes creating BLTs with Neese’s bacon, fresh tomatoes from Smith Farms, lettuce and Duke’s mayonnaise on artisan bread. Plates are available for a $10 donation. Learn more from the event page on Facebook.

Summer Market @ Winston Junction Market (W-S) 11 a.m.

Featuring vendors specializing in locally handmade crafts and goods, this market will be one to enjoy. Urban Street Grill food truck will be on-site. Visit winstonjunctionmarket.com for more information.

SUNDAY July 18

Historic Twin City Trolley Tour @ Triad Trolleys (W-S) 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy the landmarks, architecture and history of Winston-Salem during this trolley tour. The tour includes a drive through Innovation Quarters, Reynolda Gardens and more locations. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at triadcoadventures.com or by calling 336.722.7777.

Let’s Brunch! @ Sixth and Vine (W-S) 12 p.m.

Sixth and Vine Chef Ebony Warfield will be preparing recipes from Chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan’s cookbook Let’s Brunch during this event. Smith-Sullivan will be on-site signing copies of the book, with live music provided by Michael Spencer. No tickets or registration required for the event. Just show up ready to eat!